Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
live5news.com
Bulldogs drop final non-conference road game
DURHAM, N.C. – The Citadel men’s basketball team dropped its final non-conference road game of the season, falling 81-74 at NC Central Tuesday night in Durham, North Carolina. How it Happened. · The Citadel got on the board first with a basket from Elijah Morgan, but a 4:42...
live5news.com
CofC men’s basketball ends non-conference slate with road victory
CONWAY, S.C. - Propelled by stellar shooting from behind the arc, the College of Charleston men’s basketball team defeated Coastal Carolina 83-69 on Monday night on the road to end non-conference play 12-1 on an 11-game winning streak. The start marks the best in the program’s NCAA playing history.
No. 1 Gamecocks flatten Bucs in Kitts' debut
South Carolina scored 42 of the game’s first 50 points and splattered Charleston Southern 87-23 Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. The No. 1 Gamecocks, winners of 17 straight, allowed the third fewest points in the Dawn Staley era. Chloe Kitts scored 10 points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes...
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
live5news.com
Charleston County gifted teacher wants stem building materials
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - During this season of giving, how about helping out a local teacher with their classroom supply needs?. A Charleston County educator wants to increase her students’ STEM-building skills once they return from Christmas break. Gifted and talented Julian Mitchell Math and Science Elementary teacher Jessica...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes on Ravenel Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two lanes are closed on the Ravenel Bridge after a crash Monday evening. Charleston County dispatch reports two southbound lanes are closed after a crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
abcnews4.com
14-year-old injured after crashing vehicle into tree in Summerville Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A 14-year-old was injured after crashing a vehicle into a tree last Friday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials confirmed. SCHP confirmed the young driver crashed at the end of Bacons Bridge Road, crashing into a tree and almost landing on a home. The teen...
live5news.com
Warming shelter to open Monday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As temperatures drop with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s this week, some warming shelters are set to open their doors to people seeking a warm place to sleep and eat. Warming shelters are open across the Lowcountry Dec. 1, 2022 through March 15, 2023...
How likely is Charleston to see snow on Christmas?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly everyone is dreaming of a white Christmas. But what are the chances we will see a few flakes fly in the Lowcountry? Well, not very likely, despite what you may have seen circulating on social media over the past two weeks. Don’t blame us – it’s a matter of […]
live5news.com
4 puppies rescued from North Charleston fire Tuesday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department rescued four puppies from a house fire Tuesday morning. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street for the fire. As of 9 a.m., fire investigators remained on the scene but the fire was under control.
live5news.com
Authorities looking for missing Bluffton man
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man missing from the Bluffton area. Juan Luis Niebla-Rangel, 26, was reported missing from his Sawmill Forest home in Bluffton on Dec. 16, authorities say. The sheriff’s office says family and friends have not heard from or seen Niebla-Rangel since Dec. 17 at approximately 7 a.m.
live5news.com
DNR investigating ‘hunting incident’ in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were called to a “hunting incident” in Charleston County Monday night. An official with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed there was a hunting incident in the Adams Run community near Parkers Ferry Road. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson...
Former radio station property to become new waterfront park
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new park will soon be constructed at the site of a former Charleston-area radio station. Waterfront land along Wappoo Road that once housed radio station WPAL was purchased by the City of Charleston in 2015 for the purpose of becoming a public park. The city has been in discussion with […]
live5news.com
Charleston City Council to discuss proposed upzoning on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A public hearing for the proposed upzoning of a property on Johns Island is being held on Tuesday by the city of Charleston. The change would increase the property’s capacity to allow for a proposed townhouse apartment complex, allowing the property to permit 160 multifamily units, rather than the 128 single-family units. The change would also add conservation zones to protect wetland areas.
live5news.com
Georgetown Co. woman finds sick bald eagle in her driveway
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After finding a sick bald eagle, a woman in Georgetown County is making sure the bird gets treated. The woman found the sick eagle right in her driveway. She then took it to a Georgetown County fire station for help. Crews with the station contacted...
live5news.com
Crews respond to Daniel Island structure fire
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A building on Daniel Island has been evacuated after a Friday afternoon structure fire. In a tweet, Charleston Police said the fire happened on Pier View Street. No injuries have been reported at this time, according to police. Police say the scene has been cleared,...
live5news.com
Advocacy group calling for bike lane on King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry advocacy group is calling to add a bike lane to King Street in downtown Charleston after the street was ranked within the state’s top 10 most dangerous roadways for vulnerable users like bicyclists and pedestrians. Charleston Moves, a Lowcountry nonprofit, is encouraging bikers...
live5news.com
Man arrested after high-speed chase through N. Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after he led police on a high-speed chase through North Charleston Sunday morning. Tyquan Drayton, 26, faces charges of reckless driving and failing to stop for blue lights. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says deputies first tried to...
live5news.com
Chilly and wet Tuesday with big changes late this week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak area of low pressure will slide south of our area today bringing lots of clouds and an increased chance of rain through today. It will be a cloudy, chilly, breezy and wet Tuesday with steady temperatures in the 40s throughout the day. The wind will pick up today with a windy night ahead, especially near the beaches. Widespread rain will start to move offshore Wednesday morning but clouds and a few showers will linger into Wednesday afternoon. Highs will only reach 50 degrees. Another disturbance moves in Wednesday night and Thursday morning bringing a rain chance and a brief warm-up. Highs will reach the low 60s on Thursday afternoon. The warm-up won’t last long! Wild weather is expected on Friday with the arrival of an Arctic cold front in the morning. Friday and Saturday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as we brace for the coldest temperatures since January. A few showers are possible early Friday before we dry out and temperatures drop dramatically Friday morning. Temperatures will fall from near 60 degrees at sunrise to the 30s by lunchtime! With windy conditions expected, wind chills will likely fall into the 20s by midday and continue to fall into the afternoon. Some areas may be in the 20s for actual air temperatures by sunset Friday. Very cold conditions are expected Friday night with lows near 20° and wind chill values between 5-10°. A Wind Chill Advisory is likely to be issued area wide for late Friday and early Saturday. The wind will begin to calm down on Christmas Eve with sunny skies and highs only in the upper 30s, about 25° below average for late December. Low temperatures will be in the 20s again Saturday night and Sunday night with highs only slowly climbing back into the 40s. It should be a dry and sunny Christmas with highs in the low to mid 40s.
