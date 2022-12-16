CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak area of low pressure will slide south of our area today bringing lots of clouds and an increased chance of rain through today. It will be a cloudy, chilly, breezy and wet Tuesday with steady temperatures in the 40s throughout the day. The wind will pick up today with a windy night ahead, especially near the beaches. Widespread rain will start to move offshore Wednesday morning but clouds and a few showers will linger into Wednesday afternoon. Highs will only reach 50 degrees. Another disturbance moves in Wednesday night and Thursday morning bringing a rain chance and a brief warm-up. Highs will reach the low 60s on Thursday afternoon. The warm-up won’t last long! Wild weather is expected on Friday with the arrival of an Arctic cold front in the morning. Friday and Saturday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as we brace for the coldest temperatures since January. A few showers are possible early Friday before we dry out and temperatures drop dramatically Friday morning. Temperatures will fall from near 60 degrees at sunrise to the 30s by lunchtime! With windy conditions expected, wind chills will likely fall into the 20s by midday and continue to fall into the afternoon. Some areas may be in the 20s for actual air temperatures by sunset Friday. Very cold conditions are expected Friday night with lows near 20° and wind chill values between 5-10°. A Wind Chill Advisory is likely to be issued area wide for late Friday and early Saturday. The wind will begin to calm down on Christmas Eve with sunny skies and highs only in the upper 30s, about 25° below average for late December. Low temperatures will be in the 20s again Saturday night and Sunday night with highs only slowly climbing back into the 40s. It should be a dry and sunny Christmas with highs in the low to mid 40s.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO