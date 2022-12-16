We often find ourselves in a situation where we have to share the credentials of our Wi-Fi network with other people. Generally, the owner of the Wi-Fi router has to give out the password, which others then type into their computer. Typing a password is always a tedious ordeal. A much more efficient way to give out your Wi-Fi password is to turn it into a printable QR code that anyone can just scan on their devices and use to connect with your Wi-Fi. In this article, we will see how you can create a Printable Wi-Fi Login & Password QR Code.

