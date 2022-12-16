Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
Cowboys Mike McCarthy’s immediate reaction to Dak Prescott’s game-ending pick-6
The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars after Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six. Immediately after the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on Prescott’s unfortunate turnover. Dallas lost to Jacksonville 40-34 in overtime. McCarthy had a simple response in defeat, saying “Unlucky bounce for us. Great play...
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not completely ruling out the possibility of suiting up in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys despite his shoulder injury. For those unaware, Hurts’ availability in the contest has been a major question mark ever since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a sprained shoulder on his throwing […] The post Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady reacts to Patriots’ absurd loss to Raiders on final play
The final play of the Patriots’ loss to the Raiders was so crazy, even former New England quarterback Tom Brady had to comment on it. Brady’s reaction was like most of America’s, shocked. With time winding down, Patriots’ running back Rhamondre Stevenson took the hand off before gaining some yardage and pitching it back to […] The post Tom Brady reacts to Patriots’ absurd loss to Raiders on final play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams
While Aaron Rodgers propelled the Green Bay Packers to a crucial Monday Night Football win against the Los Angeles Rams, it did come with some ugly history to it. Rodgers finished with one touchdown against one interception in the game, all while completing 22-of-30 passes for 229 yards in the 24-12 win. His interception, however, […] The post Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers prove they’re NFL Playoff sleepers with win vs. Rams in Week 15
The Green Bay Packers put together one of their best games of the season on Monday Night Football. They defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 24-12, but the game was not nearly as close as that score indicates. The Packers actually took a knee at the Rams 1-yard line as they ran the final eight plus minutes of the game off the clock, leaving Aaron Rodgers’ looking up.
Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders fell to 7-6-1 on Sunday Night Football as they lost 20-12 to the New York Giants. It was a pretty underwhelming night for Taylor Heinicke and the offense, but head coach Ron Rivera insists he’s not looking to make a change to Carson Wentz. At least not right now when Heinicke has […] The post Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills dream scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Buffalo Bills currently carry an 11-3 win-loss slate, which is tied for the best record in the AFC. The Bills are the No. 1 team in AFC East and have already officially clinched a playoff berth. Of course, they hope to wrap up the AFC’s top seed when the regular season is done. They are currently on a five-game winning streak after absorbing back-to-back losses in Weeks 9 and 10 at the hands of the Jets and Vikings. Here, we’ll look at the Bills and their dream scenario in terms of NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.
RUMOR: Michigan football HC Jim Harbaugh linked to Colts ahead of Fiesta Bowl vs. TCU
Jim Harbaugh has already gone on the record that he doesn’t have any present plans of leaving Michigan football to coach in the NFL again. However, that hasn’t stopped rumors to continue about his potential to return to the pros. He is even already being linked to the Indianapolis Colts, who are currently coached by […] The post RUMOR: Michigan football HC Jim Harbaugh linked to Colts ahead of Fiesta Bowl vs. TCU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers star Aaron Rodgers reveals why Tom Brady is the GOAT QB
For Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, there is no doubt that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. After all, if you consider longevity, overall success and championships, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has it all. Rodgers admitted that when he appeared as a guest on Serge Ibaka’s show. After naming Brady, […] The post Packers star Aaron Rodgers reveals why Tom Brady is the GOAT QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ducks secure major Early Signing Day QB flip after losing Dante Moore to UCLA
Just days after losing 5-star quarterback prospect Dante Moore to UCLA following a recruiting coup, the Oregon Ducks have landed a quarterback of their own after Austin Novosad committed to the school on Wednesday morning. The nation’s No. 9 ranked quarterback posted an image on Twitter early Wednesday confirming his change in commitment from Baylor […] The post Ducks secure major Early Signing Day QB flip after losing Dante Moore to UCLA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas Goedert gets crucial injury update after Eagles’ comeback win vs. Bears
The Philadelphia Eagles picked up a narrow win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, once again suiting up without star tight end Dallas Goedert. The Eagles surprisingly opted against activating Goedert from IR ahead of the Week 15 clash, despite the expectation that he’d be ready to return from injury. After the game, Nick Sirianni dropped an injury update on Goedert and explained why the tight end wasn’t on the field on Sunday.
3 moves Giants must make after Carlos Correa blockbuster falls apart
It’s been a rather rough offseason for the San Francisco Giants so far. After just missing out on signing Aaron Judge to anchor their lineup for the next decade or so, the Giants turned their attention to Carlos Correa, and they seemed set to land him on a 13-year, $350 million deal. Instead, Correa has […] The post 3 moves Giants must make after Carlos Correa blockbuster falls apart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury has the potential to throw a wrench in the Philadelphia Eagles’ plans. The MVP candidate suffered the injury in a win over the Chicago Bears and may be sidelined for a key Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni quelled any serious concerns over the injury […] The post Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ Packers exit
Aaron Rodgers admitted that his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers may have played a role in Davante Adams’ decision to leave the team during the 2022 offseason. To recall, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last March in exchange for the nos. 22 and 53 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The veteran wideout then quickly signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders as he reunites with his college QB Derek Carr.
Steelers icon Franco Harris dies at 72 just days before 50th anniversary of Immaculate Reception
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris, the man synonymous with arguably the most iconic play in NFL history, the Immaculate Reception – passed away on Wednesday. He was 72. According to a report from the Associated Press, Franco’s son Dok stated his father had died overnight. No formal cause of...
