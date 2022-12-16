Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Notre Dame visits Florida State after Green's 30-point outing
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-4, 0-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (3-10, 1-1 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -1; over/under is 143. BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Darin Green Jr. scored 30 points in Florida State's 93-79 loss to the St. John's (NY) Red Storm.
St. Thomas hosts North Dakota State following Nelson's 35-point game
North Dakota State Bison (3-10, 0-1 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (10-4, 1-0 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -5.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays the Saint Thomas Tommies after Grant Nelson scored 35 points in North Dakota State's 79-60 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.
CENTS® Powers Ecosystem at new Mississippi Cyber Center
By Light's CyberCENTS® supports the Mississippi Cyber Initiative, a collaboration of academic, private-sector, Federal, state, and local organizations to train the next generation of cyber warriors. MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On November 9, 2022, Mississippi State University (MSU) and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC)...
Freezing rain and snow snarl travel in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon. In Oregon, one person died in an accident...
