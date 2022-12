TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews's goal in the second period proved to be the winner as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Tuesday night. Michael Bunting, who had his 100th NHL point, Pierre Engvall and William Nylander also scored for Toronto. Matt Murray made 18 saves. Engvall and Nylander, who added assists, scored into an empty net late.

TAMPA, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO