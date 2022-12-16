ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

wcyb.com

ETSU women have record-tying night against Longwood

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The ETSU women got their school record-tying 11th non-conference win 69-52 win over Longwood. The Bucs held just a one-point lead at the half, but exploded in the third quarter, outscoring the Lancers 27-11 to put the game out of reach. Four players reached...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

The Good Stuff: The Return of the Weaver Pike Christmas Duck

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — It's the sound of honking and the sight of a duck to signal the season in Bristol, Tennessee. "We just know if the duck's out, Christmas is here," says Bristol resident Keith Herndon. Yes that's right, a Christmas duck along Weaver Pike. Not in the...
BRISTOL, TN
WBTW News13

1 killed, 1 arrested after Sunday shooting in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Sunday after a person was killed in an early morning shooting in Laurinburg, according to police. Frederick Eugene Williams, 27, of Wallace, South Carolina was pronounced dead at Scotland Memorial Hospital, according to police, who said the shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block […]
LAURINBURG, NC
wcyb.com

Special Christmas tree designed with locomotives in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A special Christmas tree is designed with locomotives in mind. One man's love for trains at an early age is an inspiration for the tree. Ben Houser says it is a labor of love as it takes about 40 hours to assemble the tree. It...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Decision made for next director of Sullivan County Schools

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A decision was made Monday for the next director of Sullivan County Schools. Charles "Chuck" Carter was selected by a five to two vote over Josh Davis, who is the current principal at West Ridge High School. That vote was made Monday during a...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

$100K grant approved to perform environmental study on land in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A $100,000 grant has been approved to perform an environmental study on land near Tusculum University in Greene County. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Monday that 10 new Site Development Grants in the Tennessee, totaling about $3.1 million have been approved.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Greeneville Police Department investigating after body found in burnt car

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Greeneville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a burnt car in a church parking lot Tuesday night. Authorities said they received a call just after 8 p.m. to a fire at Eastside Baptist Church, along Serral Drive. Crews responded, and found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Police said it was when the fire was put out that they discovered a body inside the vehicle.
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Man charged following assault in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after an assault that took place in Johnson City early Sunday, according to officials. The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Green Valley Dr. after an argument inside a home. Police say Johnny R....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBTW News13

33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

