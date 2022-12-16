Bryan man sentenced to long prison term in child sexual abuse case

BRYAN — A Bryan man has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term here in Williams County Common Pleas Court on two child sexual abuse charges.

Anthony Hale, 46, was given a prison term of eight to 12 years by Judge J.T. Stelzer on charges of attempted rape, a first-degree felony; and sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor.

He also was classified as a tier III sexual offender, fined $1,250 and given credit for 201 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending.

Hale had pleaded guilty to the charges on Nov. 15 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.

The attempted rape charge was amended from rape, a first-degree felony, as part of the plea negotiations between Williams County Prosecutor Katie Zartman’s office and Hale’s attorney, Ian Weber of Defiance.

A Williams County grand jury that indicted Hale on the charges in June alleged that he had sexual conduct with a nine-year-old girl on May 14 and sexual contact with 15-year-old child on Nov. 26, 2020.

Due to the youngest child’s age, the original rape charge had carried the possibility of life imprisonment upon conviction.

A second specification in the original charge also had stipulated Hale as a “sexually violent predator.”

The amended attempted rape charge alleged that he attempted to have sexual conduct with the victim.