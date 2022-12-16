SEATTLE — On any given Sunday. In some ways, that’s the only to describe what has been called the worst NFL play ever. With the game tied and no time left on the clock in Las Vegas, the Patriots attempted to lateral the ball all the way down the field for a touchdown against the Raiders. Instead, their second lateral, in what they hoped would be a fantastic sequence, was picked off by Chandler Jones and returned 48 yards for the Raiders' game-winning touchdown.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO