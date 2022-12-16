GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)—A federal lawsuit claims two Geneva Police officers ignored the serious medical condition of a man who was taken into police custody and died. The family of Jeremy Lee Thompson, who was 34 at the time of his death, claims that he died after Geneva police officers Brandon Rogers and Ethen Hendrix refused to take Thompson to the hospital, taking him to the “drunk tank” when it was apparent he was in medical distress. The suit alleges he was denied hospital care for more than two hours, and by the time he was admitted to the ER, he was unresponsive.

GENEVA, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO