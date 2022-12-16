Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pocatello Street Closed Due to Water Main Break, Sinkhole
East Lander Street between 7th Avenue Street and 8th Avenue Street in Pocatello is closed due a water main break which turned into a sinkhole. The City of Pocatello's Water Department was investigating a water main break Monday afternoon as water had flooded the road. Then, a 10x12 foot sinkhole opened and a City of Pocatello dump truck fell in. The hole is about six to eight feet deep. Tow trucks were called in to get the vehicle out of the sinkhole.
Comments / 0