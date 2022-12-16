Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Two Iowa City individuals arrested for alleged Best Buy thefts
Two Iowa City individuals have been taken into custody after allegedly stealing thousands in merchandise from a Coral Ridge Mall store. According to the criminal complaint, 27-year-old Xavier Miller and 21-year-old Tiandra Ball, both of Westgate Street, were involved in the thefts. Police say that the two were seen on three separate days earlier this month, selecting and concealing merchandise at Best Buy. The two were allegedly observed leaving the store beyond all points of sale without any attempt to purchase their selections.
KCRG.com
Johnson County convict escapes on work release
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Johnson County man convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree has failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required on Sunday. 26-year-old Cordarro Dashawn Pearson was admitted to the work release facility on December 6th, 2022. He is 5′11″ and weighs 218 pounds.
KCJJ
Iowa man found nearly three times above legal limit to drive when arrested for OWI
A Van Horne Iowa man was arrested on drunken driving charges after reportedly being seen driving recklessly on Sunday. Several witnesses contacted 911 before noon and reported a motorist driving erratically while traveling southbound on I380. The driver, identified as 57-year-old Dean Wiebel, allegedly struck the median and continued driving all over the roadway, unable to maintain his lane.
KCJJ
IC Police say armed robbery suspect in custody
A person who reportedly committed an armed robbery earlier this month in Iowa City is now in custody. According to a news release from the ICPD, at approximately 12:35 p.m. Monday December 12th, officers responded to an armed robbery in the area of West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court. The victim reported she had been robbed at knifepoint and her vehicle had been stolen.
KCJJ
Businessman who swindled UIHC sentenced to federal prison
A suburban Chicago businessman who swindled the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics during the early days of the pandemic has been sentenced to federal prison. Dennis Haggerty Jr. of Burr Ridge pleaded guilty earlier this year to wire fraud and money laundering charges for taking more than 2 ½ million dollars from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and Northwestern Memorial Healthcare in Chicago.
KCJJ
Des Moines woman accused of hitting boyfriend in the mouth while he was driving
A Des Moines woman who was traveling with her boyfriend to pick up his daughter in Coralville was arrested after an argument between the two turned physical. Officers were dispatched to the area of 930 Boston Way for a public assist. A woman on site asked officers if they were there for the disturbance happening in the parking lot. Authorities observed 24-year-old Sedalia Wilson sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, yelling at two subjects outside.
KCJJ
Firefighters from multiple agencies respond to blaze at house under construction on Highway 22
Multiple agencies responded to a weekend fire at a house under construction on Highway 22 near Riverside. That’s according to Washington County dispatch records, which indicate Riverside firefighters were initially called to a reported structure fire at a house under construction at 2510 Highway 22…about two miles east of Kalona…just before 10:30 Saturday night. Firefighters from Kalona, Wellman and Washington all converged on the scene a short time later to assist. No one was inside the residence at the time.
KCJJ
Hope House escapee sought
The Iowa Department of Corrections is looking for a Hope House escapee. In a release from the DOC, 26-year-old Cordarro Dashawn Pearson failed to report back to the Coralville facility on Sunday as required. Pearson is described as a black male, 5’11” tall and weighing 218 pounds. He was admitted...
KCRG.com
House fire injures and displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening, at approximately 5:33 pm, emergency crews responded to the 500 block of East Post Rd. SE for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the basement window of a residence. Firefighters made entry through the front door of the home and proceeded to the basement where they extinguished the fire.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after repeated threats against woman
An Iowa City man wanted on warrants for allegedly continually harassing a woman has been taken into custody. According to arrest reports, 43-year-old Ajais Wheeldon was issued a harassment warning against the victim on September 9th. Since that time, he reportedly has been continually sending unwanted, alarming, and intimidating messages to the victim. He has also called the woman.
KCJJ
Federal road construction grant helps city of North Liberty finish fiscal year in the black
A large federal road construction grant helped the city of North Liberty finish the fiscal year ending June 30th with an operating surplus. In a release from the city, BerganKDV released their audit report, as required annually. It showed receipts for the year were up 5 percent from fiscal year 2021, and totaled nearly $47.3 million.
iowa.gov
JEFFERSON COUNTY ATTORNEY RULES IN HENRY COUNTY OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.
KCJJ
IC man accused of assaulting multiple police officers after disrupting EMTs
An Iowa City man faces charges that he assaulted multiple police officers after interfering with emergency medical technicians. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who were initially called to Pancheros on South Clinton Street just before 1:30am Sunday for an assault. As EMTs were treating the victim, 28-year-old Shaan Desai of Ava Circle allegedly kept pushing up against them and refusing to give them space to work. Officers noticed Desai showing signs of intoxication, and he reportedly refused orders to leave the area…even after being encouraged by a friend.
KCRG.com
Two vehicle accident results in injury in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 15th, at approximately 5:10 pm, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at I-380 and Urbana Rd. Crews arrived to discover a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Chevy Silverado had collided. Occupants remained trapped in the...
KCJJ
Coralville Police trying to determine identity of shoplifter arrested with drugs
Coralville Police are trying to determine the identity of a shoplifter who they say was in possession of multiple drugs upon his arrest. The man, listed in arrest records as “John Doe”, reportedly entered Scheels at the Coral Ridge Mall just after 2:30 Friday afternoon, selected merchandise, then tried leaving through an employees-only door. Store staff stopped the man in the parking lot. The total value of the stolen merchandise was about $55.
KCJJ
Downtown IC shoplifter reportedly urinated himself after being caught
A downtown Iowa City shoplifter gave the term “wet bandit” a whole new meaning this holiday season after the intoxicated subject reportedly urinated himself after he was caught by loss prevention. That’s according to a call made to Iowa City Police by an employee of the downtown Target....
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Tried Meeting Up with Undercover Officer Posing as a Teen
An Ottumwa man is behind bars after allegedly setting up to meet a child he was messaging who was actually an undercover police officer. 53-year-old Robert Honbarger has been charged with enticing a minor under 16, a Class D felony. According to court records, Honbarger proposed meeting with an individual...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A longtime officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department died this week following a surgery. David Zahn, 59, died on Thursday, December 15, at his home due to surgery complications, according to an obituary posted on the website for Cedar Memorial. He served on the Cedar Rapids Police Department for decades, along with a six-year run as the city’s Public Safety Commissioner.
KCJJ
Kirkwood Community College to make changes to Iowa City campus
Citing increasing costs to maintain its current location and a 75 percent drop in enrollment over the past five years, Kirkwood Community College plans on making changes to its Iowa City campus. The Gazette reports that college president Lori Sundberg told faculty and staff in an e-mail last week that...
KCJJ
Iowa City Schools cancel classes ahead of impending storms
The Iowa City Community School District has announced that they will be cancelling classes Thursday and Friday due to the predicted inclement weather. All practices, activities and competitions are canceled for both days, and all building and District offices will also be closed. Wind gusts of up to 55 miles...
