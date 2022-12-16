Read full article on original website
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
Fischer breaks ground, celebrates funding of new community centers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City officials joined community leaders in the Russell neighborhood to celebrate two major projects to revitalize neighborhoods in west Louisville. "If you hear somebody say 'oh there's nothing going on in the west end of Louisville,' tell them to get out a little bit and see what's going on," Mayor Greg Fischer said.
Distilling company to invest $78 million in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A distilled spirits bottling facility in Southern Indiana is getting a $78 million expansion, bringing up to 50 new jobs to the area. Sazerac Northwest Ordinance Distilling is expanding it's New Albany production facility for the third time in three years, according to a One Southern Indiana press release.
How is Metro Louisville preparing for the winter weather?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People across Kentuckiana are preparing for the cold weather looming. Here's how the Louisville Metro is preparing for the temps to drop. "We've been prepping every day," Public Works Crew Leader Frank Thomas told WHAS11 News. "Going out doing routes, checking spreaders, greasing, and everything to get ready for this winter."
Official portrait of Mayor Greg Fischer unveiled at Metro Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Hall has some new artwork. Outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer and artist Carlos Gamez de Francisco unveiled the mayor’s official portrait. It features Fischer standing in front of the Big Four Bridge which opened during his tenure. “Yes, I'm looking off into the future, the...
Louisville-area pantries see drop in donations ahead of the new year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christmas is a time for giving, but panties that rely on community generosity are saying they are not getting the donations they need. Volunteers at South Louisville Community Ministries struggled to stock shelves and fill bags this year. Assistant director Katie Husk said the lack of...
More than 70 firefighters battle fire in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Firefighters are on scene Wednesday morning at a fire in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The huge building fire was called in around 4 a.m. at 18th and Jefferson streets, according to a spokesperson with Louisville Fire Department. More than 70 firefighters from 12 different stations are working...
Louisville organizations seeking community donations to help homeless as bitter cold arrives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With bitter cold expected to hit the Louisville area, caring for those who are houseless is a top priority and area organizations say the need for donations are on the rise. Louisville’s Hope Village continues to provide those in need with shelter and a warm place...
'Immediate closure' for major ramp on Watterson Expressway on Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some drivers will need to find an alternate route on the Watterson Expressway on Tuesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns drivers of an "immediate closure" of the I-264 West ramp to I-64 East until around 3 p.m. on Dec. 20. Crews are reportedly replacing an expansion...
'They're not calling in and reporting this': Metro Council passes ordinance creating rental registry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During Metro Council's last meeting of the year, they passed an ordinance creating a rental registry. The registry will have information on Louisville rental properties and their owners. Under the ordinance, landlords would have to submit an affidavit saying their property is up to code. Councilwoman...
Louisville is two weeks away from swearing-in a new mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is just two weeks away from having its newest mayor take office. Craig Greenberg (D) will be sworn-in as the Metro's 51st mayor on Jan. 2, 2023. On Monday, Greenberg announced there will be a public open house at Metro Hall to meet the community following his inauguration.
Kentucky adds 16th 'Baby Box' at Louisville fire station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s 16th Safe Haven Baby Box was dedicated Tuesday in honor of a Louisville firefighter and her daughter. The box is located at Louisville Fire Department’s Engine 16 on South Sixth Street. Baby boxes allow mothers to safely surrender their infants and remain anonymous.
In Your Backyard | Local sewer opens studio in Mellwood Art Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When so many are focused on what's new and next, local business owner Lyndsey Stanfill is pulling threads from the past. She launched her new business, Made Stitch Company, earlier this fall, to teach sewing lessons for all ages. Stanfill said the response from students at her Mellwood Art Center studio has been fantastic.
'It's a great way to give back': Louisville-based company hosts annual coat drive ahead of freezing temps
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's going to get cold this week!. The expected wind chill temperatures haven't been seen around in the area since 2019. That means Kentuckiana will have to bundle up from head to toe, and one Louisville-based company is trying to make sure everyone has the clothing they need to do so.
FOCUS: Residents near Louisville airport wait years for federal noise insulation
Muhammad Ali International has helped 647 homes get noise insulation since 2010, but thousands more are either ineligible or waiting for their turn. From the outside, Louisville's Schnitzelburg, Audubon neighborhoods and the city of Parkway Village seem like quiet areas to live. Sheri Ferguson, who lives on the east edge...
Cost of silence | People near Louisville airport give up some legal rights for insulation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The QuieterHome Program around the Louisville airport provides a very valuable service to people in the flight path. The Louisville Regional Airport Authority (LRAA) works with a local contractor to give homeowners noise-resistant windows and doors, which make it easier to sleep at night especially during the busy UPS holiday season.
Writing a new chapter: Officials break ground on new Fern Creek Library
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer, along with other officials, broke ground on Thursday for the new Fern Creek Library. Officials say the library, located next to Fern Creek High School, will be similar in "size and scope" to the recently built St. Matthews Library. A spokesperson for the...
'It's going to be all right': Neighbors rally around family who lost home in Shawnee fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family in west Louisville is without a home this Christmas, after a heavy fire took its toll. Louisville Fire Department (LFD) officials say it started in a vacant, two-story house in the Shawnee neighborhood and caused damage to three others. The fire started around 6...
Space heater likely cause of structure fire at eastern Jefferson County home, fire officials say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire officials are asking the public to avoid potential fire hazards as bitter cold is expected in the area later this week. Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS responded to a house fire in the 4000 block of Machupe Drive Monday afternoon. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming...
Now's the time protect your pipes ahead of winter weather; What to do
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of the winter weather that's heading toward Kentuckiana later this week, city officials are warning residents that now's the perfect time to get your home, and your pipes, ready. Louisville Water has a few suggestions to prevent frozen and burst pipes, which aren't the gifts...
Maryhurst encourages Louisvillians to donate gift cards to families in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many see the holidays as a time to give back to their community. A staple in Louisville, Maryhurst, is asking for a helping hand. The nonprofit serves Kentucky's most vulnerable kids and families, offering residential and community services for those who suffer from abuse. With the...
