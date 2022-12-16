Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
West Jess explodes in 2nd quarter to put Lakers insurmountable hole
LEXINGTON — After one quarter of play in the Central Bank Jim Rose Classic, Calloway County’s boys basketball Lakers seemed to be in a good position, trailing by only four points to West Jessamine. Then, the Colts went on a 26-0 run and this one was pretty much...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women beat UK
LEXINGTON — Sometimes, it helps for a basketball team to simply worry about itself as opposed to the opponent, no matter that opponent’s reputation. That was what the Murray State women did Friday night against defending Southeastern Conference Tournament champion Kentucky, who beat eventual national champion South Carolina for that title last year in Nashville. It was also the same Wildcats program that produced the top pick of the WNBA Draft back in April, Consensus All-American Rhyne Howard.
Former Kentucky Receiver Magwood Announces Transfer Destination
Former Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Chauncey Magwood has announced his transfer destination moments ago via social media. Magwood caught just seven passes this year, though he was one of just seven players to total upwards of 100 receiving yards (104). His touchdown came in the season-opening ...
Longtime Kentucky horse handler, Wes Lanter, dies at 58
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The horse racing community is mourning the death of beloved handler, Wes Lanter. Lanter got his start at the Kentucky Horse Park and cared for some of Kentucky’s greatest champions, including 1977 Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew. Longtime friend and trainer, Eric Reed, said despite his prowess in handling horses, […]
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Lexington
Do you necessarily require a entire list of the best hospital in the Lexington locality? In this blog article, I’ll give some best hospital details, that are basically situated in the Lexington. Also, a direction map link from your house, with details area, Web information, estimate regular users ratings,...
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
A 70-year-old man from Baxter, Tennessee was discovered dead in his semi on Friday in Rowan County.
wymt.com
One person seriously hurt in Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Richmond. Police say they responded around 3:30 Monday afternoon to Turpin Drive, where the victim was found. However, we’re told they think the shooting actually happened on nearby McWhorter Court and the victim ended up on Turpin...
WKYT 27
Seven injured in five-car crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Seven people were hurt in a multi-car crash in Lexington Thursday night. Police say someone ran a red light at the intersection of Alumni Drive and Yellowstone Parkway around 10 p.m. Officers came upon what they called a “chaotic” scene. Seven people were rushed...
Murray Ledger & Times
Is 74-year-old Lexington woman to blame for husband’s death? A jury will decide
(TNS) A woman accused of murder in the death of her elderly husband appeared in court for trial on Monday – more than five years after the death. Carol Ann Hignite, 74, is charged with murder, knowingly abusing or neglecting an elderly person and third-degree arson after her husband, 76-year-old Leon Dewayne Hignite, was found dead in their Holly Springs Drive home.
fox56news.com
Video shows man buy fentanyl, overdose minutes later
Placer County sheriff's officials released a video of an alleged sale of fentanyl at a gas station that led to an overdose of the buyer several minutes later. Video shows man buy fentanyl, overdose minutes later. Placer County sheriff's officials released a video of an alleged sale of fentanyl at...
fox56news.com
Walmart customers complain about double charges; retailer responds
Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree. Walmart customers complain about double charges; …. Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree....
wdrb.com
Investigation underway in Bardstown after explosive devices found downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after explosive devices were found Friday morning in downtown Bardstown, Kentucky. According to a social media post by Bardstown Police, officers were called to the 300 block of North First Street around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to...
WKYT 27
Name of man dead after Lexington shooting released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man who was found dead after a shooting in Lexington has been released. The coroner has identified the man as 26-year-old Ethan Boler Hatfield. Police were called to a home on McAtee Lane around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say they found...
WLKY.com
Several boats destroyed in fire at Taylorsville Lake marina
Several boats were destroyed after a fire at a Taylorsville marina, according to the Taylorsville Spencer County Fire Protection District. Officials say they were called out to Settlers Trace Marina just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. When they got there, they found that the marina structure, a house boat and...
