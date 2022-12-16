ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

THE SANCTUARY TO SPARK HOLIDAY CHEER WITH “NAUGHTY NOT NICE” WINTER EVENT AT NORTH DISPENSARY LOCATION

By LV Tribune
lasvegastribune.net
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allaccess.com

KLUC/Las Vegas Breaks Another Record With The 24th Annual 'Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive'

AUDACY Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS' 24th Annual CHET BUCHANAN SHOW TOY DRIVE concluded with another record breaking year. After 12 days, atop a 30 foot scaffold, where BUCHANAN lived in a tent and broadcast live all day, he and the passionate and generous listeners of LAS VEGAS, as well as VEGAS Strip celebrities filled 42 COCA COLA trucks with toys, donated 8,814 bikes and collected $744, 629 in cash and gift cards hitting, a new record.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegastribune.net

CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES

CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES. Las Vegas, Nevada- December 19, 2022. Chickpeas Mediterranean Café a locally-owned and operated Mediterranean Restaurant operating since 2015 will be featured on the food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on Friday January 13th @ 6:00 p.m. local Las Vegas time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Legendary Las Vegas gentlemen’s club demolished

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A piece of Las Vegas’s history crumbled to the ground Monday morning as an infamous gentlemen’s club got demolished. Crazy Horse Too, located on Industrial Road by Sahara Avenue, got the boot from the City of Las Vegas as the vacant building became a hazard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Volunteers needed for Clark County’s annual homeless census

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Your help is needed to help with next year’s Southern Nevada Homeless Census. The count will take place around the Las Vegas Valley on Jan. 26, 2023. Volunteers will be asked to work a four-hour-shift, arriving at deployment sites throughout the valley at five...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

C-SUITE: Meet Mike Cruz, Dee for Dentist

Mike Cruz is the chief operations officer of Dee for Dentist, a local family practice providing state-of-the-art digital dentistry to the Southern Nevada community. A: Currently, I’m reading “Multipliers” by Liz Wiseman, which is a business book focused on leadership and growing people. It discusses how to become the type of leader that inspires team members to reach further and exceed expectations. That is something I strive to do as I am passionate about growing businesses. As a private dental practice, we focus on creating and maintaining a positive workplace culture that allows us to attract the best talent who shares our mission and propels our business forward.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy