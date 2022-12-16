Allbritten reminds city residents to recycle as much Christmas waste as possible

Read full article on original website
Holland: Flash freezing, extreme cold could bring hazardous driving conditions
MURRAY – While the snow predicted for this week is not expected to be much, flash freezing could cause hazardous driving conditions starting Thursday evening. Justin Holland, Murray’s official government observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said Calloway County will get “brutal” cold temperatures and strong winds, bringing a frigid wind chill with them.
MISD board bids farewell to Vinson and Rogers
MURRAY – Thursday marked the last meeting for two members of the Murray Independent Board of Education – Mark Vinson and Gayle Rogers.
Obituaries Dec. 21, 2022
Billy Gene Buchanan, 84, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born October 13, 1938 in New Concord, he was the son of Roosevelt and Tena (Ferguson) Buchanan. He retired from Tappan Stove Company and Murray State...
West Jess explodes in 2nd quarter to put Lakers insurmountable hole
LEXINGTON — After one quarter of play in the Central Bank Jim Rose Classic, Calloway County’s boys basketball Lakers seemed to be in a good position, trailing by only four points to West Jessamine. Then, the Colts went on a 26-0 run and this one was pretty much...
Burns earns 2nd Valley POW honor for Racer men
MURRAY— Murray State forward DJ Burns was named Missouri Valley Player of the Week as announced Monday from The Valley’s home office in St. Louis. Burns is the Racers’ third Valley weekly award winner and second to be named Player of the Week after guard Rob Perry was given the honor on Dec. 5. Guard JaCobi Wood was named Newcomer of the Week for Nov. 22.
Lady Tigers beat Lady Lakers for first time since ’19
MURRAY — The first girls basketball installment of The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic proved to be an entertaining game Saturday as rivals Calloway County and Murray High engaged in a close, hard-fought game. The game was very physical, especially in the later stages of the game, but the physicality...
Racer men must protect the ball tonight at MTSU
MURRAY — It is said many times that styles make games, in any sport. Tonight’s men’s basketball matchup between Murray State and former Ohio Valley Conference foe Middle Tennessee seems to fit that description. One team is really good at limiting turnovers and blocking shots, while the other is really good at protecting the ball.
Laker wrestlers compete at Caldwell
PRINCETON— Saturday, the Calloway County varsity wrestling team traveled to Caldwell County for the Caldwell Duals Tournament. Head Coach Jimmy Jones said that the Lakers prepared themselves for a day of very competitive wrestling, facing down 11 other teams. These included several strong teams from throughout western Kentucky.
Tigers end losing skid, hammer Mayfield
MURRAY — On the back of a tremendous third quarter defensive performance and their junior center Zavion Carman’s rebounding, the Murray High Tigers were able to pull away late and soundly beat the visiting Mayfield Cardinals, 57-39, Monday night in Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court, also ending a three-game slide.
Racer women rise to occasion in 4th quarter at Bellarmine
LOUISVILLE — Host Bellarmine gave women’s basketball opponent Murray State all it could handle for three quarters Tuesday night at historic Freedom Hall. However, it was in a part of the game that has given Murray State nightmares in recent years that the Racers persevered — the fourth quarter. After the Knights had cut what had been a 17-point lead to only seven points with about eight minutes left, the Racers took command with a big closing run to claim a 74-59 win that takes them into the Christmas break with a 7-2 record.
Anderson’s big closing run helps Racer men win
MURRAY — This is why Quincy Anderson chose to spend a fifth year of college basketball eligibility in Murray, Kentucky. A standout player at NCAA Division 2 Minnesota State, he played inside an arena that is half the size of Murray State’s CFSB Center. He began hearing about the history Murray State had established upon using the transfer portal to land in western Kentucky, and knew he could be part of it.
Louisville Ballard continues romp through west with win over Tigers
PADUCAH — Facing the 11th-ranked team in the state, the Murray High Tigers held their own early Tuesday afternoon, but eventually succumbed to the Louisville Ballard’s height and length, falling to the Bruins 81-53 in The River City Rumble Grind Session at Paducah Tilghman’s Otis Dinning Gymnasium/Tornado Alley.
Lakers take Round 1 with big finish against Tigers
MURRAY — When the Calloway County Lakers eventually showed up to the CFSB Center Saturday night, they locked down the Murray High Tigers and took the first Murray Bank Crosstown Classic rivalry matchup of the season, 50-34, partly due to outscoring the Tigers by a 45-24 count after the first quarter.
Payne’s Racer jersey number to be retired
MURRAY— Murray State Athletics announced that men’s basketball great and MSU Hall of Fame member, Cameron Payne, will have his jersey retired when the Racers host the UIC Flames (Jan. 14) at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. Tip off time for the game will be announced soon. The special moment will occur at halftime.
