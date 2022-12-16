LOUISVILLE — Host Bellarmine gave women’s basketball opponent Murray State all it could handle for three quarters Tuesday night at historic Freedom Hall. However, it was in a part of the game that has given Murray State nightmares in recent years that the Racers persevered — the fourth quarter. After the Knights had cut what had been a 17-point lead to only seven points with about eight minutes left, the Racers took command with a big closing run to claim a 74-59 win that takes them into the Christmas break with a 7-2 record.

MURRAY, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO