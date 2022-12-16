News Alert: Barstow, CA: Construction project to replace the North First Avenue Bridge over Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railyard expected to begin in late January 2023.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yucca Loma takes 1st place at esports tournament as K-12 competitive gaming grows in popularityThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Nearly 400 people attend Rapid Response emergency hiring event for laid off UFI workersThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Victorville awards first fire academy scholarship amid wildland firefighter shortageThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Local high school students recommend a TikTok social media presence for Apple ValleyThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Victorville awarding Irwin Academy student plaque for civil rights essay on Frances Ellen Watkins HarperThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Related
Union Pacific train carrying iron ore derails in Victorville, shutting down major route
A Union Pacific freight train derailed in Victorville early Tuesday, shutting down one of the two main railroad routes into and out of Southern California.
Cars mangled after Union Pacific freight train derails in Victorville
A Union Pacific train derailed in Victorville on Tuesday morning. About 23 freight cars derailed near Stoddard Wells and Highway 18, confirmed Union Pacific officials. The incident left at least half of the cars completely destroyed and overturned on their side. No injuries were reported and the derailment’s cause remains under investigation. The track was […]
vvng.com
Hesperia seeks 2nd property seizure through eminent domain; eyes 19 acres near California Aqueduct
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – City Council will vote on whether or not to use eminent domain to take vacant land near the California Aqueduct for its plan to construct a water retention basin, making it the second eminent domain proposal that will be presented Tuesday. The first up for...
NBC Los Angeles
Over 20 Union Pacific Cars Derail in Victorville
About 23 cars from a Union Pacific Train derailed on the east side of Victorville on Tuesday. The derailment happened at 8 a.m. near Stoddard Wells and Highway 18. Authorities say about half of the cars were on their side. The cars were carrying iron ore. Union Pacific crews are...
Indoor, Outdoor Wood Burning Prohibited In Several California Counties
These counties are experiencing high air pollution levels.
z1077fm.com
A trip on Basin Transit from Yucca Valley, through Joshua Tree to 29 Palms
The wide expanse of the high desert can often feel fragmented, our shifting destinations distant, inconvenient and even dangerous due to our extreme weather and pitch-black nights. With the option of a walking commute a rarity, it’s ironic we live in an area of such natural beauty yet spend most of our time confined to our automobiles; our eyes fixated on the road rather than the gorgeous panorama surrounding us.
z1077fm.com
Structure fire at ‘Chollita Complex’ in Joshua Tree on Saturday 12/17
A boarded up structure that caught fire in Joshua Tree was quickly handled by San Bernardino County Fire on Saturday morning (December 17). At around 10:30 a.m., an engine dispatching medical aid in the high desert saw smoke in the distance. Upon arrival at the location on Chollita Road west of El Reposo, County Fire crews discovered a boarded up single story building producing a moderate amount of smoke.
vvng.com
City seeks eminent domain to seize property near Hesperia Country Club and Golf Course
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com)— The City of Hesperia is seeking to pass a resolution at its next meeting on December 20, 2022, to start the process of seizing a property near the golf course through eminent domain. The 15.5-acre property is located at Buckthorn Avenue, north of the Hesperia Country...
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 31 Felony Arrests
December 20, 2022 - The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department reports between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
Register With the County for Emergency Notifications
In cases of impending danger the Riverside and/or San Bernardino County Sheriff and Fire Departments send high-speed mass notifications via telephone and text messages. In an effort to quickly communicate information about what is occurring. This system is known as the Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS). The counties use a...
paininthepass.info
Victim ID’d In Deadly Head-On Crash In Lucerne Valley On Hwy 247
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Moises Soto, a 26-year-old resident of Anaheim, California, was identified as the crash victim by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the head-on crash that happened around 11:22am Sunday, December...
foxla.com
No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
SB County officials warn of real estate scam run by former “Big Brother” reality show contestant
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – San Bernardino County tax officials are warning homeowners of a nationwide property scam where homeowners are tricked into assigning a lien on their property in exchange for an upfront cash payment. The scam is called the “Homeowner Benefit Program.”
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
vvng.com
31 arrested and illegal gambling machines seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 10th – 16th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Needles Eagles Aerie 2599, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, volunteers and Santa Claus gave away new toys for free to local kids.
Sources: Needles Eagles Aerie 2599 and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: Residence in the neighborhood off of Bailey Avenue we’re awaken to motorcycles, sirens and cheers as members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2599, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, volunteers and Santa Claus greeted kids and their families to new toys on Saturday, December 17th, 2022.
Fontana Herald News
Two hikers and their dogs are rescued after becoming stuck in steep, icy mountain terrain
Two hikers and their two dogs were rescued after becoming stuck in steep, icy terrain in the mountains on Dec. 17, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. A 35-year-old man and 34-year-old woman, both from Upland, were hiking in the Mt. Baldy area before becoming stuck shortly after 11 a.m.
Fontana Herald News
Two persons die in traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14
Two persons died in a traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 9:18 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to 5th Street at the intersection with Victoria Avenue. Officers and paramedics arrived on scene and confirmed...
theregistrysocal.com
Forbix Buys 86,674 SQFT Retail Asset in Victorville for $12.9MM
Across Southern California, retail assets continue to perform well, with a number of sales to show for it. In one recent transaction that closed on Dec. 2, an entity affiliated with Forbix paid $12,99 million, or nearly $150 per square foot for a 86,674 square foot retail center in Victorville. The seller in the transaction was an entity linked to Jaekyong L Han.
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
Comments / 4