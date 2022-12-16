Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Dothan man indicted in shooting where victim was left alongside a street
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County Grand Jury has indicted Dialan Beard in the shooting of a man whose body was discovered along a Dothan roadway. Beard, 18, is one of four who police charged in the July death of Garbriel Johnson, an Ashford resident. Also charged with Capital...
wtvy.com
Dothan man indicted; police say he killed over car battery
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man has been indicted by a Houston County Grand Jury on Capital Murder charges that police say stem from an argument over a car battery. Tobias Marsh, 35, was arrested on June 15, the same day that 31-year-old Willie Roberson was shot in the 900 block of North Bell Street in Dothan.
wdhn.com
Geneva police sued after man jailed has heart attack and dies
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)—A federal lawsuit claims two Geneva Police officers ignored the serious medical condition of a man who was taken into police custody and died. The family of Jeremy Lee Thompson, who was 34 at the time of his death, claims that he died after Geneva police officers Brandon Rogers and Ethen Hendrix refused to take Thompson to the hospital, taking him to the “drunk tank” when it was apparent he was in medical distress. The suit alleges he was denied hospital care for more than two hours, and by the time he was admitted to the ER, he was unresponsive.
wdhn.com
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Geneva authorities
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Two Geneva police officers are accused of ignoring the condition of a man in medical distress. That man died after the police arrested him. The family claims a trip to the hospital instead of jail would have saved his life. They’ve filed a federal suit against the...
wdhn.com
New trial denied for Dothan murder convict
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — The motion for a new trial has been denied for a Dothan man convicted of killing a 91-year-old woman. In early November, Joe Nathan Duncan was found guilty by a jury of his peers for the murder of Mable Fowler. He was convicted on two...
wtvy.com
Dothan woman dead after single-vehicle crash
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A late morning wreck on Tuesday in Houston County claimed the life of a Dothan woman. According to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at around 10:45 a.m. on December 20, a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Willie Varnum Road around 6 miles northwest of Cottonwood. The vehicle struck a power pole, overturned, and then struck a tree.
wdhn.com
Dothan murderer requests another jury trial
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— A Dothan man who killed a 91-year-old woman in her home in 2018 is asking for a new trial. Joe Duncan was found guilty of murdering Mable Fowler in November of this year. Duncan’s attorney claims that the evidence was not there to be able to...
wdhn.com
Troy couple arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer
NEWTON, Ala. (WDHN) — A Troy couple is in the Dale County Jail after allegedly assaulting a police officer. A Newton police officer received a complaint about a drunk driver and stopped a car that matched the description and was owned by Danny Chestnut. According to police, Chestnut was...
Alabama woman killed in Tuesday morning crash with utility pole, tree
An Alabama teenager was killed Tuesday morning when the car in which she was a passenger struck a utility pole, then a tree. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. Tuesday and claimed the life of a Dothan, Alabama, woman. Carmen Alexus Shiver, 19, was fatally injured when the...
wfxl.com
Police: Identity sought for 2 men wanted for shoplifting at Bainbridge Walmart
Bainbridge Public Safety would like your help in identifying these two individuals pictured here in reference to a felony shoplifting that occurred at Walmart in Bainbridge on the evening on Monday, December 19, 2022. The two were last seen leaving Walmart in a burgundy 2002-2007 year model Jeep Liberty. The...
wdhn.com
Coffee Co. man charged with murder enters a not guilty plea
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise man accused of killing a woman in a May car accident in Coffee county has entered a not-guilty plea. Alex Rivera-Hernandez is accused of murdering Giselle Burgos-Santiago. She was the passenger of a car driven by Rivera-Hernandez in the New Hope Community...
WALB 10
Arrest altercation between man, GSP draws social media ire
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A traffic stop that turned into an arrest altercation between the man charged and a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) trooper is drawing fire on social media. The incident happened on Dec. 14. The GSP trooper pulled over a man, later identified as Zachary Williams, on Court...
wtvy.com
Pedestrian killed in Level Plains crash
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WTVY) - A Level Plains man struck as he crossed a busy highway in his hometown Sunday night died from his injuries. Jose Coc, 60, was walking across U.S. 84 when he was struck by on oncoming vehicle, according to Dale County Coroner John Cawley. There is...
wdhn.com
Thursday night murder victim was given probation two days before his murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) —The search for a person(s) who shot and killed a 21-year-old Dothan man on Thursday night continues. Alfonso Morrissette was shot at the Alexander Court Apartments in the chest and later died at Southeast Health on Thursday night. This wasn’t the first time that Morrissette was...
wdhn.com
Man walking on highway killed by traffic
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala (WDHN)—A level Plains man was killed Sunday night after being hit while trying to cross a highway on foot. According to Dale County Coroner John Cawley, Jose Coc, 60, was attempting to cross Highway 84 when he was hit by a vehicle and killed. Cawley says...
wdhn.com
Dothan signs 40+ year lease for incoming forensic lab
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A new forensic lab is coming to the Wiregrass and it’s here to stay. The city of Dothan approved a lease agreement with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for 40 years and five months. It will be located next to the Wiregrass Public...
washingtoncounty.news
FHP investigating crash with injuries in Washington County
Two drivers were transported to area hospitals with injuries sustained in a crash involving a Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and a pickup truck Monday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, FHP is investigating a traffic crash that occurred about 6:45 p.m. at the intersection...
dothanpd.org
Dothan Man Murdered on Alexander Drive
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 6:58 P.M., officers responded to the 1300 block of Alexander Drive to the report of a firearm assault in which one person had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed there was in fact one victim that had already been transported to Southeast Health by a personal vehicle. Officers arrived at the hospital and discovered the victim suffered from a single gunshot to the upper torso. The victim was in critical condition and was immediately taken to surgery where he succumbed to his injury. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Alfonso Morrissette, of Dothan.
wtvy.com
Murder victim had been given probation only hours before he died
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man murdered this week had been placed on probation for weapons violations two days before he died and a couple of months after his release from a prison sentence. Alphonso Morrissette pleaded guilty in Geneva on Tuesday to three counts of illegally having Glocks and...
mypanhandle.com
Tar spills on road in Jackson Co. during traffic crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A semi-tractor crash in Jackson County injured one person and closed the northbound lanes of Highway 231 Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 5:30 PM on U.S. Highway 231 and Lakepoint Road. State troopers said a 28-year-old Marianna man...
