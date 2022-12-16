ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

Fischer breaks ground, celebrates funding of new community centers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City officials joined community leaders in the Russell neighborhood to celebrate two major projects to revitalize neighborhoods in west Louisville. "If you hear somebody say 'oh there's nothing going on in the west end of Louisville,' tell them to get out a little bit and see what's going on," Mayor Greg Fischer said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Distilling company to invest $78 million in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A distilled spirits bottling facility in Southern Indiana is getting a $78 million expansion, bringing up to 50 new jobs to the area. Sazerac Northwest Ordinance Distilling is expanding it's New Albany production facility for the third time in three years, according to a One Southern Indiana press release.
NEW ALBANY, IN
How is Metro Louisville preparing for the winter weather?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People across Kentuckiana are preparing for the cold weather looming. Here's how the Louisville Metro is preparing for the temps to drop. "We've been prepping every day," Public Works Crew Leader Frank Thomas told WHAS11 News. "Going out doing routes, checking spreaders, greasing, and everything to get ready for this winter."
LOUISVILLE, KY
More than 70 firefighters battle fire in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Firefighters are on scene Wednesday morning at a fire in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The huge building fire was called in around 4 a.m. at 18th and Jefferson streets, according to a spokesperson with Louisville Fire Department. More than 70 firefighters from 12 different stations are working...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville is two weeks away from swearing-in a new mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is just two weeks away from having its newest mayor take office. Craig Greenberg (D) will be sworn-in as the Metro's 51st mayor on Jan. 2, 2023. On Monday, Greenberg announced there will be a public open house at Metro Hall to meet the community following his inauguration.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky adds 16th 'Baby Box' at Louisville fire station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s 16th Safe Haven Baby Box was dedicated Tuesday in honor of a Louisville firefighter and her daughter. The box is located at Louisville Fire Department’s Engine 16 on South Sixth Street. Baby boxes allow mothers to safely surrender their infants and remain anonymous.
LOUISVILLE, KY
In Your Backyard | Local sewer opens studio in Mellwood Art Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When so many are focused on what's new and next, local business owner Lyndsey Stanfill is pulling threads from the past. She launched her new business, Made Stitch Company, earlier this fall, to teach sewing lessons for all ages. Stanfill said the response from students at her Mellwood Art Center studio has been fantastic.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
