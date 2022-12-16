Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to Pennsylvania this WinterTravel MavenSomerset, PA
Yamaha Awards grant of $10,000 to Indian Creek Valley ATV ClubIndian Creek Valley ATV ClubFayette County, PA
Building the Valley: Diamond Antiques and Gifts offers treasure hunt in Tarentum
It’s all about the hunt at Diamond Antiques and Gifts in Tarentum. The vintage goods shop along East Sixth Avenue has two floors chock-full of treasures new and old. Where else might shoppers find a 1920s wooden-handled cookie cutter sitting near a white Melamine bowl decorated with Snap, Crackle and Pop — the Rice Krispies cereal elves.
Holiday help wanted as Unity restaurant preps free meals for charity drive
When the pandemic first forced the shutdown of restaurants and bars across the state, the community reached out to support Sharky’s Café in Unity. Months later, the restaurant’s management wanted to repay the favor. Owners Jamie and Johnathan Huemme started the first Sharky’s Holiday Dinner Drive meal...
Events In Pittburgh That Should Be On Your Calendar
If you're looking for a reason to party, you won't have to look very hard in Pittsburgh. The city comes alive with energy and excitement every year for a wide variety of annual festivals. From music and arts festivals to beer and food festivals, there's something for everyone in Steel City.
7 AMAZING National Parks Near Pittsburgh You’ll Love (Photos + Guide)
National Parks Near Pittsburgh. There’s more to this incredible place than Pirates and Steelers and Penguins. Oh My!. In this article, I’ll familiarize you with the incredible national parks that are within a day’s drive of downtown Pittsburgh. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places...
Big Dinosaurs and Massive Fun Roar into Pittsburgh Next Weekend
Dinosaur Adventure will transform the Monroeville Convention Center into a prehistoric exhibit with big dinosaurs and massive family fun. From Friday, December 30th through Sunday, January 1st, for one weekend only, guests will have the rare opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age. If you're looking for something fun to do with kids in Pittsburgh this New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, you can find it at Dinosaur Adventure!
$150K donation to help Latrobe move forward with blight program
A countywide blight study completed earlier this year found that nearly 10% of Latrobe’s properties have problems like peeling paint, cracked bricks or rotting wood. A program to help Latrobe address the issue is receiving a $150,000 boost from Robindale Energy Services. The Latrobe-based company donated the money to...
Primanti Bros. celebrating new location by giving away free sandwiches for a year
Another Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar is opening, this time in South Fayette. The location opens on Tuesday on 195 Millers Run Road in Bridgeville.
Jack and Jill Presentation Ball honors academic, athletic, and extracurricular achievements
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday night was a celebration of the achievements of local teenagers at the Jack And Jill Presentation Ball at the Omni Wiliam Penn Hotel. It's a signature fundraising event for the Pittsburgh chapter of Jack and Jill of America - an African-American mothers' organization. It also benefits the Josh Gibson Foundation. The ball honors the academic, athletic, and extracurricular accomplishments of junior and senior high school students across Pittsburgh. It also gives those teenagers a chance to celebrate their hard work in full regal attire. "These kids have been so diligent, they have been doing this all year, we have such an amazing group of 16 presentees, which is one of the largest groups we've had in a very long time," said Marsha Johnson-Wade. "And they love each other, they consider themselves brothers and sisters, so we're just over the moon that they connected so well."The Pittsburgh chapter has been hosting the ball since 1982 and you can learn more about the foundation on their website at this link.
Permanent jewelry is taking off in Pittsburgh. Here’s where to get it
Whether it’s a necklace from a parent, a treasured pair of earrings passed down from a grandparent or a wedding band — we often wear our most sentimental pieces of jewelry every day. Now you can make those treasured pieces all the more infinite. Forget letting them rest in a jewelry box. The “it” item is permanent jewelry — and the Pittsburgh region has caught onto the popular clasp-less trend.
Wingstop to hold grand opening for new Pleasant Hills location
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Wingstop is opening a new location in the Pittsburgh area today!According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the grand opening of the new Pleasant Hills location is taking place on Monday.Two other locations for the Pittsburgh area are also in the works, with the others set to open on Braddock Avenue and McKnight Road early in 2023.Right now, the company is planning to open 14 locations in the area within the next three years.
Crews respond to electrical fire at Seven Springs Mountain Resort
CHAMPION, Pa. — Crews responded to a fire at Seven Springs Mountain Resort on Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson with the resort says there was an electrical fire in a small building near the parking lot near the Blitzen lift, which has not yet opened for the season. No injuries...
'Union Station Riot' depicts dark side of railroad strike
A painting at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art shows the dark side of a railroad strike in 1877. The oil painting, titled “Union Station Riot,” depicts the station in Pittsburgh’s Strip District on fire during the Great Railroad Strike. Its artist, Martin B. Leisser, was there reporting for Harper’s Weekly and documented dozens of people in the street and several fires after workers seized control of the rail yard.
Johnstown company receives $18 million for part manufacturing
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) has been awarded nearly $18 million to make spare parts for the Navy Supply Systems Command. On Tuesday The Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) announced the contract with EVC as they are in need of parts that were developed 23 years ago. EVC’s parent company, Concurrent Technologies […]
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Pittsburgh If You're LGBTQ+
There are certain neighborhoods in Pittsburgh that are ideal for members of the LGBTQ+ community, so check out the top locations in the city.
PAINT THE PLOW WINNER ANNOUNCED
PennDOT announced the District 10 regional winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting. Keystone High School of Clarion County was the honorable mention. All of the participant’s blades will be...
15 Best Things to Do in Indiana County, PA
Nestled along the foothills of the picturesque Allegheny Mountains is Indiana County, a region filled with quaint towns and historic destinations. Indiana County is located in the heart of the western portion of Pennsylvania and is also known as the "Christmas Tree Capital of the World." Established in 1803, the...
Foods That Just Make Sense In Pittsburgh
When it comes to Pittsburgh cuisine, there's more to the city than just Primanti Brothers sandwiches (although those are pretty darn delicious). From traditional Pittsburgh dishes like chipped chopped ham to new and innovative fare from the city's burgeoning culinary scene, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Mon Valley blast furnace remains temporarily idled
PITTSBURGH — A blast furnace at the Mon Valley Works remains temporarily idled along with four other United States Steel Corp. operations at least throughout the beginning of 2023. Blast furnace No. 3, part of U.S. Steel’s steelmaking capability in the Pittsburgh region, had seen its previously scheduled outage...
Charles A. Lamberton has been accepted as a member of The Wendell G. Freeland Society
The Pittsburgh employment attorneys at the Lamberton Law Firm are pleased to announce that Charles A. Lamberton has been accepted as a member of The Wendell G. Freeland Society. The Freeland Society is a litigation honor society comprised of judges, lawyers, and law students dedicated to advancing litigation excellence. The...
Missing Kittanning woman found dead along Allegheny River in Harrison
A woman reported missing by Kittanning police was found dead Sunday along the Allegheny River in Harrison. The body of Kimberly Mead, 51, of Kittanning was discovered shortly before 3 p.m. on the riverbank along Pulaski Drive, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
