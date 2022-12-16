Read full article on original website
Retailers Are Cracking Down on Returns This Holiday Season
The holiday shopping season is chaotic enough without worrying about purchase returns. In 2022, however, the traditional retail return exchange won’t be as easy as it’s been in recent years. That’s due to the rising number of actual retail purchase returns, the staggering amount of money involved in...
Some holiday items will cost less this season due to misjudgment in demand
Good news from a major retailer for those who have not done their holiday shopping: Inflation is falling on some holiday merchandise. That's according to the CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon says theft is 'higher than what it has historically been'
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on Tuesday became the latest retail executive to weigh in on theft, saying it is "higher than what it has historically been."
freightwaves.com
Parcel carriers post strong early holiday delivery performance, consultancy says
The major parcel-delivery carriers reported high on-time performance rates through November, which included Black Friday and Cyber Monday when holiday shopping spikes, consultancy ShipMatrix said Thursday. In its survey, ShipMatrix said the three major carriers — FedEx Corp., (NYSE: FDX), UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS) and the U.S. Postal Service —...
2022 Holiday Shopping At Walmart: Hours, Deals, And What To Expect
The holiday season is a hectic time of the year. While you can score some great deals, many stores tend to adjust their hours. Here's the 4-1-1 for Walmart.
msn.com
Costco plans to open 24 stores this year, including 15 throughout the US
Costco plans to open up a net of 24 stores this fiscal year, Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said during a company earnings call Thursday. According to Galanti, seven of those stores opened during the first quarter of Costco's fiscal year, which began on September 1. One of those new store openings was Costco's first store in New Zealand, and another was the retailer's first store in Sweden.
The 3 Most Popular Dollar Store Holiday Purchases
As the holidays are approaching, Americans are flocking to dollar stores for affordable holiday celebration supplies. A recent survey by GOBankingRates showed that a mere 2% of Americans consider...
Need to do some last-minute shopping? These stores are open on Christmas and New Year’s
Lucky for last-minute shoppers, some stores are open on Christmas and New Years.
Doing Your Holiday Shopping Early? Keep These Return Policies From Target, Amazon, Costco & More In Mind
With the holidays and holiday sales fast approaching, it's smart to start your shopping early. The only downside? Return policies. If you decide to get ahead on your holiday expenses, you should get...
retailleader.com
Trend to Track: Grocery Shoppers Hit More Stores in Search of Best Prices
Placer.ai and Dunnhumby research presented on Nov. 30 during Placer.ai’s “2022 Grocery Round-Up” webinar revealed that consumers are spending more time shopping at grocery stores across the industry, but basket sizes are smaller. “We know that gas prices are high,” said Ethan Chernofsky, vice president of marketing...
Amazon vs. Walmart: Who Has the Cheaper Grocery Prices?
A study finds Amazon handily beat Walmart for the lowest prices on food and consumables. In other categories, things tightened up.
KoP Firm’s 2022 Holiday Shopping Survey Contains Data on Both the Good and the Bad List
It's a mixed bag of data for retailers for the upcoming holiday shopping season.Photo byiStock. King of Prussia e-marketing firm Radial has released national survey results measuring consumer intentions for the 2022 holiday shopping season.
15 Retailers That Offer Free Shipping for the Holidays (and Beyond)
The thriftiest way to check off all those loved ones on your gift-buying list might be by not spending an arm and a leg on shipping. That's because lots of retailers are offering free shipping to...
Amazon’s Latest Gimmick To Attract Shoppers Adds TikTok Flare to Shopping Experience — How It Works
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Amazon is taking notes from social media giant TikTok with its latest app feature -- Amazon Inspire, an in-app shopping feed. The new feature allows...
Costco Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Miss, Weakening Autumn Sales
Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report posted weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as membership revenues missed Street forecasts amid a pullback in sales over the final weeks of autumn. Costco said diluted earnings for the three months ended Nov. 20, the company's fiscal first quarter, came in a $3.09...
