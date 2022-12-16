ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

disneytips.com

Guest Calls Disney World ‘Robbery in Broad Daylight’ After Spending Nearly $4,000 in One Day

The Walt Disney World Resort is certainly an expensive vacation destination; There is no denying that. Even cutting out airfare (if that is a possibility for where you are traveling from) and staying at budget-friendly, likely off-property accommodations, there are some costs associated with a Disney trip (like Park tickets) that you simply cannot avoid.
disneytips.com

Guest Sues Disney After Breaking Leg On Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

During a special visit to the “Most Magical Place on Earth,” a young Guest, unfortunately, broke his leg after a Walt Disney World attraction, the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, malfunctioned while passengers were riding it. For most children, a visit to the Magic Kingdom would be a dream...
disneytips.com

Do Guests No Longer Feel Safe While Visiting Disney Parks?

Whether visiting the Happiest Place on Earth (Disneyland) or the Most Magical Place on Earth (Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom), Disney Parks are considered among the best places to visit in the United States. Disney has always prided itself on how comfortable its Parks can be for Guests. From...
disneytips.com

Guest Left ‘Traumatized’ When Disney’s Tower of Terror Stops Mid-Drop

Have you ever been stuck on a Disney attraction? (No, not slowed down or momentarily delayed, but actually stuck…) For one Guest who recently dealt with a prolonged stop on the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the experience could only be summarized as “traumatizing.”
disneytips.com

Disney World Adds Bonus Reservation Slots for the Holiday Season

Eligible Guests at the Walt Disney World Resort can take advantage of a “holiday bonus reservation” for a limited time this Christmas season!. The holidays at Walt Disney World are one of the most magical times of the year, but that also makes them one of the greatest periods of demand for Theme Park reservations. Indeed, acquiring general admission or an Annual Pass is only half the battle now, and same-day reservations for each Disney Park, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, are all going fast!
disneytips.com

Don’t Fall for This Scam Found Inside Your Disney Hotel Room

The Walt Disney World Resort provides Guests visiting from around the world a much-needed escape from the negativity of the real world. And while staying at a Disney Resort hotel does help to keep all of the magic nicely inside the Disney bubble, there are, unfortunately, still ways that reality can make its way in.
DoYouRemember?

One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
Tyla

Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating

A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.

