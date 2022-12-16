Jed Darwin Pitcher, age 71, passed away on Sat, Dec 17, 2022, at home surrounded by family. He was born Nov 2, 1951, in Logan, UT, the son of Jed Lindy and Naoma Lloyd Pitcher. He married Nancy Purser on Mar 22, 1974, in the Logan UT temple. They have 8 children and 23 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Wed Dec 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lewiston 4th Ward Chapel, 16, South Main in Lewiston, UT. A viewing will be Tues from 6-8pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston ID and Wed from 9:00-10:30am at the church. Interment will be in the Lewiston Utah cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com . Services will be available to stream at the link in his obituary. A special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Logan Regional Hospital, MacKay Dee Hospital in Ogden Utah, Intermountain Medical Center in Murray Utah, for the great care and love they showed over the past few months. Thanks to Julie Baumgartner for the one-on-one attention she offered so selflessly. The Pitcher family would like to also thank all the friends, family, and neighbors for their thoughts, prayers, visits, hugs, food, and love.

LEWISTON, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO