This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Astros are no strangers to having a short offseason in recent years, and when you play your final game on Nov. 5 -- the date the Astros beat the Phillies in Game 6 to win the World Series -- the start of Spring Training comes fast. With that, it’s time to look ahead to 2023 with some predictions for the defending World Series champions.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO