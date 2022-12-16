Read full article on original website
Update on Moscow murders: Car found in Oregon has no connection to Moscow
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department (MPD) sent an update regarding an earlier press release sent out Tuesday about a White Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon. They said that police have spoken with the owner and that they don't believe she has any connection to the murders. "The...
Moscow murders: Tips hit 10,000
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department said Monday their investigation into a quadruple homicide near the University of Idaho campus has reached 10,000 tips. "Any piece of evidence (police) can link to this case, they're doing so," MPD Chief James Fry said in a YouTube video. It's been more...
Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
Moscow murders: Tuesday marks one month since stabbing near campus
MOSCOW, Idaho — Tuesday marks one month since the stabbing attack that claimed the lives of four students near campus at the University of Idaho. In its latest update, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) asked the public to "stay focused on the official facts" released by police. In a...
Moscow murders: some personal belongings returned to families
MOSCOW, Idaho — Starting Wednesday morning, the Moscow Police Department will return some of the victims' personal belongings to their families. Chief James Fry said they worked with the families to get items no longer needed in the investigation. Items will be loaded into a truck and transferred to a secure location until they are picked up.
Update on Moscow murders: The tip line now routed to the FBI
MOSCOW, Idaho — On Thursday, Dec. 8 Moscow Police issued another press release regarding the murder of four college students. The tip line has been inundated with calls with people asking about and responding to recent information about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra. Because of this, police are now routing the call tips and leads line to an FBI call center, the phone number will stay the same.
Moscow murders: Police asking for help identifying a white Hyundai Elantra
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department (MPD) is now looking to speak with the person or people driving a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, with an unknown license plate -- this is one of the most significant updates regarding a lead in the quadruple homicides that occurred on Nov. 13.
Moscow police warn about online misinformation, harassment, and threats
MOSCOW, Idaho — On Friday, Dec. 9 Moscow police issued a press release saying they have been monitoring activity online and know that people area spreading misinformation about the ongoing case. Police say they are also aware of harassing and threatening behavior being reported that is targeting people who...
