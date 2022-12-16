Read full article on original website
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
ETSU women have record-tying night against Longwood
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The ETSU women got their school record-tying 11th non-conference win 69-52 win over Longwood. The Bucs held just a one-point lead at the half, but exploded in the third quarter, outscoring the Lancers 27-11 to put the game out of reach. Four players reached...
Darlington County deputies investigate after altercation at Lamar basketball game
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An altercation at a Lamar basketball game is under investigation, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on Tuesday in the Lamar area, the sheriff’s office said. Major David Young of the sheriff’s office said more details would be provided once the investigation is over and if an […]
Fayetteville man wins the first $700,000 top prize in new lottery game
The man went to lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $497,073, the lottery said.
The Good Stuff: The Return of the Weaver Pike Christmas Duck
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — It's the sound of honking and the sight of a duck to signal the season in Bristol, Tennessee. "We just know if the duck's out, Christmas is here," says Bristol resident Keith Herndon. Yes that's right, a Christmas duck along Weaver Pike. Not in the...
Arctic blast moves into Upstate, Western NC ahead of Christmas
A strong arctic cold front is moving across the United States, which means Christmas in the Upstate and Western North Carolina will feel more like Christmas, just without the snow.
Forecasters: Snow unlikely for Christmas weekend in Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Santa will need to pack an extra pair of thermal underwear when he visits Robeson County Saturday night. Forecast
1 killed, 1 arrested after Sunday shooting in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Sunday after a person was killed in an early morning shooting in Laurinburg, according to police. Frederick Eugene Williams, 27, of Wallace, South Carolina was pronounced dead at Scotland Memorial Hospital, according to police, who said the shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block […]
Special Christmas tree designed with locomotives in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A special Christmas tree is designed with locomotives in mind. One man's love for trains at an early age is an inspiration for the tree. Ben Houser says it is a labor of love as it takes about 40 hours to assemble the tree. It...
Rockingham man charged by Laurinburg PD with murder of S.C. victim
LAURINBURG — A Richmond County man is accused of killing a Marlboro County man in Scotland County. According to Capt. Chris Young of the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired with someone being shot at a home on First Street in Laurinburg around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
Decision made for next director of Sullivan County Schools
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A decision was made Monday for the next director of Sullivan County Schools. Charles "Chuck" Carter was selected by a five to two vote over Josh Davis, who is the current principal at West Ridge High School. That vote was made Monday during a...
Family shares special story of flag at half staff in North Carolina mountains honoring slain deputy
Jennifer Knight's two daughters are very close to Elena Schmidt, who was recently engaged to Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. after dating him for about seven years.
Missing 12-year-old Marlboro County boy involved in stabbing found near home: Officials
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing 12-year-old boy with autism, who ran away after he stabbed and cut three people around 3 a.m. Monday in the area of Craig's Circle in Bennettsville has been found near his home, according to Chief Deputy Larry Turner with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
$100K grant approved to perform environmental study on land in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A $100,000 grant has been approved to perform an environmental study on land near Tusculum University in Greene County. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Monday that 10 new Site Development Grants in the Tennessee, totaling about $3.1 million have been approved.
Grades released on hospitals in region
Hospitals in southeast North Carolina received consistant grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical
2 South Carolina men accused of shooting into home with at least 3 young children inside
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Hartsville men remained in jail Friday afternoon after they allegedly shot into a home occupied by several people, including at least three young children, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said. Tayjour Brown and Deonte Hamilton were arrested on Wednesday after fleeing from deputies who saw them as they were […]
N.C. man accused of breaking into estranged wife’s home, burning furniture
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Smoke seen from a Scotland County home led to a man’s arrest, according to the sheriff’s office. A Scotland County sheriff’s deputy noticed smoke coming from the area of Malloy Avenue in the Laurel Hill area. When deputies went to the...
Greeneville Police Department investigating after body found in burnt car
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Greeneville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a burnt car in a church parking lot Tuesday night. Authorities said they received a call just after 8 p.m. to a fire at Eastside Baptist Church, along Serral Drive. Crews responded, and found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Police said it was when the fire was put out that they discovered a body inside the vehicle.
Man charged following assault in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after an assault that took place in Johnson City early Sunday, according to officials. The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Green Valley Dr. after an argument inside a home. Police say Johnny R....
33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
Troopers identify St. Pauls woman hit, killed on I-95 after being involved in separate crash
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A St. Pauls woman was hit and killed along I-95 near Lumberton after being involved in a separate crash. Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol were called just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to the northbound lanes near mile marker 26. According to First...
