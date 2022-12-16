ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area police reports

State patrol---

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m., on Hicksville-Edgerton Road in Hicksville, a southbound vehicle driven by Ronald Whitman, 59, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance police---

Wednesday, 6:54 p.m., at Second and Douglas streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Linda Groves, 64, 235 Carter Ave., struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Deborah Dulaney, 39, 1325 Ayersville Ave., that had turned left in front of Groves' vehicle. Both vehicles had light damage, and Groves was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Henry sheriff---

Wednesday, 3:46 p.m., on County Road 2, south of County Road G in Bartlow Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kevin Seemann, 57, Deshler, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Colin Perry, 38, Grand Rapids. An infant passenger in Perry's vehicle, Rosemary Perry, Grand Rapids, was treated by Henry County South Joint EMS for possible injuries. Seemann's vehicle had heavy damage and Perry's had moderate damage. Seemann was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Wednesday, 6:41 p.m., on County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Lindsey Bevard, 43, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Paulding sheriff---

Tuesday, 7:20 p.m., on Township Road 19, north of Township Road 220 in Crane Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Gabor Berenyi, 55, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 7:12 p.m., on County Road 106, west of Township Road 51 in Harrison Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kirstynn Roddy, 17, Payne, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Wauseon police---

Wednesday, 4:42 p.m., at 1275 N. Shoop Ave., a southbound vehicle driven by Chad Mann, 29, Delta, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by McKenzie Swisher, 32, Wauseon. Swisher's vehicle had moderate damage and Mann's had heavy damage. Mann was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

