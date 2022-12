GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is turning gray. Across the country, 10,000 people are turning 65 daily, and many of them are choosing to move to the Triad or downsize in our state. “Our estimations are in the next 10 years, North Carolina’s 60-plus population will grow by about one million,” said Mark Hensley […]

