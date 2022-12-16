THE SANCTUARY TO SPARK HOLIDAY CHEER WITH “NAUGHTY NOT NICE” WINTER EVENT AT NORTH DISPENSARY LOCATION

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Nevada woman shoots and kills carjacker with his guncreteNorth Las Vegas, NV
Mexico City-Born Restaurant La Popular Looks to Be Headed to the Palms
Building permit paperwork appears to reveal the upcoming restaurant’s home
allaccess.com
KLUC/Las Vegas Breaks Another Record With The 24th Annual 'Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive'
AUDACY Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS' 24th Annual CHET BUCHANAN SHOW TOY DRIVE concluded with another record breaking year. After 12 days, atop a 30 foot scaffold, where BUCHANAN lived in a tent and broadcast live all day, he and the passionate and generous listeners of LAS VEGAS, as well as VEGAS Strip celebrities filled 42 COCA COLA trucks with toys, donated 8,814 bikes and collected $744, 629 in cash and gift cards hitting, a new record.
lasvegastribune.net
CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES
CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES. Las Vegas, Nevada- December 19, 2022. Chickpeas Mediterranean Café a locally-owned and operated Mediterranean Restaurant operating since 2015 will be featured on the food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on Friday January 13th @ 6:00 p.m. local Las Vegas time.
The Hydrant Club in Downtown Las Vegas to close following increase in crime
The owner of a Downtown Las Vegas dog training and boarding facility said she can no longer compromise the safety of herself and the dogs to continue the vision that late entrepreneur Tony Hsieh once had for the area.
Several local drivers broke down on the roads Monday across Las Vegas
Rainbow Market, a gas station at Desert Inn & Nellis Blvd, accidentally put diesel fuel in their gasoline pumps, causing multiple car breakdowns.
Another casino cage robbed at a Vegas casino
The latest in a string of casino cage robberies was pulled off at the Silverton early Tuesday. According to investigators, the robber arrived to the hotel in a taxi, went up to the cage, robbed it, then left the casino in the same cab.
Construction near LAS could slow holiday travel
Officials at Harry Reid International Airport say overnight construction projects leading to the airport connector tunnel may slow traffic on Monday and Tuesday.
Decreasing gas prices have locals rethinking holiday travel plans
Millions of Americans are expected to hit the roads as holiday travel kicks off and drivers are finally seeing a break in gas prices.
8newsnow.com
Legendary Las Vegas gentlemen’s club demolished
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A piece of Las Vegas’s history crumbled to the ground Monday morning as an infamous gentlemen’s club got demolished. Crazy Horse Too, located on Industrial Road by Sahara Avenue, got the boot from the City of Las Vegas as the vacant building became a hazard.
Yukon Pizza Strikes Gold in the Huntridge
Yukon Pizza, the beloved pop-up staple in residency at Vegas Test Kitchen for the past...
8newsnow.com
Celebrate the holidays with the Best of Las Vegas with Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Bar
Las Vegas Now visits Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Bar to check out their award-winning outdoor dining and catering. Be sure to stop by for their weekday happy hour from 2pm-6pm.
Fox5 KVVU
Volunteers needed for Clark County’s annual homeless census
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Your help is needed to help with next year’s Southern Nevada Homeless Census. The count will take place around the Las Vegas Valley on Jan. 26, 2023. Volunteers will be asked to work a four-hour-shift, arriving at deployment sites throughout the valley at five...
Update: 215 Northern Beltway reopens near Hualapai
The eastbound lanes of the 215 Northern Beltway are open once again to traffic at Hualapai.
New Downtown Las Vegas clinic offers medical care to the unhoused population
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been over a month since a series of new medical care services have been accessible to unhoused people in Downtown Las Vegas. 8 News Now got an inside look at The Neighborhood Clinic and how those services are making a difference to those trying to get back on their feet. […]
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas man riding ‘homemade go-cart’ hospitalized after colliding with parked SUV
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 61-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing his “homemade go-cart” into a parked SUV, metro said. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m. at the T-intersection of Silver Chimes Court and Silver Whisper Avenue, between Spencer Street and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.
8newsnow.com
Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
businesspress.vegas
C-SUITE: Meet Mike Cruz, Dee for Dentist
Mike Cruz is the chief operations officer of Dee for Dentist, a local family practice providing state-of-the-art digital dentistry to the Southern Nevada community. A: Currently, I’m reading “Multipliers” by Liz Wiseman, which is a business book focused on leadership and growing people. It discusses how to become the type of leader that inspires team members to reach further and exceed expectations. That is something I strive to do as I am passionate about growing businesses. As a private dental practice, we focus on creating and maintaining a positive workplace culture that allows us to attract the best talent who shares our mission and propels our business forward.
Man accused of robbing employee at Las Vegas business near Lake Mead, Tenaya
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a man accused of robbing someone at a business Monday morning. Police said the suspect entered a business near Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya Way around 10:10 a.m. and robbed an employee. He was described as a Black male adult in his 30s, 5 […]
Fox5 KVVU
Police activity closes EB 215 Northern Beltway at Hualapai Tuesday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - RTC is advising that police activity has closed a portion of the 215 Beltway Tuesday morning. According to a tweet from RTC, the EB 215 Northern Beltway is closed at Hualapai Way. RTC advised motorists to expect more than 4 hours for clearance and to...
8newsnow.com
Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
