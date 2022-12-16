Local schedule
Today’s events
WrestlingColeman vs multiple schools at West Allies Central, 5 p.m.
Girls basketballMarinette at Clintonville, 5:45 p.m.
Kingsford at Menominee, 6:30 p.m.
North Dickinson at Carney-Nadeau, 7 p.m.
STAA at Coleman, 7:15 p.m.
Suring at Crivitz, 7:15 p.m.
Lena at Oneida Nation, 7:15 p.m.
Niagara at Gillett, 7:15 p.m.
Peshtigo at Gibraltar, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketballBark River-Harris at Stephenson, 6:30 p.m.
Marinette at Clintonville, 7:15 p.m.
Crivitz at Lena, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday’s eventsWrestlingMarinette, Peshtigo, Lena vs multiple schools at Shawano Community High School, 9 a.m.
Crivitz vs multiple schools at Green Bay Preble, 9 a.m.
Coleman vs multiple schools at West Allies Central, 9:30 a.m.
Girls basketballPeshtigo at Oconto Falls, 6 p.m.
Boys basketballGillett at Bowler, 3:30 p.m.
Peshtigo at Oconto Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Menominee at Milwaukee Bradley Tech, TBD
