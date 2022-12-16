“I’m trying to get it in-camera as much as possible,” declares declares Oscar-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda A.S.C. (“Life of Pi”) about the desire to shoot the breathtaking action sequences in “Top Gun: Maverick” practically, rather than surrounded by LED video-wall “volumes” or blue screen stages. For our recent webchat he adds, “I didn’t want to be on a volume or on a blue screen,” he says. “If we did the aircraft launch on a volume or blue screen, the guy would do that and you just wouldn’t feel the ‘bam’ that he gets that throws him when he gets off...

