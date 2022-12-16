ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia governor asks for probe into hiring of ‘catfishing’ cop

By Erin B. Logan, Summer Lin, Los Angeles Times
Murray Ledger & Times
 5 days ago
Murray Ledger & Times

4 charged in counterfeit money case

MURRAY – A group of Florida men are facing multiple charges after an investigation last week by the Murray Police Department. According to a news release from the Murray Police Department, a complaint from a local business of individuals attempting to pass counterfeit bills was received at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. The caller was able to give a description of the individuals, as well as a description of the vehicle they were driving.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Faulkner: Deadline to change party registration is Dec. 31

MURRAY – With a high-profile gubernatorial primary coming up in Kentucky this May, voters wanting to change parties to participate need to remember to do so before the end of the day on Dec. 31. Calloway County Antonia Faulkner said county clerks all over the state have been discussing...
KENTUCKY STATE
Murray Ledger & Times

Gas prices hit lowest average in 18 months

FRANKFORT – (KT) While cold and windy conditions, along with some snow, are all in the forecast this weekend, one pleasant thing drivers in Kentucky will experience along the way are the lowest gas prices in 18 months. According to GasBuddy.com, a crowd-sourced gas price tracking app and website,...
KENTUCKY STATE

