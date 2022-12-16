Read full article on original website
Quarterback Bekkem Kritza returns home to Boulder with fellow blue-chip recruits
New Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reached out to Twitter on Sunday for lunch recommendations. A day after coaching his final contest at Jackson State, in the Celebration Bowl, Coach Prime is still in the process of getting settled in to Boulder. Coach Prime could have asked Bekkem Kritza for...
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Signing Day: Deion Sanders, Colorado contact Cormani McClain as Miami 5-star CB commit doesn't sign early
Signing Day is underway, with Deion Sanders and Colorado in the thick of a surprising development by contacting Cormani McClain, according to Steve Wiltfong. The Lakeland (Fla.) five-star recruit and No. 1 cornerback in the Class of 2023, who committed Oct. 27 to Miami, is not signing with the Hurricanes Wednesday, according to his mother.
Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
Michigan National Signing Day Capsule: WR Fredrick Moore
St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter wide receiver Fredrick Moore announced his commitment to Michigan on July 1st. Moore was the 8th commit in Michigan's 2023 class. He was down to a final group of Texas A&M, Illinois, Minnesota, Cincinnati and the Wolverines before making this commitment shortly after his official visit to Michigan.
Linebacker de-commits from Huskers
It has been a strong weekend for additions for the Huskers but they also lost a linebacker commit on Sunday night. Hayden Moore announced on social media he was de-committing from the program. He pledged to NU on June 21 but had been exploring his options after the coaching staff change in Lincoln.
Nebraska can't finish flip of local athlete Beni Ngoyi
Lincoln High wide receiver Beni Ngoyi took it to National Signing Day, but stuck with the school that won his original commitment, as he signed with Iowa State on Wednesday morning. Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule made a big push late, but came up short. Iowa State announced Ngoyi’s...
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs football National Signing Day HQ
The Georgia Bulldogs have piled up win after win over the last few years and currently stand two wins away from their second straight national title. That success has been years in the making thanks to how Kirby Smart and company have recruited, and on Wednesday, the coaching staff is set to add more talent to the roster.
Signing Day: USC signs No. 2 offensive lineman in West
USC's overhaul of its offensive line got a big boost Wednesday with the signing of Elijah Paige, the first Top247 offensive lineman USC has signed in five recruiting classes. The Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle product is the No. 2 offensive lineman in the West. Paige is the first offensive lineman signed by the Trojans to be rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports rankings since Jason Rodriguez in the 2019 recruiting class and first USC signee to land in the Top247 since Justin Dedich in 2018.
Jermaine O'Neal Jr. is making a name for himself on the recruiting scene
High school basketball is at its peak when it comes to NBA bloodlines. The sons of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Gilbert Arenas, Peja Stojakavic and other athletes are all thriving on the national scene. Jermaine O'Neal Jr. is another son of a longtime NBA great to keep tabs on moving forward.
Signing Day: Trojans ink Texas running back A'Marion Peterson
Four-star 2023 Wichita Falls (Texas) Hirschi running back A'Marion Peterson locked in his commitment to USC with a National Letter of Intent signature Wednesday as the Early Signing Period opened. For Peterson, it was just the precursor of an eventful offseason that will see him move to Southern California in a couple of weeks as he is expected to enroll early with USC.
Another portal addition surfaces for Huskers
A new Husker portal addition surfaced on Wednesday. It was announced on the Nebraska football signing day show that former Baylor running back and receiver Josh Fleeks has joined the program. Fleeks will be a fifth-year senior. While he didn't play a lot for the Bears recently, he does have...
SIGNED: Micah Carter
BIO: The No. 1 prospect in the state of Kentucky, according to the 247Sports rankings, Micah Carter flipped from Purdue after Jeff Brohm was named the Cardinals' coach. It's a homecoming for Brohm and a stay-at-home homecoming for Carter, who said he comes from a family full of U of L fans. Carter was injured the first week of his junior season and was out the rest of the season with a knee injury. He came back and was one of the state's best defensive players as a senior. Carter comes from an athletic background. His father, LaVar, was an All-State basketball player at Male and went on to play 95 career games at Marshall. His mother, the former, Sharell Snardon, was also an All-State basketball player at Male and went on the star at Northern Kentucky.
Electric athlete Cameron Seldon signs with Vols, gives offense versatile weapon
Tennessee officially has added another electric playmaker to its high-powered offense. Cameron Seldon, the No. 1-ranked player in the state of Virginia and one of the top athlete prospects in the country, officially signed with the Vols during National Signing Day on Wednesday morning. An all-purpose weapon who could potentially play wide receiver, running back or both in addition to making an impact as a return specialist, Seldon, who committed to Tennessee in July over Penn State and Maryland, is slated to play in both the All-American Bowl in San Antonio (January 7) and the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii (January 20) next month before joining the Vols as one of the early enrollees from their 2023 recruiting class.
SIGNED: Pierce Clarkson
BIO: Four-star Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson has been the MVP of the recruiting class. Clarkson was the second commitment in the class when he announced on Jan. 28 and has since been very active in attracting others to join him in the Louisville recruiting class. As a junior, Clarkson split time at QB with Michigan State freshman Katin Houser for a 10-2 team that lost in the state playoffs to Anaheim, Calif., Servite. As a senior, Clarkson led St. John Bosco to the CIF Open Championship and eventually a national championship, according to MaxPreps.
BREAKING: Minnesota Football signs Ohio offensive lineman Phillip Daniels
With National Signing Day upon us, and PJ Fleck and the Minnesota Gopher Football squad were able to get some good news here to start their day. As Minnesota is able to execute a flip, as the Gophers have flipped Ohio offensive lineman Phillip Daniels from the University of Pittsburgh. Daniels decommitted from Pittsburgh a few weeks ago, and just signed his national letter of intent to the Gophers today. The 6-5 offensive lineman out of Cincinnati had other offers from the Purdue, Boston College, Connecticut and Kentucky among others. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Daniels is a three-star on both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite. The Composite has him the No. 24 rising senior in the state of Ohio. He played left tackle for Princeton as a junior, but 247Sports ranks Daniels as an interior offensive linemen.
Breaking: Fresno State Transfer Portal QB situation update
Get the scoop on where Fresno State stands in recruiting Transfer Portal quarterbacks including where the Bulldogs are in the D.J. Uiagalelei race.
AD Wren Baker on how the Mountaineers can stop the flow of athletes leaving WVU for the transfer portal
West Virginia's new Athletic Director Wren Baker is officially on the job in Morgantown, arriving on campus a couple days ago for his first day of work, and almost immediately turning his attention to Mountaineer football and National Signing Day. With that, of course, comes talk of the NCAA Transfer Portal, as the football program has lost more than a dozen scholarship players, including the second most snaps of any team in the Big 12 Conference. Baker addressed the issue during the show.
Jordan Allen signs with Kansas State
One of the more freakish athletes in the 2023 class locally, Jordan Allen has always been a unique specimen but truly developed into the complete football package during this year's recruiting cycle. Though blue bloods from as far as Tennessee and USC extended offers, the four-star prospect was always geared towards a future closer to home. Which is why even after K-State defeated the likes of Iowa and Missouri in the initial goings the Wildcats had to hold on when Oklahoma came calling down the stretch. Allen admittedly entertained the opportunity from Brent Venables and the Sooners rich history -- one that would've put him on the offensive side as a tight end -- but didn't allow the future SEC members to linger long, reaffirming himself as a Wildcat in early December once and for all.
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State vs. Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Alabama in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl. "Everybody's excited about the challenge and the opportunity. We're gonna get a chance to play against the gold standard in college football for sure.Over the last few decades that I've really been the heart of my career, it's always been Alabama and really everybody else and so it's a great opportunity. We know the challenge that we're gonna face but the CFP got the top four and I argue that this might be the best game or matchup outside of the CFP. So I know it's going to be a great challenge, but guys are excited about it."
