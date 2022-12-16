Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. sheriff speaks out on Friday night shooting incident
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An injured deputy is now home and expected to make a full recovery following a shooting Friday night. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Deputy Steve Pazos was shot responding to a burglary call Friday night. Rigel says Pazos is doing well on his path to recovery, but he wants privacy for his family and himself at this time.
WDAM-TV
City attorney to take action to prevent further violence at St. James Wright VFW Post 5397
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday night, in a 4-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city attorney, Moran “Randy” Pope III, to take action in an effort to prevent further acts of violence at the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397. According to the City, this...
WDAM-TV
Covington Co. deputies deliver gifts from ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ toy drive
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - About two dozen children across Covington County got early Christmas presents Tuesday as part of a toy drive sponsored by the Covington County Sheriff’s Department. Children at elementary schools in the Hopewell Community, Mount Olive, Collins and Seminary got bicycles, toys and clothing. The...
WDAM-TV
Police investigating theft of golf cart, clubs from Hattiesburg home
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing burglary investigation. According to HPD, a 2022 Evolution golf cart and a set of Cleveland golf clubs were stolen from a home on Brookline Drive in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 16. If you...
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a burglary suspect. On Monday night, the sheriff’s office posted a video of an alleged burglary that occurred on Ashe Nursery Road. After further investigation and a Crimestoppers tip, the sheriff’s office identified the...
WDAM-TV
Columbia Police Department safety app
The Laurel City Council met Tuesday morning to discuss accepting a $12,000 donation for the Susan B. Vincent Sportsplex. About two dozen children across Covington County got early Christmas presents Tuesday as part of a toy drive sponsored by the Covington County Sheriff’s Department. Sharing the sprit of Christmas.
WDAM-TV
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his girlfriend on Sunday, Dec. 11, but was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, when he left his home on Columbia Street and stated he didn’t know when he would return.
WDAM-TV
Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, a homeless person, who was reportedly living in the woods, contacted authorities about an injury to his leg, which the individual stated occurred prior to Thanksgiving. Officials responded to...
WDAM-TV
PCSO in search of burglary suspect
In a 4-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city attorney to take action in an effort to prevent further acts of violence at the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397. Laurel City Council recievies money for sports complex. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The Laurel City Council met...
WDAM-TV
City of Laurel receives $12K for soccer fields
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel City Council met Tuesday morning to discuss accepting a $12,000 donation for the Susan B. Vincent Sportsplex. The donation is from the Laurel-Jones County Soccer Association and will go directly to the soccer fields. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee says this will improve the thin layer...
WDAM-TV
Laurel City Council helping residents with dilapidated homes
The Laurel City Council met Tuesday morning to discuss accepting a $12,000 donation for the Susan B. Vincent Sportsplex. About two dozen children across Covington County got early Christmas presents Tuesday as part of a toy drive sponsored by the Covington County Sheriff’s Department. Columbia Police Department safety app.
WDAM-TV
Sheriff speask out about Friday shooting
The Sumrall Police Department hosted its fourth annual “Cookie with a Cop” event Monday evening at the Sumrall Public Library. Freezing temperatures are approaching the Pine Belt this weekend, and staying warm is everyone’s priority.
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking 3 suspects on active warrants
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking three people on active arrest warrants. These suspects are wanted by HPD on the following charges:. Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for embezzlement, after allegeldy stealing more than $4,700 from deposit bags during the month of September 2022 from her place of employment, Loanmax Title Loans.
WDAM-TV
Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
WDAM-TV
3-vehicle accident in Jones County sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident in Jones County Saturday evening seriously injured a woman. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Moselle-Seminary Road near U.S. 11. One car suffered serious damage, while the two other vehicles had minor damage. Want more WDAM 7 news in your...
WDAM-TV
Man charged in shooting of deputy has bond set Sunday at $2 million
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set at $2 million Sunday for a man charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer. Judge Denton Plumlee set bond at $1 million on each of the two counts during Troy Prenell Johnson’s first appearance in Lamar County Justice Court.
WDAM-TV
HPD Partners with USM FCA for community Christmas party
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department partnered with the University of Southern Mississippi’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes to host their eighth annual Christmas party for families who have been victims of homicide and violence. The invite-only event welcomed many families from around the Pine Belt to the...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg resolution towards violence
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a burglary suspect. Laurel City Council recievies money for sports complex. The Laurel City Council met Tuesday morning to discuss accepting a $12,000 donation for the Susan B. Vincent Sportsplex. Helping children at Christmas. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. About...
WDAM-TV
Keeping the ‘City Beautiful:’ City council votes to restore 8 dilapidated homes
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Laurel leaders are taking steps to make sure the “City Beautiful” stays that way. The Laurel City Council met for the last meeting of 2022 Tuesday and voted to improve eight dilapidated homes in the area. The city will use money from the USDA and...
WDAM-TV
Traffic stop leads to arrest in Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop Thursday, Dec. 15, in Perry County led to an arrest and the seizure of illegal narcotics. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Deputies along with Forrest/Perry Metro conducted a traffic stop in Richton. After further investigation, officials seized...
Comments / 0