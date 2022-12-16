ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
49erswebzone

The NFC better Get Ready for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night, clinching the NFC West division. They are one game away from sweeping the division. The team has a winning streak of seven games and looks to continue at home on Christmas Eve against the Washington Commanders. San Francisco...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings 1st-Rounder Joins Seahawks Active Roster

With Seattle’s 2022 season teetering on a 7-7 record, a former Minnesota Vikings 1st-Rounder has joined the Seahawks active roster as a depth option. That’s Laquon Treadwell, a member of the Vikings 2016 draft class. The wide receiver was “called up” on Tuesday, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Bell tweeted, “Laquon Treadwell confirms online Seahawks are signing him to the active roster off their practice squad.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping

Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KING-5

Silvi says: Seahawks grasping onto playoff chances ahead of Christmas Eve game

SEATTLE — On any given Sunday. In some ways, that’s the only to describe what has been called the worst NFL play ever. With the game tied and no time left on the clock in Las Vegas, the Patriots attempted to lateral the ball all the way down the field for a touchdown against the Raiders. Instead, their second lateral, in what they hoped would be a fantastic sequence, was picked off by Chandler Jones and returned 48 yards for the Raiders' game-winning touchdown.
SEATTLE, WA
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy