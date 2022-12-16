ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GoldDerby

Claudio Miranda (‘Top Gun: Maverick’ cinematographer) on the breathtaking in-camera flight sequences: ‘I didn’t want to be on a volume or on a blue screen’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I’m trying to get it in-camera as much as possible,” declares declares Oscar-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda A.S.C. (“Life of Pi”) about the desire to shoot the breathtaking action sequences in “Top Gun: Maverick” practically, rather than surrounded by LED video-wall “volumes” or blue screen stages. For our recent webchat he adds, “I didn’t want to be on a volume or on a blue screen,” he says. “If we did the aircraft launch on a volume or blue screen, the guy would do that and you just wouldn’t feel the ‘bam’ that he gets that throws him when he gets off...
Engadget

'Avatar' sequel's cutting-edge tech crashed some movie projectors in Japan

Despite being the widest release of all time in Japan, Avatar: The Way of the Water failed to claim the top ranking last weekend as it was topped by an anime basketball picture called The First Slam Dunk. On top of that, multiple theaters in the nation reported technical problems, with one in central Japan forced to reduce the 48 fps frame rate down to the traditional 24 fps, Bloomberg reported.
Engadget

The best co-op games for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Online multiplayer has...
Engadget

The Final Fantasy 'Pixel Remaster' series heads to Switch and PS4 next spring

Naturally, Square Enix is readying a pricey physical edition of the collection. Square Enix’s “pixel perfect” remasters of the first six Final Fantasy games will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 next spring, the publisher . First announced at and subsequently over the course of that same year, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series features reworked 2D sprites and backgrounds, rearranged music, user interface tweaks and a handful of extras, including a bestiary for all the enemies in each game.

