ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Camera captures masked thieves stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools from gardener in Reseda

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2azcYs_0jkWsBWx00

Local gardener left reeling after thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of tools 02:14

A local gardener has been left reeling just before the holidays after he had thousands of dollars worth of gardening equipment stolen from his truck in Reseda on Monday.

Rafael Sandoval said that the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m., while he was working. He's frustrated that they were able to rip him off so quickly and in broad daylight.

"Frustrating. ... Why does this happen in they daytime?" he said. "These people, they're not afraid of anything."

The video, posted online by a client of Sandoval's, shows two masked people scoping out his SUV before shattering the passenger side window. From there, they unlocked the trunk and loaded all that they could into the back of their car.

"All my lawnmower, blowers, drills, weed whackers, trimmers, chainsaws, all the things I have for gardening," Sandoval said. "Very expensive. We worked so hard for two or more months to get those tools."

In all, he estimates they made off with around $7,000 worth of equipment.

While he says he's suffered losses before in his two decades of landscaping, Sandoval said it's never been anything like this.

"My tools, they're the things I need for work."

On top of it all, Sandoval says that the timing of the theft couldn't be any worse, with Christmas just around the corner.

He says that his clients have been understanding as to why he hasn't been able to manicure their yards, but his biggest concern thus far is how brazen the thieves are.

"They do it in the daytime when all the kids are walking there, the people are there, it's scary," he said.

Sandoval has filed a police report, but doesn't believe much will come from it. Instead, he's hoping that the the surveillance video helps someone recognize one of or both of the men in the video.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Caught on Camera: Group of thieves accidentally break into diaper business in Alhambra

A group of burglars were caught off guard — and on camera — in Alhambra, when they accidentally broke into a diaper cleaning business instead of the medical marijuana dispensary next door. Security footage shows a car speeding into a security gate, knocking it off its hinges as a group of people storm through. Instead of entering the dispensary as likely intended, they broke into Luludew Diaper Service, which cleans and delivers cloth diapers to families utilizing their services. "We are a diaper delivery service," said Sandy Barajas, the owner of the business. "We've got dirty diapers and laundry. As soon as they walked in they realized there was nothing of value here for them and they quickly left."Barajas said that the thieves initially left with a couple of bags, but dumped them outside once they saw the contents. "I'm sure they were surprised when they realized what was inside," she said. She believes that a group of about 20 people was involved in the break-in. It was unclear if a police report was filed or if any arrests were made in the attempted burglary. 
ALHAMBRA, CA
CBS LA

Man barricades in Lancaster mobile home park with two children

A suspect is barricaded in a mobile home park following a high-speed pursuit in Lancaster Wednesday.Officers from the California Highway Patrol at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday began pursuing a man who was driving at speeds over 130 mph through surface streets in Palmdale before driving onto the northbound 14 Highway Freeway, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball said.The suspect, who had two children with him, got off the freeway at Golden Valley and entered a mobile home a park in Lancaster where he barricaded himself.Witnesses at the mobile home park told deputies the suspect threatened to shoot the children during the barricade.The CHP contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who dispatched a SWAT team to the scene.CHP officers remained at the scene, Kimball said.
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

Venice SWAT Standoff: Man arrested after possibly bathing at home he's accused of breaking into

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man is in handcuffs after he was at the center of a bizarre SWAT standoff in the Venice area of Los Angeles County Monday. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a suspect, a man possibly armed with a sword, in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue around 12:30 p.m. According to FOX 11's crew at the scene, the suspect broke into one of the homes in the area and refused to leave – even after the fact a woman in a cell phone video confronted the suspect about it.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LAPD searching for driver who ran over bicyclist near Mid-Wilshire

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a driver who ran over a bicyclist near Mid-Wilshire. The collision happened on Dec. 7 at about 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Venice and Hauser Boulevards. According to police, the  Toyota Camry was driving westbound on Venice Boulevard and turned crossed onto Hauser Boulevard, when it hit a bicyclist that was going in the same direction. The driver immediately took off, failing to stop to help help the bicyclist, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe the Camry matched the models made between 2012-2017.Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for any information that can help officers find the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (213) 473-0234. If it is outside of business hours or on a weekend, callers should direct their inquires to (877) 527-3247.Those wishing to stay anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477. Alternatively, anyone can submit their tip to the Crime Stoppers website. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

Police: 2 arrested in California after young mother was allegedly killed by stray bullet

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Two people have been arrested in Santa Ana, California, after a young mother was allegedly killed by a stray bullet, police say. On Dec. 4 just before 4:30 p.m., Santa Ana Police Department dispatch was contacted about a shooting with a woman down at 1400 South Cypress Street, according to a news release. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman in a parking lot near 1473 South Main Street with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. SAPD said Orange County Fire Authority treated the woman and took her to the hospital in critical condition.
SANTA ANA, CA
kyma.com

Riverside County authorities seize 18.5 kg of fentanyl

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Riverside County Gang Impact Team (GIT) had seized 18.5 kilograms of fentanyl. According to a press release, the GIT team collaborated with the U.S. Postal Service to investigate the illegal shipping though the U.S. mail. Through the U.S. Postal Service's earlier investigation, the team...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Family leaving Christmas party escapes after being chased, shot at in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - A Southern California family is thankful to be alive after a terrifying encounter in Compton over the weekend. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the family of three became the victims of what they’re calling a "failed attempted robbery" when their vehicle was shot at multiple times shortly after leaving a Christmas party at their church.
COMPTON, CA
vvng.com

31 arrested and illegal gambling machines seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 10th – 16th

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
newsantaana.com

The Westminster police busted a parolee for selling Fentanyl

On Sunday night, at approximately 11 PM, a Westminster police officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Westminster/Hoover for CVC (California Vehicle Code) violations. Upon contacting the driver, it was determined he was on probation. A vehicle search revealed 38 individual foil bindles containing fentanyl, a syringe with...
WESTMINSTER, CA
newsantaana.com

Two taggers facing felony charges after getting arrested in Tustin

Tustin police officers responded to reports of two males spray painting the drainage walls in the area of Tustin Ranch and Bryan. An officer arrived on scene, observed an abundance of fresh tagging, and two subjects matching the description. To our dismay, both subjects fled on foot when they were contacted by the officer.
TUSTIN, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
196K+
Followers
27K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy