Virginia governor asks for probe into hiring of ‘catfishing’ cop

Read full article on original website
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
Savannah Maddox drops out of Republican primary for 2023 Kentucky governor’s race
(TNS) Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge, has dropped out of the 2023 race for the Republican nomination for governor. Maddox made the announcement on Facebook.
Murray Ledger & Times
More than 30 years after disappearance, KY police say they’ve identified homicide victim
(TNS) More than 30 years after a woman went missing in Ohio, Kentucky State Police say they’ve identified her body using DNA lab technology.
Murray Ledger & Times
4 charged in counterfeit money case
MURRAY – A group of Florida men are facing multiple charges after an investigation last week by the Murray Police Department. According to a news release from the Murray Police Department, a complaint from a local business of individuals attempting to pass counterfeit bills was received at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. The caller was able to give a description of the individuals, as well as a description of the vehicle they were driving.
Murray Ledger & Times
Faulkner: Deadline to change party registration is Dec. 31
MURRAY – With a high-profile gubernatorial primary coming up in Kentucky this May, voters wanting to change parties to participate need to remember to do so before the end of the day on Dec. 31. Calloway County Antonia Faulkner said county clerks all over the state have been discussing...
Murray Ledger & Times
Gas prices hit lowest average in 18 months
FRANKFORT – (KT) While cold and windy conditions, along with some snow, are all in the forecast this weekend, one pleasant thing drivers in Kentucky will experience along the way are the lowest gas prices in 18 months. According to GasBuddy.com, a crowd-sourced gas price tracking app and website,...
Comments / 0