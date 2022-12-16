When was the last time South Africa lost a Test series in Australia?

Related
Ireland's Lorcan Tucker to miss Zimbabwe T20Is to play ILT20
Wicketkeeper batter set to be announced as a new signing by MI Emirates
'When you take a chance with youth, it takes time' - Babar feels lack of experience hurt Pakistan
"With new players, it's different because when the opposition attacks them, it places a sharper kind of pressure on them"
England's vibes of revival land their greatest glory yet
From Grand Prixs to viruses, via funky bowling and Nighthawks, how England overcame history in Pakistan
'After the tenth over, suddenly things are changing' - Harmanpreet worried about end-overs bowling
Harmanpreet says Rodrigues will remain in the team's plans, but having Harleen in the mix provides India with flexibility in terms of options
'Three-nil hurts', but Saqlain doesn't see 'a huge gulf' between Pakistan and England
"If you look at 3-0, it'll be shocking. But if you decode it session by session, Pakistan played great cricket"
IPL 2023 auction: Six uncapped Indian players who could set the auction alight
Shivam Mavi, N Jagadeesan, Mukesh Kumar and more names that could attract significant bids
Pakistan recall Hasan Ali for New Zealand Tests, Shaheen still out
Uncapped Kamran Ghulam has been called up to replace Azhar Ali, who retired after Pakistan's last Test.
Babar Azam moves to No. 2 in Test batting rankings, Travis Head breaches top five for the first time
Shakib moves past Stokes to No. 3 among allrounders while Indians surge too after their Chattogram win over Bangladesh
Switch Hit podcast: History boys
Alan, Miller and Vish look back at England's unprecedented 3-0 whitewash success on their tour of Pakistan
Harris and Gardner treat fans in Mumbai to stroke-making of a different kind
The OG and her successor came together beautifully in the final T20I to put together yet another dominating batting show for Australia
Allan Donald wants his Bangladesh seamers to learn from England's quicks versus Pakistan
Dhaka is usually a spinner's track, but Bangladesh fast bowling coach says short bursts of aggressive seam bowling can still prove lethal
