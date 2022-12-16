Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Authorities arrest 21-year-old in 2020 fatal shooting, has a history with law enforcement
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a Nov. 2020 fatal shooting. Trey-Von Marquel Antoine Drayton-Fabor, 21, is being charged with murder after cell phone data put him with 18-year-old Tywon L. Washington the night of his murder. An affidavit...
live5news.com
Man arrested after high-speed chase through N. Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after he led police on a high-speed chase through North Charleston Sunday morning. Tyquan Drayton, 26, faces charges of reckless driving and failing to stop for blue lights. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says deputies first tried to...
live5news.com
Man arrested after mom discovers ‘inappropriate communication’ with 15-year-old daughter
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man is facing multiple charges after engaging in criminal sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl, Dorchester County deputies said. Terry Lee Kostelak, 27, was charged with three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. A police report states the victim’s mother called the...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
Sheriff: Woman dropped off at South Carolina mobile home park after being shot at party
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County deputies are investigating an incident that left one with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a reported gunshot injury at a mobile home park on West Montague Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Saturday. The victim told detectives that she […]
abcnews4.com
14-year-old injured after crashing vehicle into tree in Summerville Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A 14-year-old was injured after crashing a vehicle into a tree last Friday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials confirmed. SCHP confirmed the young driver crashed at the end of Bacons Bridge Road, crashing into a tree and almost landing on a home. The teen...
WCNC
Disgraced former SC attorney Alex Murdaugh won't face death penalty in trial for death of wife, son
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will not face the death penalty in his upcoming trial on charges that he killed his wife and son. “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh," Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement released on Tuesday. "Because this is a pending case, we cannot comment further.”
abcnews4.com
Williamsburg coroner identifies 67-year-old victim of head-on crash with tractor trailer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County Coroner has identified the victim of a head-on collision between a car and tractor trailer Friday as a 67-year-old from Goose Creek. Michael Anthony Brunson died on scene, the coroner said. "Please keep the Brunson family in your thoughts and prayers,"...
live5news.com
12 men arrested after investigation reveals internet crimes against children committed in the Lowcountry
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Federal and local agencies have arrested more than ten men since August for internet crimes against children in the Mount Pleasant area. The varying charges include travelling to the area to solicit sex from a minor, attempted and sexual exploitation of a minor and sharing explicit content with minors.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs Goose Creek man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died in a Friday crash involving a tractor-trailer. Michael Anthony Brunson, 67, of Goose Creek, died at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand. The crash happened around 11 a.m. on SC 41 near SC...
WCSO addresses rumors of break-ins targeting women
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) addressed rumors circulating on social media regarding armed robberies and break-ins in the Greeleyville area targeting women. Officials with the sheriff’s office said the Facebook post suggested that there was a string of armed robberies targeting women who are home alone. But deputies said […]
South Carolina convenience store owner charged with selling alcohol to minors
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The owner of a West Ashley convenience store has been charged with selling alcohol to minors, according to police. The Charleston Police Department conducted an investigation into possible liquor law violations at Saints Market on Orleans Road, according to a report. The report states that a “confidential informant” purchased alcoholic beverages […]
live5news.com
Man convicted in 2020 Beaufort County murder
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was found guilty in a Beaufort County court Friday of murdering a security software engineer in an armed robbery attempt, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Devante Lamont White, 28, of Green Pond, was found guilty of the 2020 murder of...
Seven injured in Saturday night crash on Hwy 41
HUGER, S.C. (WCBD)- Several people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 41 in Huger on Saturday night. According to Cainhoy Fire and Rescue, crews were called to Highway 41 at Deer Ridge Court around 11:20 p.m. on Dec. 17 in reference to a vehicle accident. Officials report that crews arrived […]
1 killed, 1 injured in Sunday morning crash on Hwy 6
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers have reported a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning on Highway 6. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Chevy pickup was traveling west on Hwy 6 when the driver crossed the center line and struck a Ford pickup that was traveling east. The 28-year-old Chevy driver was […]
blufftonsun.com
Lowcountry woman gives helping hand to neighbors in need
The holiday season is a time to give thanks for the blessings that enrich our lives, including the opportunity to live in our corner of paradise in the Lowcountry. Right around the corner, however, things are very different. The rural areas of Jasper and Hampton counties are food deserts, resources...
