Local schedule

Today’s events

WrestlingColeman vs multiple schools at West Allies Central, 5 p.m.

Girls basketballMarinette at Clintonville, 5:45 p.m.

Kingsford at Menominee, 6:30 p.m.

North Dickinson at Carney-Nadeau, 7 p.m.

STAA at Coleman, 7:15 p.m.

Suring at Crivitz, 7:15 p.m.

Lena at Oneida Nation, 7:15 p.m.

Niagara at Gillett, 7:15 p.m.

Peshtigo at Gibraltar, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketballBark River-Harris at Stephenson, 6:30 p.m.

Marinette at Clintonville, 7:15 p.m.

Crivitz at Lena, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday’s eventsWrestlingMarinette, Peshtigo, Lena vs multiple schools at Shawano Community High School, 9 a.m.

Crivitz vs multiple schools at Green Bay Preble, 9 a.m.

Coleman vs multiple schools at West Allies Central, 9:30 a.m.

Girls basketballPeshtigo at Oconto Falls, 6 p.m.

Boys basketballGillett at Bowler, 3:30 p.m.

Peshtigo at Oconto Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Menominee at Milwaukee Bradley Tech, TBD