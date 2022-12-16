ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Pitt women's volleyball bows out of NCAA Tournament in 5-set semifinal loss to Louisville

By Jerry DiPaola
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LpOn5_0jkWrQUP00
Louisville’s Aiko Jones hits against Pitt’s Rachel Fairbanks (10) and Serena Gray (21) in the second set during the semifinals of the NCAA volleyball tournament Thursday in Omaha, Neb.

If a team loses in the Final Four, it first needed to conquer the difficult task of getting there.

The Pitt women’s volleyball players — winners of 31 of their 35 matches this season — were trying mightily to wrap their minds around that reality early Friday morning after a second loss in two seasons in an NCAA Tournament semifinal.

Louisville defeated Pitt in five sets (25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-2) to become the first ACC team to reach the national championship match. The Cardinals will play Texas, a four-set victor against San Diego, on Saturday night.

Pitt captain Chiamaka Nwokolo was sad and proud at the same time.

“Our first stump was making it past the Sweet 16 and now our new trial and error is making it past the Final Four,” she said. “That’s not a terrible problem to have. We’re struggling to have perspective right now, but we do have some pride about what we did this year and last year.”

The dramatic match was tightly contested for four sets — until Louisville (31-2) dominated the final one. Pitt recovered from previous deficits, but was unable to handle the Cardinals’ defensive efforts when it counted most.

“We weren’t quite up to our standards offensively,” coach Dan Fisher said. “Our passing was streaky. So was theirs.”

When asked about the fifth set, he said, “It starts with our passing game, and we’re a team that takes big rips. But when you’re constantly swinging from 20 feet off the net, it’s a challenge. They got a few in the fifth, and it didn’t go our way.”

Actually, Louisville was in control of the fourth set and appeared on its way to the national championship match at that point. But after the Cardinals took a 16-10 lead, Pitt kept chipping away, employing effective defensive play.

Pitt scored the final three points of the set, closing with a 15-6 run to win, 25-22.

“I was just so proud of our heart in the fourth set. We just hung in there and found a way to win,” Fisher said.

But the Panthers couldn’t carry their momentum into the fifth set.

“Louisville had a very aggressive/risky serving plan,” Fisher said. “It definitely worked in the fifth set. It will be interesting to see if that works against Texas.”

Pitt also fell behind in the first set, 6-0, before rallying to force two ties. But the Panthers never took the lead.

Pitt grabbed an early advantage in the second set when Louisville’s Amaya Tillman appeared to give her team a 5-4 lead, but the ball stayed on her hand too long and a lift was called against the Cardinals.

After that, the Panthers never lost the lead, played solid defense and went on to win, 25-23. Four times late in the set, Louisville trimmed the lead to one point, the last time at 24-23, but Serena Gray’s kill finished off Louisville with the decisive point.

“We got back to playing our volleyball, didn’t make many attacking errors,” Fisher told ESPN after the second set. “We came out a little jittery and made too many errors in the first set.”

At the end of the night, Fisher praised his team for its toughness.

“It’s certainly better to start out with a lead, and falling behind didn’t help us. We showed a lot of heart and a lot of ability to reset when things didn’t go our way.”

The Cardinals recorded 19 blocks and 10 service aces while graduate student, All-American and ACC Player of the Year Claire Chaussee had 25 kills and a .429 hitting percentage.

For Pitt, Rachel Fairbanks collected 29 assists and eight each of kills and digs. Courtney Buzzerio had 13 kills and Gray 10.

Buzzerio, a transfer from Iowa, was grateful for her only season at Pitt.

“I’ve learned so much volleyball-wise about myself and just volleyball in general,” she said, “that, I think, I’ve grown as a player to, hopefully, have a nice career professionally. I guess that starts now.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentuckytoday.com

Brohm's first recruiting class at UofL will be a good one

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Immediately after being hired as Louisville's new football coach on Dec. 7, and before his introduction to UofL fans and media the next day, Jeff Brohm was on the phone to recruits. And it looks as if it could pay off with his inaugural class being one of the best groups ever for the Cardinals.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

College football transfer portal: 'Smoke around Louisville' for ex-Kentucky OL, five-star Kiyaunta Goodwin

Louisville has emerged as a potential transfer portal destination for former Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, according to 247Sports' Josh Pate. Goodwin, a former five-star recruit and top-40 prospect, entered the portal Dec. 16 after just one season with the Wildcats. Coming out of high school, Kentucky landed the 6-foot-8, 351-pound offensive tackle over a long list of suitors that included Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Texas A&M and several others.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Transfer commit Stephen Herron "excited" to play for Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm

Stephen Herron Jr. (Photo: Albert Thomas/The Bootleg, Getty)<div id="embedVideoContainer_11504326" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=c9e941df-a7cd-4b97-8265-0779a817db43&channel=college-football&key=11504326&pcid=c9e941df-a7cd-4b97-8265-0779a817db43"></div><p></p><p>One of the elite prospects from the Louisville area in recent years is coming home. Edge target <b><a href="//247Sports.com/Player/Stephen-Herron-Jr-94130" target="_blank">Stephen Herron Jr</a></b>., was part of Stanford’s 2019 recruiting class out of Trinity High School, who announced for the Cardinals on Sunday, will join the program as a graduate transfer. He spent four seasons with the Cardinal program, becoming a full-time starter in 2022. He also earned his degree from the school in 2022.</p><p>Herron, 6-foot-3, 237-pounds, received plenty of interest after entering the NCAA transfer portal last week. In the end, the opportunity to play for the hometown team and for a coach that also played at Trinity was too much to pass on.</p><p>“I think one of the biggest deciding factors was that I had accomplished everything academically that I needed to at Stanford and now I have an opportunity to maybe focus a little bit more on ball,” Herron told Cardinal Authority. “I had plenty of opportunities, but I didn’t think anybody was going to be able to do that better than Brohm. Being a Louisville guy, being a Trinity guy, I feel like no one could take care of me better than he is. I’m really excited about him and his plan, and everything that’s coming along with it.”</p><p>As a senior at Stanford, Herron established career highs with tackles (37), tackles for a loss (6.5), sacks (5.5) and forced fumbles (2). Twice he earned the team’s Defensive Player of the Week honor, something that is only handed out following a Stanford win. To put that into better light, the Cardinal won just three games this season and Herron received the recognition twice, doing so against Notre Dame and Arizona State.</p><p>“It was really big to me, and it meant a lot,” Herron said of the two weekly team awards. “When the wins are scarce, it means a great deal when you had a deciding impact in the game.</p><p>“I felt like I had a pretty good year. Of course, you can always get better, can always improve. I was excited about a couple things this season that I was able to do individually but I can still grow within my game. Looking forward to getting coached up continuously.</p><p>“I did find out a lot of things about my game, and a lot of things about me as a person. How I handle adversity and how I choose to persevere through the adversity.”</p><p>Louisville’s incoming staff views Herron as one to fill the void left by the departure of All-ACC performer <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Yasir-Abdullah-46035719" target="_blank">Yasir Abdullah</a></b>.</p><p>“Pretty similar to what it was at Stanford, playing the edge,” Herron said. “Similar to how Yassir did this year. Same type of game but just in their own scheme. Dialing up some pass rush opportunities when the time comes and being able to stop the run early and often.”</p><p>Herron trains at Aspirations Fitness Institution, a local facility owned and operated by former Louisville wide receiver Chris Vaughn that has helped many high school athletes garner scholarship offers.</p><p>"Super excited about Stephen finishing his career at Louisville,” Vaughn told Cardinal Authority. “The hire of <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Jeff-Brohm-248" target="_blank">Jeff Brohm</a></b> is paying immediate dividends. Love that relationship coming full circle and I think it's a sign of things to come for the program.</p><p>"Stephen is a great kid on and off the field he will be a leader not only on the field but in the community. Has a heart to uplift the entire program while serving his community that he grew up in.</p><p>"It's not every day you see a kid that graduated from Stanford in three years that has the athletic ability and character to go along with it.</p><p>"I expect Stephen to cement his legacy by having an All-American type season in the city where he played high school ball at with the entire city and Aspirations community behind him on his way to the NFL."</p><p>Herron becomes the third in-state product to announce for Louisville since <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Jeff-Brohm-248" target="_blank">Jeff Brohm</a></b> was announced as head coach. He joins high school defensive line pledges <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Micah-Carter-46109981" target="_blank">Micah Carter</a></b> of St. X and Henderson County’s <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Saadiq-Clements-46116012" target="_blank">Saadiq Clements</a></b>.</p><p>“While in recent years they haven’t gotten a lot (of local prospect), one of things that I think Brohm is trying to do is to change that narrative,” Herron said. “He’s trying to bring guys from home back here to lead them to an ACC Championship and being able to make some noise in the CFP. I’m really excited to coming home, along with the other guys that they are bringing in from the west coast, so that’s really exciting. There’s going to be a lot of talent in the room so I’m just hoping that we can build what we’re supposed to with it.”</p><p>A member of the 2019 recruiting class, Herron was a four-star target that ranked as the No. 141 overall prospect nationally and the No. 7 weak-side defensive end by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. A drew a lengthy list of scholarship offers that included Louisville, Michigan, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Kentucky, Oregon, Purdue, Texas, Virginia Tech and a host of others before announcing for Stanford.</p>
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville RB commit Logan Frazier sets signing date

Logan Frazier, a commit under the Scott Satterfield administration, has stayed loyal to the university despite the coaching change to Head Coach Jeff Brohm. But, if you know Logan’s story, then it is no surprise that his loyalty never wavered amidst all the personnel changes. Frazier’s family comes from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

15 homicides in 18 days highlight violent end to 2022 in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were 15 homicides in the first 18 days of December in Jefferson County, including five from Friday night to Sunday afternoon. The first deadly shooting of the weekend claimed the life of a teenager Friday night in the St. Denis neighborhood. And Louisville's latest homicide happened Sunday, when police said a man was shot and killed in Chickasaw Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Westloaded

Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.

There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died

This article mentions suicide. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988. A Kentucky state senator announced Tuesday her transgender son, who fought for LGBTQ rights, has died by suicide.  Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, in a statement shared on social media by Kentucky Senate Democrats, said 24-year-old Henry Berg-Bousseau was “a beloved son, brother, […] The post ‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville mother of 2 in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two siblings are desperately searching for the one person who can save the life of their sister, a Louisville mother of two. Julie Tyrell is about to turn 42 in just a few days, but it's been a rough road. She's been battling cancer, and her most recent battle with leukemia had progressed to the point where doctors say there is only one option left.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 Louisville men identified in St. Denis neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were killed in a St. Denis neighborhood shooting on Sunday morning. Johnie Davidson Sr., 68, and Edward McClain, 69, were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 4500 block of Broadleaf...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Jack Harlow plays sold out hometown show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There wasn't an empty seat in sight at Louisville's favorite hometown rapper's Sunday night show at the KFC Yum! Center. Jack Harlow played to a sold out "No Place Like Home" show. With over 200,000 tickets sold, the ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour’ became...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy