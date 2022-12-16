East Lander Street between 7th Avenue Street and 8th Avenue Street in Pocatello is closed due a water main break which turned into a sinkhole. The City of Pocatello's Water Department was investigating a water main break Monday afternoon as water had flooded the road. Then, a 10x12 foot sinkhole opened and a City of Pocatello dump truck fell in. The hole is about six to eight feet deep. Tow trucks were called in to get the vehicle out of the sinkhole.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO