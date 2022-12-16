ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County Library Announces Year-End Holiday Schedule

By Jersey Shore Online
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCije_0jkWvlDc00
The Ocean County Library Main Branch (Photo by Micromedia Publications)

OCEAN COUNTY – All Ocean County Library branches and reading centers will be closed, December 24, December 25, and December 26. Normal operating hours will resume December 27.

All OCL branches and reading centers will be open during normal operating hours December 31. They will be closed January 1 and January 2. Normal operating hours will resume January 3. For patron convenience, book drops will be accessible at all branches and reading centers.

Patrons are welcome to use the Library’s online resources, databases, eBooks, eMagazines, video and audio streams and digital classes. They are available continuously at theoceancountylibrary.org.

