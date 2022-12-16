Read full article on original website
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
The Joe Burrow-Tom Brady postgame handshake falls under the microscope
Before the Cincinnati Bengals collided with and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was plenty of speculation about how quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tom Brady would interact after the game. So much so, Burrow fielded a question and made it clear he wasn’t going to ask for an autograph or...
The NFC better Get Ready for the 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night, clinching the NFC West division. They are one game away from sweeping the division. The team has a winning streak of seven games and looks to continue at home on Christmas Eve against the Washington Commanders. San Francisco...
Former Vikings 1st-Rounder Joins Seahawks Active Roster
With Seattle’s 2022 season teetering on a 7-7 record, a former Minnesota Vikings 1st-Rounder has joined the Seahawks active roster as a depth option. That’s Laquon Treadwell, a member of the Vikings 2016 draft class. The wide receiver was “called up” on Tuesday, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Bell tweeted, “Laquon Treadwell confirms online Seahawks are signing him to the active roster off their practice squad.”
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Steelers President Shares Statement About Death of Franco Harris
The team is scheduled to retire his jersey on Saturday at halftime against the Raiders.
George Kittle: 49ers QB Brock Purdy is going to continue to improve
The San Francisco 49ers are on their third quarterback this season. They are relying on the league's top-ranked defense and a cast of playmakers on offense to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive. The team is also depending on a rookie quarterback, the last overall pick in this year's draft, to guide the offense down the home stretch.
49ers DE Nick Bosa has been elite, but the “help” has been equally as impressive
The San Francisco 49ers have compiled the best defense in the NFL during the 2022 campaign, spearheaded by defensive end Nick Bosa, who recently became the frontrunner to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award. A prime reason why they've had such success? They've consistently pressured opposing quarterbacks while...
“The legend of Brock Purdy continues to grow”: Where the 49ers stand in Week 16 power rankings
The San Francisco 49ers received some extra rest thanks to playing on a Thursday night. The team returns to the practice field this afternoon to prepare for its next opponent, the Washington Commanders. The red-hot 49ers are the winners of seven consecutive games, winning the last three with a rookie...
49ers open practice windows for Javon Kinlaw and Kalia Davis, sign CB to practice squad
The San Francisco 49ers could be close to receiving a boost along the defensive line. The team officially opened the practice window for defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. The Niners will have up to 21 days to evaluate Kinlaw during practices and decide if he should be activated off the injured reserve list.
49ers DE Nick Bosa is frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has compiled a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season, racking up 15.5 sacks alongside 16 tackles for loss, while spearheading the league's best defense. The betting books seem to believe so as well. Bosa recently eclipsed Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys with...
Silvi says: Seahawks grasping onto playoff chances ahead of Christmas Eve game
SEATTLE — On any given Sunday. In some ways, that’s the only to describe what has been called the worst NFL play ever. With the game tied and no time left on the clock in Las Vegas, the Patriots attempted to lateral the ball all the way down the field for a touchdown against the Raiders. Instead, their second lateral, in what they hoped would be a fantastic sequence, was picked off by Chandler Jones and returned 48 yards for the Raiders' game-winning touchdown.
