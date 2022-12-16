Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU men shoot only 26% in league-opening loss at Oral Roberts
TULSA, OK (Dakota News Now) -Oral Roberts completed a higher shooting percentage by more than 20% over South Dakota State propelling the Golden Eagles to a 79-40 victory against the Jackrabbits on Monday, Dec. 19, in the Mabee Center to begin Summit League play. SDSU had one lead in the contest and it was after its first field goal attempt, an Alex Arians 3-pointer, which he drained with 30 seconds off the clock. The two teams exchanged baskets in the opening minutes, but the Golden Eagles pushed their advantage to double digits for good just over 11 minutes into the game. Oral Roberts held a 40-21 lead at the halftime break. ORU took control of the contest by outshooting SDSU 44.7-25.8% in the first 20 minutes – including a 37.5-16.7% margin from deep – along with forcing nine Jackrabbit turnovers. The Golden Eagles built off a strong first half by going 15-for-28 (53.6%) from the field in the remaining 20 minutes. The Jackrabbits were unable to get anything going as SDSU followed up a first half with eight field goals with another eight in the second half. Oral Roberts improved to 10-3 overall and picked up the win in both teams’ first matchup of conference action. SDSU dropped to 5-8 this season.
dakotanewsnow.com
Grace Larkins has career night as Coyote women beat UMKC in league opener
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Grace Larkins scored a career-high 31 points and flirted with a triple double in leading the Coyotes to an 82-59 win against Kansas City Monday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in the Summit League opener for both teams. Larkins was 11-of-17 from the field...
TyShun White Narrows Recruitment
South Carolina has stockpiled some safety talent in recent cycles and looks to continue that trend with TyShun White.
wach.com
Kitts makes debut, Watkins makes history as Gamecocks handle Charleston Southern
(WACH) — A lopsided 87-23 win for No. 1 South Carolina Women's Basketball over visiting Charleston Southern came with plenty of storylines including a new Gamecock and program history. Cardinal Newman product Ashlyn Watkins became the first woman to dunk at Colonial Life Arena as she slammed home a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Tuesday’s HS Basketball recap includes wins by Jefferson boys and Tea Area/Washington girls
SIOUX FALLS AND TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jefferson boys pulled away to beat Lincoln 71-57 Tuesday night despite some rim-rocking dunks from JT Rock of the patriots. The top-ranked Cavaliers had the long bombs going in to remain unbeaten. It was the first loss for 2nd-ranked Lincoln. In...
Miami football commit Reid Mikeska could flip to South Carolina
Three-star tight end Reid Mikeska who is committed to the Miami football program has three 247 Sports crystal balls projecting that he will flip to South Carolina. Mikeska flipped from Clemson to Miami last June. In the 247 Sports composite rankings, Mikeska is the 1014th prospect, 45th TE and 179th player in Texas.
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana splits Sunday hoops doubleheader with Winona State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMEN’S RECAP. The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Warriors of the Winona State, 73-57, in the Sanford Pentagon on Sunday afternoon. Augustana advances to 10-2 overall while holding a 5-2 record in the NSIC. Winona State moves to a 8-5 overall record while being 2-5 in the loop.
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbit wrestlers fall to Nebraska at Frost Arena
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nebraska jumped out to an early 12-0 lead and held off South Dakota State down the stretch for a 22-17 wrestling dual victory in a matchup between ranked squads Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena. The 16th-ranked Cornhuskers evened their dual record at 2-2 on...
Pup Howard is an impact recruit
One of the most significant recruits for South Carolina in the 2023 cycle is Jacksonville (Fla.) Andrew Jackson linebacker Grayson "Pup" Howard. He plays a position of need, will enroll early and has had a huge influence on other ï¿½
Gamecocks add wide receiver pledge to 2023 recruiting class
A position of need for South Carolina in the 2023 recruiting class is at wide receiver, and the official visitor who was on campus this weekend was one of the "Welcome Home" tweets from head coach Shane Beamer. Tyshawn Russell (Harrisburg, Pa./McDevitt) went public with his commitment on Sunday afternoon shortly after leaving his official visit.
dakotanewsnow.com
Potential merger to come for Voyage FCU and Vermillion FCU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pending approval from the NCUA and a supportive vote from the Vermillion Federal Credit Union membership, Voyage Federal Credit Union and Vermillion Federal Credit Union will merge in the summer of 2023. The merger would result in over $200 million in combined assets...
dakotanewsnow.com
WalletHub ranked the most charitable states
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WalletHub has ranked each state based on its involvement and contributions to charity. The study shows that, as a whole, the United States has ranked 19th among the most generous countries. According to the National Philanthropic Trust, Americans give nearly $485 billion to charity and approximately volunteer approximately 5.8 billion hours per year.
dakotanewsnow.com
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Board of Regents to discuss recent SDSU drag show
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents plans to meet telephonically on Wednesday to discuss the involvement of minors in student-sponsored events like the drag show that took place recently at South Dakota State University. The issue was first raised at the Regents’ regular meeting...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feels-like sub-zero winds blowing through South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings are in effect, with feels-like temperatures expected to reach -40°F and even -50°F. Snow has already started falling around eastern parts of the region this morning. As we head through our day, we’ll see more snow develop and spread around the region. The highest snowfall amounts will be east of I-29, where we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Around Sioux Falls, we’re looking at two to four inches, while we will see an inch or less across much of central South Dakota.
dakotanewsnow.com
Augie staff keeps Lutheran Manor residents company
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Holiday season is often spent with family and friends, but for those who cannot spend time with their loved ones, this month can feel lonely. Several staff members from Augustana University decided to gift their time to the Lutheran Manor Nursing Home...
dakotanewsnow.com
Celebration Chanukah and feed South Dakota at holiday event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 7th Annual Chanukah Celebration & Public Menorah Lighting in Sioux Falls will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday night. The event at the Empire Mall will feature juggling, latkes, donuts, gelt, and Chanukah music fun for the whole family. A special “Can-orah,”...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanford Health announces their top baby names of 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health went through the records of all the babies named at their hospital this year to come up with a list of the most popular names for 2022. Sanford said Oliver is the most popular name for newborn boys born at Sanford...
dakotanewsnow.com
Tree of Hope gets gifts to the McCrossan Boys Ranch
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You can get gifts to the boys at the McCrossan Boys Ranch, by visiting one of four “Tree of Hope” locations. Executive Director Brian Roegiers, joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
MN AG announces public meetings on proposed Fairview/Sanford merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison shared the dates, times, and locations of the public meetings he announced last month about the proposed merger of Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health. Attorney General Ellison will hold four public meetings across Saint Paul, Bemidji, Worthington,...
