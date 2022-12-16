Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A strong earthquake shook a rural stretch of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to 70,000 people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said. Two injuries were reported. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a...
KAAL-TV
TikTok banned on Louisiana’s Department of State devices
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, announced Monday that he is banning TikTok on all devices issued by the Department of State. In addition, the Republican urged Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to follow suit and immediately ban the use of the popular video sharing app on all of the state government’s devices.
KAAL-TV
Democrats to select congressional nominee in Va. district
Democrats in a Richmond-based congressional district are voting Tuesday to select a nominee for the seat held by the late Donald McEachin. The party is holding a firehouse primary at eight voting sites throughout the state’s 4th Congressional District. The winner will be a heavy favorite in a Feb....
KAAL-TV
Correction: Iowa Democratic Leader story
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — In a story published December 18, 2022, about the leader of Iowa’s Democratic party, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn was stepping down. He announced Saturday that he doesn’t plan to seek reelection in January but is not stepping down now.
KAAL-TV
Report: Iowa liquor sales top $431M in 2022
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Alcoholic Beverage Division (ABD) released its annual financial report on Tuesday which shows liquor sales topped $431 million in the 2022 fiscal year. Liquor sales in the state were up 3.75% from last year and have continually increased since 2017. The largest increase...
KAAL-TV
New COVID-19 telehealth treatment pilot program launches in Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota health officials launched a new telehealth test-to-treat program to ensure Minnesotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 have easy access to clinician care and therapeutic treatments that reduce their risk of serious illness or hospitalization. Beginning immediately, Minnesotans who test positive for COVID-19, either...
KAAL-TV
MnDNR releases new wolf management plan
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MnDNR) on Tuesday released its final wolf management plan that will guide conservation of wolves in the state through the year 2032. The plan describes and provides guidance on wolf population monitoring, population management, depredation control, public safety and...
KAAL-TV
Iowa Democratic Party chair won’t seek reelection
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The head of the Iowa Democratic Party won’t seek reelection in the wake of a vote by the national party to put the South Carolina primary ahead of Iowa’s caucuses, which have long been the first presidential nominating contest in the country.
KAAL-TV
BCA releases first ever no-knock warrant report
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has released their first ever no-knock search warrant report. The law requiring the report went into effect on Sept. 1, 2021, therefore the first report covers only the final four months of last year. Future reports will contain full-year data.
KAAL-TV
Ex-attorney general acquitted in drunken driving case
Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who once served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, was acquitted Monday of drunken driving. A Lackawanna County judge acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a one-day bench trial in Scranton.
KAAL-TV
Resources available during the extreme cold
(ABC 6 News) – As the temperatures outside continue to drop, Minnesotans will be cranking up the heat in their homes. But for those without a warm place to call home, they’ll most likely be utilizing the resources available to them in the Med City. Catholic Charities Warming...
KAAL-TV
Ex-Texas police officer gets nearly 12 years in prison after being convicted in fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ex-Texas police officer gets nearly 12 years in prison after being convicted in fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
Burst of snow leads to spinouts, crashes across the area
(ABC 6 News) – A burst of snow Monday afternoon led to slick roads ands crashes across the area. Snow began around 2:15 p.m. in Rochester and shortly after crashes began. Around 4 p.m. there were a number of vehicle spin outs and crashes leading to backups on roads including highway 52 near 37th street exit.
Comments / 0