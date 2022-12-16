BIO: The No. 1 prospect in the state of Kentucky, according to the 247Sports rankings, Micah Carter flipped from Purdue after Jeff Brohm was named the Cardinals' coach. It's a homecoming for Brohm and a stay-at-home homecoming for Carter, who said he comes from a family full of U of L fans. Carter was injured the first week of his junior season and was out the rest of the season with a knee injury. He came back and was one of the state's best defensive players as a senior. Carter comes from an athletic background. His father, LaVar, was an All-State basketball player at Male and went on to play 95 career games at Marshall. His mother, the former, Sharell Snardon, was also an All-State basketball player at Male and went on the star at Northern Kentucky.

