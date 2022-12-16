Read full article on original website
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy dead at 55
Soap opera star Sonya Eddy has died. She was 55. Octavia Spencer announced on her Instagram that the “General Hospital” actress died Monday. She didn’t provide any details regarding the cause of Eddy’s death. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️,” Spencer, 52, captioned a professional headshot of Eddy. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” ABC also confirmed the news to Page Six in a statement via email. “‘General Hospital’ is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character … the tough but...
A.V. Club
Emily In Paris review: season 3 simply extends the show's mindless extravaganza
Netflix’s Emily In Paris is nothing if not consistent. Consistently vacuous, that is. Darren Star’s half-hour comedy is visually decadent but narratively mind-numbing. It’s what makes the show ideal background viewing material because nothing significant occurs to warrant your complete attention. To date, Emily In Paris’ approach to the Parisian adventures of Chicago native Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) has been “rinse and repeat,” and the show’s 10-episode third season stays true to these roots. Storylines—unlike the snappy outfits—are recycled to a grating degree. Unfortunately, no amount of flashy wardrobe changes and gorgeous scenery make up for a tedious plot, pacing, and protagonist.
"Emily In Paris" Is Back, And We Need To Talk About Her Absolutely Appalling Budget
She is living in the land of croissants, so I can't reeeally fault her for her food budget.
A.V. Club
The 16 best TV performances of 2022
As we continue to toast a pretty damn good year of television—we’ve already unveiled the best shows and moments of 2022—let’s hone in on those essential what-makes-a-series-great ingredients: the actors. The last 12 months have gifted us a ton of fantastic turns, with artists taking on characters both refreshingly new and others familiar but with something new to express. So, from an initial list that ran … quite long, these are our 16 favorite performances of the year. (Oh, and like with those aforementioned lists, so long as a performance first aired in 2022, it’s eligible.) Bravo, all.
A.V. Club
Despite all the rumors, Paul McCartney was always meant to sing Bond theme "Live And Let Die"
While not all James Bond theme songs are created equal, there’s no difficulty in naming Paul McCartney and his band Wings’ rock ballad “Live And Let Die” as one of the best to soundtrack the spy film’s opening credits. The track even earned the franchise’s first of many Academy Award nominations for Best Song.
A.V. Club
Steven Spielberg would like to profusely apologize to sharks for Jaws
On Sunday, just a day before his seventy-sixth birthday, there was one thing nagging at Steven Spielberg, which he spoke to during an appearance on BBC’s Desert Island Discs podcast: the decimation of the shark population in the wake of his movie Jaws. “I truly and to this day...
A.V. Club
Mare Of Easttown
A year and a half after the conclusion of the acclaimed HBO limited series, Mare Of Easttown, folks are still harping on the possibility of a second season. Mare Sheehan herself—Kate Winslet—says the future of the series still remains up in the air. “I just don’t know what...
A.V. Club
Avatar: The Way Of Water
As its title suggests, Avatar: The Way Of Water introduces audiences to elements of Pandora they haven’t seen before; specifically, the planet’s oceans and the seafaring Na’vi clans that call them home. The Way Of Water also introduces audiences to the tulkuns, an intelligent and friendly whale-like ally of the Na’vi. Though the telkuns don’t exactly speak English (or Na’vi), they can still communicate with their blue cat-like friends, which we see when Jake Sully and Neytiri’s son Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) befriends Payakan, a telkun loner.
People Are Sharing The Biggest Traps That Most Of Us Fall For, And I'm Honestly Learning So Much
"So many people believe that life ends when you hit 20, 30, 40...or any age, really. But you can ALWAYS have new experiences no matter how old you are."
A.V. Club
The TÁR cinematic universe is not only real, it's expanding
If you were one of the select few who left a screening of Todd Field’s latest film TÁR horrified that the mainstream media let Lydia Tár get away with all that: prepare to be incredulous again. In the span of a day, the TÁR cinematic universe has been both confirmed and expanded—a new short building on the film will premiere during a special Berlin Film Festival screening scheduled for February 23, 2023.
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Mike Hodges, director of Get Carter and Flash Gordon
Mike Hodges, the British director who spent most of his career making crime dramas—with one notable, high-camp exception—has died. This comes from Variety, which says the news was confirmed by producer Mike Kaplan. A cause of death was not given. Hodges was 90. Hodges first worked in the...
A.V. Club
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Shrek franchise has always been one of diminishing returns, never again reaching the all-star heights of the original, which itself is of dubious overall quality. This was nowhere more apparent than in the spin-off film Puss In Boots, an exceedingly ugly and unfunny romp that is best left as a forgotten footnote of Dreamworks’ animated output. However, Dreamworks Animation is apparently having a really good year, first with the surprisingly fun heist antics of The Bad Guys, and now with the Puss In Boots sequel, The Last Wish (in theaters everywhere December 21), which is so visually striking and narratively engaging that it feels unfair that it took the Shrek franchise six films to get here.
A.V. Club
Pirates Of The Caribbean
Pirates Of The Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer is less a filmmaker and more of a travel agent. As he so often says, “We’re in the transportation business. We transport you from one place to another. My job is to take you for a couple of hours and make you forget about everything that’s going on at home, going on in the world.” And nothing that helps us escape our problems like the words “Johnny Depp.”
A.V. Club
We’ll never get to see the Rock beat up Superman
Since beginning the long, unnecessary journey of bringing Black Adam to the silver screen, Dwanye “The Rock” Johnson has made his intentions clear: He wants fans to see him kick the shit out of Superman. Nothing would cement his legacy as the all-time candy-ass kicker and jabroni stomper better than an Instagram post of the Rock laying the smackdown on big blue. However, it looks like that image will only exist on the Instagram feed of the mind. Unfortunately, Black Adam changed the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe so thoroughly that Black Adam is no longer a part of the hierarchy.
A.V. Club
Antonio Banderas' existentialism in Puss In Boots: The Last Wish was fueled by his heart attack and COVID-19
In Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, the newest installment in the Shrek universe, the feline hero faces death head-on. The adventurer—who we’ve seen across five films—risks running out of his nine lives. Puss (Antonio Banderas) then has to choose between retiring to the life of a house cat, or chasing down the Wishing Star to renew his lives.
