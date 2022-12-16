About the contest

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several adults and youth submitted entries for the 2022 Leader-Telegram Holiday Memories contest.

People were allowed to write about any holiday.

The honorable mention in the adult category is running in today's Community page, along with other adult entries.

The winners of two youth categories will run in Monday's Community page, along with other youth entries.

The adult winning entry will be featured on the front page on Friday, Dec. 23, along with other entries on that day's Community page.

The Leader-Telegram thanks all entrants.

