Moscow, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Moscow murders: Tips hit 10,000

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department said Monday their investigation into a quadruple homicide near the University of Idaho campus has reached 10,000 tips. "Any piece of evidence (police) can link to this case, they're doing so," MPD Chief James Fry said in a YouTube video. It's been more...
Moscow murders: some personal belongings returned to families

MOSCOW, Idaho — Starting Wednesday morning, the Moscow Police Department will return some of the victims' personal belongings to their families. Chief James Fry said they worked with the families to get items no longer needed in the investigation. Items will be loaded into a truck and transferred to a secure location until they are picked up.
Update on Moscow murders: The tip line now routed to the FBI

MOSCOW, Idaho — On Thursday, Dec. 8 Moscow Police issued another press release regarding the murder of four college students. The tip line has been inundated with calls with people asking about and responding to recent information about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra. Because of this, police are now routing the call tips and leads line to an FBI call center, the phone number will stay the same.
