“I’m trying to get it in-camera as much as possible,” declares declares Oscar-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda A.S.C. (“Life of Pi”) about the desire to shoot the breathtaking action sequences in “Top Gun: Maverick” practically, rather than surrounded by LED video-wall “volumes” or blue screen stages. For our recent webchat he adds, “I didn’t want to be on a volume or on a blue screen,” he says. “If we did the aircraft launch on a volume or blue screen, the guy would do that and you just wouldn’t feel the ‘bam’ that he gets that throws him when he gets off...
'Avatar' sequel's cutting-edge tech crashed some movie projectors in Japan
Despite being the widest release of all time in Japan, Avatar: The Way of the Water failed to claim the top ranking last weekend as it was topped by an anime basketball picture called The First Slam Dunk. On top of that, multiple theaters in the nation reported technical problems, with one in central Japan forced to reduce the 48 fps frame rate down to the traditional 24 fps, Bloomberg reported.
"Emily In Paris" Is Back, And We Need To Talk About Her Absolutely Appalling Budget
She is living in the land of croissants, so I can't reeeally fault her for her food budget.
20 Actors Who Played Both Villains And Heroes So Well, They Have ALL The Range
You know Andrew Scott is good because we all loved him in Fleabag even after he was terrifying in Sherlock.
The best co-op games for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and more
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Online multiplayer has...
The Final Fantasy 'Pixel Remaster' series heads to Switch and PS4 next spring
Naturally, Square Enix is readying a pricey physical edition of the collection. Square Enix’s “pixel perfect” remasters of the first six Final Fantasy games will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 next spring, the publisher . First announced at and subsequently over the course of that same year, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series features reworked 2D sprites and backgrounds, rearranged music, user interface tweaks and a handful of extras, including a bestiary for all the enemies in each game.
