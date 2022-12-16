PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday night was a celebration of the achievements of local teenagers at the Jack And Jill Presentation Ball at the Omni Wiliam Penn Hotel. It's a signature fundraising event for the Pittsburgh chapter of Jack and Jill of America - an African-American mothers' organization. It also benefits the Josh Gibson Foundation. The ball honors the academic, athletic, and extracurricular accomplishments of junior and senior high school students across Pittsburgh. It also gives those teenagers a chance to celebrate their hard work in full regal attire. "These kids have been so diligent, they have been doing this all year, we have such an amazing group of 16 presentees, which is one of the largest groups we've had in a very long time," said Marsha Johnson-Wade. "And they love each other, they consider themselves brothers and sisters, so we're just over the moon that they connected so well."The Pittsburgh chapter has been hosting the ball since 1982 and you can learn more about the foundation on their website at this link.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO