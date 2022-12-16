Hawaii winter storm: thunder, hail and power outages. HONOLULU (AP) — A strong winter storm is downing trees, knocking out power and flooding soccer fields as it moves across the Hawaiian Islands. The National Weather Service says the weather is typical of the kind of storm Hawaii occasionally gets in December and January. The cold front came in from the northwest, delivering thunderstorms, powerful wind gusts and high surf. Some residents reported pea-sized hail, which is not unusual for this type of storm. Honolulu received dozens of calls about downed trees and branches. The state's chief justice ordered the rescheduling of hearings, trials and filing deadlines on Maui because a power outage forced the Wailuku courthouse to close.

