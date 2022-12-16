ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns Halt Losing Streak in Blowout Victory Over Clippers

By Donnie Druin
 5 days ago

The Phoenix Suns were able to get back on track in a much needed win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

As it turns out, the Phoenix Suns didn't forget how to play basketball.

Heading into Thursday, the Suns had lost five consecutive games and quickly dropped from the No, 1 seed in the West to No. 4.

In the span of an 82-game stretch, teams are bound to see rough stretches. However, Phoenix's recent week of play stirred plenty of discussion on if this was the current roster that could indeed bring home a title.

While we're still far from that, the Suns were able to get the train back on the right track in a 111-96 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. LA had 18 total turnovers and shot just 37.8% from the field.

Devin Booker returned to action after missing two games with a hamstring injury, scoring 14 points on 6-22 shooting. He was just 1-9 from three-point land.

The win stopped a three-game winning streak held by Los Angeles and also prevented the Clippers from jumping Phoenix in the conference standings.

Down the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George among others, the Clippers were forced to play through the talents of John Wall, who had 12 points. Los Angeles was paced in scoring by Terance Mann, who dropped a season-high 22 points.

The Suns, without Deandre Ayton after an ankle sprain, started Bismack Biyombo in his place. Biyombo finished with just five points in 18 minutes due to foul trouble.

Chris Paul dropped a 15-13 double-double on the 11th anniversary of him being officially announced as a Clipper. He also contributed two steals in the victory.

Phoenix held as much as a 31-point lead at one point in the game. Mikal Bridges rebounded in a major way with 27 points of his own, the only Suns player to cross the 20-point threshold.

The Suns are next set to host the Clippers on Feb. 16. They hold a 2-0 series lead over Los Angeles.

Phoenix returns home for a four-game stretch at the Footprint Center which begins with hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

