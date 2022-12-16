Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:51 p.m. EST
Hawaii winter storm: thunder, hail and power outages. HONOLULU (AP) — A strong winter storm is downing trees, knocking out power and flooding soccer fields as it moves across the Hawaiian Islands. The National Weather Service says the weather is typical of the kind of storm Hawaii occasionally gets in December and January. The cold front came in from the northwest, delivering thunderstorms, powerful wind gusts and high surf. Some residents reported pea-sized hail, which is not unusual for this type of storm. Honolulu received dozens of calls about downed trees and branches. The state's chief justice ordered the rescheduling of hearings, trials and filing deadlines on Maui because a power outage forced the Wailuku courthouse to close.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Comments / 0