Who's left? Best free agent at each position
Sure, several superstar free agents have been signed as we near Christmas, with Aaron Judge returning to the Yankees, Carlos Correa joining the Giants, Jacob deGrom heading to the Rangers, and others. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t several gems remaining on the open market for teams to snatch up.
Mets, Ottavino agree to deal (source)
NEW YORK -- The Mets have reunited one of the most successful bullpen tandems in baseball. Six weeks after signing closer Edwin Díaz to a lucrative deal, the Mets inked his top setup man, right-hander Adam Ottavino, to a two-year contract with an opt-out after next season, according to multiple sources. The deal is worth $14.5 million guaranteed, with up to $1 million in incentives. The club has not confirmed the deal.
3 predictions for the Astros' '23 season
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Astros are no strangers to having a short offseason in recent years, and when you play your final game on Nov. 5 -- the date the Astros beat the Phillies in Game 6 to win the World Series -- the start of Spring Training comes fast. With that, it’s time to look ahead to 2023 with some predictions for the defending World Series champions.
Padres agree to contract with catcher Severino (source)
The Padres and free agent catcher Pedro Severino have reached an agreement on a split contract, a source told MLB.com's AJ Cassavell on Monday. It will pay him $1.95 million if he reaches the Major Leagues and includes $550,000 in performance incentives, according to a report by FanSided's Robert Murray. The club has not confirmed the deal.
Drury agrees to 2-year deal with Angels (source)
ANAHEIM -- Free-agent infielder Brandon Drury reached an agreement on a two-year, $17 million deal with the Angels on Tuesday, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The Halos have not confirmed the deal and they will have to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Drury. The 30-year-old Drury...
Nats re-sign Erasmo Ramírez to 1-year deal
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals agreed to terms on a one-year deal with right-hander Erasmo Ramírez on Tuesday, bringing back the versatile 32-year-old reliever for his second season in Washington. Ramírez made 60 appearances in 2022, including two starts and 10 games finished. He went 4-2 with a 2.92 ERA...
Tracking the Mets' flurry of offseason moves
NEW YORK -- It was barely two years ago that Steve Cohen, upon purchasing the Mets, cautioned the public that he and team officials would not “spend like drunken sailors” in their pursuit of a revamped roster. For two winters, Cohen held to that ideal, keeping his expenditures (relatively) modest.
Braves add Luplow to outfield mix with 1-year deal
ATLANTA -- Jordan Luplow’s defensive skills earned him a chance to crack the Braves’ outfield mix next year. Luplow signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal with the Braves on Monday. As things currently stand, the 29-year-old outfielder will come to Spring Training with a chance to battle for the left field spot. But there’s always a chance another outfielder could be added before the season starts.
RHP Lyles nearing 2-year deal with Royals (source)
KANSAS CITY -- In keeping with their target of adding veteran arms tasked with logging innings next season, the Royals are moving toward a two-year, $17 million deal with right-hander Jordan Lyles, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Tuesday. The club has not confirmed the deal, which was...
'It ain't over 'till it's over': Correa, Cohen stun baseball world
What really just happened for Mets fans, like “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” a few nights early, can be traced back through 50 years of Mets history, all the way back to when Yogi Berra was their manager and once said this, famously and for all times in baseball:
5 takeaways from stunning Correa news
Uh, whoa. Like the rest of you, I woke up Wednesday morning to a December surprise unlike any in recent baseball memory. Carlos Correa, who had agreed to a 13-year deal with the Giants before a physical that reportedly raised some red flags, is now apparently going to be … a New York Met?
Swanson's tie to Cubs is deeper than many realize
CHICAGO -- Dansby Swanson avoided eye contact with his parents as they looked on and listened from the first row in a press conference room in the Cubs' offices on Wednesday. Chicago's new shortstop wanted to keep his emotions in check as told this story. Swanson wore a warm smile...
Giants' deal with Correa falls through; he's heading to Mets (source)
SAN FRANCISCO -- Carlos Correa’s megadeal with the Giants appears to have fallen through, as the All-Star shortstop agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets late Tuesday night, a source told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. The development was first reported by MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The...
Verlander sold on Mets' 'championship-standard' vision
NEW YORK -- Before Kodai Senga arrived on the scene, and before Brandon Nimmo committed his baseball life to Queens, before David Robertson and José Quintana and Omar Narváez hopped on board, there was nothing in Flushing but a fragmentary roster that Jacob deGrom was about to reject. In prior years, that sort of problem might have been unsolvable to the Mets, who haven’t always had the easiest time recruiting free agents to play at Citi Field.
Senga acclimating quickly, meets New York media
NEW YORK -- For the Mets in their pursuit of Kodai Senga, three things needed no translation. The first was his constitution. Senga had become an integral member of the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks in Japan by way of that club’s developmental league, which is roughly equivalent to independent ball in the United States. Generally speaking, top talents don’t play there. Senga’s ability to begin his career in such purgatory and escape it, in the eyes of Mets officials, spoke deeply about his character.
Padres agree with curveball maestro Lugo (source)
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres appear to have found some of that much-needed pitching depth they've been searching for. Right-hander Seth Lugo is in agreement on a two-year contract with San Diego, sources told MLB.com on Monday. The team has not yet confirmed the signing, which is pending a physical. The deal is worth $15 million over two years, with a player opt-out after the first season.
Reunited with Max, JV hopes to win a title together
NEW YORK -- Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer are together again. The Mets introduced Verlander to the media at Citi Field on Tuesday. One of the top pitchers on the free-agent market, Verlander signed a two-year, $86.66 million deal with the Mets on Dec. 7. Next year will mark the...
Mets prospect Mauricio earns LIDOM MVP honors
A breakout winter league performance for Ronny Mauricio was capped off with a prestigious honor. The Mets’ No. 6 prospect was named the Dominican Winter League MVP after leading the league in several offensive categories for the Tigres del Licey. The 21-year-old racked up 15 doubles, 31 RBIs and...
Judge's record deal with Yanks official
NEW YORK – Nearly two weeks have passed since Aaron Judge agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract that figures to keep the American League’s Most Valuable in pinstripes for the remainder of his playing career. Now it’s time for the celebration. Judge and his wife, Samantha,...
What's the fit for three newest Padres?
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Busy getting your holiday shopping done this week? So are the Padres, it seems. It's been an eventful few days for San Diego, with...
