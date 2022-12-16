SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Omari Moore had 15 points in San Jose State's 65-43 win over Cal Poly on Tuesday. Moore shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Spartans (9-4). Myron Amey Jr. scored 10 points, shooting 4 for 10, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc. Ibrahima Diallo shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with nine points.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Seikou Sisoho Jawara scored 29 points and Marcellus Earlington added seven in the overtime as San Diego beat UC Riverside 92-84 on Tuesday. Jawara shot 8 for 15 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free throw line for the Toreros (7-6). Earlington added 25 points while shooting 10 of 18 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds. Eric Williams Jr. recorded 23 points and shot 9 for 20 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer had hoped to find her starters some rest and give the reserves extended minutes ahead of conference play. That looked possible until Creighton got going in the second half. Haley Jones had 16 points and eight assists in 37 minutes, freshman...
