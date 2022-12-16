ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technician Online

Kochet-Clause shorts Devils for Christmas; Canes rout New Jersey 4-1

The Carolina Hurricanes secured the Metropolitan Division lead with a statement 4-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at PNC Arena. Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov was, once again, Carolina’s star of the evening. The netminder saved 37 of 38 shots to earn the Hurricanes’ 20th win of the season.
Technician Online

Hurricanes bookend Pittsburgh’s winning streak, beat Penguins 3-2

Thanks to a well-rounded effort on both sides of the rink, the Carolina Hurricanes snapped the Pittsburgh Penguins’ seven-game win streak at PNC Arena on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Canes (19-6-6) beat the Penguins (18-9-4) 3-2 in a back-and-forth match that didn’t have a clear winner until the bitter end.
