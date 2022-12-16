ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barstow, CA

News Alert: Barstow, CA: Construction project to replace the North First Avenue Bridge over Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railyard expected to begin in late January 2023.

By ZachNews
zachnews.net
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Cars mangled after Union Pacific freight train derails in Victorville

A Union Pacific train derailed in Victorville on Tuesday morning. About 23 freight cars derailed near Stoddard Wells and Highway 18, confirmed Union Pacific officials. The incident left at least half of the cars completely destroyed and overturned on their side. No injuries were reported and the derailment’s cause remains under investigation. The track was […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Over 20 Union Pacific Cars Derail in Victorville

About 23 cars from a Union Pacific Train derailed on the east side of Victorville on Tuesday. The derailment happened at 8 a.m. near Stoddard Wells and Highway 18. Authorities say about half of the cars were on their side. The cars were carrying iron ore. Union Pacific crews are...
VICTORVILLE, CA
z1077fm.com

A trip on Basin Transit from Yucca Valley, through Joshua Tree to 29 Palms

The wide expanse of the high desert can often feel fragmented, our shifting destinations distant, inconvenient and even dangerous due to our extreme weather and pitch-black nights. With the option of a walking commute a rarity, it’s ironic we live in an area of such natural beauty yet spend most of our time confined to our automobiles; our eyes fixated on the road rather than the gorgeous panorama surrounding us.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

Structure fire at ‘Chollita Complex’ in Joshua Tree on Saturday 12/17

A boarded up structure that caught fire in Joshua Tree was quickly handled by San Bernardino County Fire on Saturday morning (December 17). At around 10:30 a.m., an engine dispatching medical aid in the high desert saw smoke in the distance. Upon arrival at the location on Chollita Road west of El Reposo, County Fire crews discovered a boarded up single story building producing a moderate amount of smoke.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 31 Felony Arrests

December 20, 2022 - The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department reports between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IE Voice

Register With the County for Emergency Notifications

In cases of impending danger the Riverside and/or San Bernardino County Sheriff and Fire Departments send high-speed mass notifications via telephone and text messages. In an effort to quickly communicate information about what is occurring. This system is known as the Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS). The counties use a...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Victim ID’d In Deadly Head-On Crash In Lucerne Valley On Hwy 247

LUCERNE VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Moises Soto, a 26-year-old resident of Anaheim, California, was identified as the crash victim by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the head-on crash that happened around 11:22am Sunday, December...
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday

LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

31 arrested and illegal gambling machines seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 10th – 16th

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
zachnews.net

Needles, CA: Needles Eagles Aerie 2599, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, volunteers and Santa Claus gave away new toys for free to local kids.

Sources: Needles Eagles Aerie 2599 and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: Residence in the neighborhood off of Bailey Avenue we’re awaken to motorcycles, sirens and cheers as members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2599, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, volunteers and Santa Claus greeted kids and their families to new toys on Saturday, December 17th, 2022.
NEEDLES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two persons die in traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14

Two persons died in a traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 9:18 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to 5th Street at the intersection with Victoria Avenue. Officers and paramedics arrived on scene and confirmed...
HIGHLAND, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Forbix Buys 86,674 SQFT Retail Asset in Victorville for $12.9MM

Across Southern California, retail assets continue to perform well, with a number of sales to show for it. In one recent transaction that closed on Dec. 2, an entity affiliated with Forbix paid $12,99 million, or nearly $150 per square foot for a 86,674 square foot retail center in Victorville. The seller in the transaction was an entity linked to Jaekyong L Han.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy