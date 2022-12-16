ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

live5news.com

Man arrested after high-speed chase through N. Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after he led police on a high-speed chase through North Charleston Sunday morning. Tyquan Drayton, 26, faces charges of reckless driving and failing to stop for blue lights. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says deputies first tried to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: Woman dropped off at South Carolina mobile home park after being shot at party

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County deputies are investigating an incident that left one with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a reported gunshot injury at a mobile home park on West Montague Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.   The victim told detectives that she […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Disgraced former SC attorney Alex Murdaugh won't face death penalty in trial for death of wife, son

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will not face the death penalty in his upcoming trial on charges that he killed his wife and son. “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh," Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement released on Tuesday. "Because this is a pending case, we cannot comment further.”
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCSO addresses rumors of break-ins targeting women

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) addressed rumors circulating on social media regarding armed robberies and break-ins in the Greeleyville area targeting women. Officials with the sheriff’s office said the Facebook post suggested that there was a string of armed robberies targeting women who are home alone.  But deputies said […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina convenience store owner charged with selling alcohol to minors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The owner of a West Ashley convenience store has been charged with selling alcohol to minors, according to police. The Charleston Police Department conducted an investigation into possible liquor law violations at Saints Market on Orleans Road, according to a report. The report states that a “confidential informant” purchased alcoholic beverages […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man convicted in 2020 Beaufort County murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was found guilty in a Beaufort County court Friday of murdering a security software engineer in an armed robbery attempt, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Devante Lamont White, 28, of Green Pond, was found guilty of the 2020 murder of...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Seven injured in Saturday night crash on Hwy 41

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD)- Several people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 41 in Huger on Saturday night. According to Cainhoy Fire and Rescue, crews were called to Highway 41 at Deer Ridge Court around 11:20 p.m. on Dec. 17 in reference to a vehicle accident. Officials report that crews arrived […]
HUGER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 killed, 1 injured in Sunday morning crash on Hwy 6

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers have reported a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning on Highway 6. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Chevy pickup was traveling west on Hwy 6 when the driver crossed the center line and struck a Ford pickup that was traveling east. The 28-year-old Chevy driver was […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
blufftonsun.com

Lowcountry woman gives helping hand to neighbors in need

The holiday season is a time to give thanks for the blessings that enrich our lives, including the opportunity to live in our corner of paradise in the Lowcountry. Right around the corner, however, things are very different. The rural areas of Jasper and Hampton counties are food deserts, resources...
BEAUFORT, SC

