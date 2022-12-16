Read full article on original website
TechRadar
How to use Snap Layouts in Windows 11 to better manage your apps at once
Arranging and navigating the windows and applications you have open on your computer in Windows used to be something of a headache. As Microsoft introduced Snap Layouts with Windows 11 to help improve window management, the release of the 2022 Update made this powerful feature even more useful. With this...
TechRadar
Google, Apple and Mozilla are teaming up to build a better web browser benchmark tool
Often regarded as the ultimate rivals, and rarely seen in collaboration, Apple, Google, and Mozilla have joined forces to deliver an improved web browser benchmark tool for users everywhere. Speedometer 3 (a follow-on from Speedometer 2) is a browser benchmark designed to measure responsiveness by simulating user interactions on demonstrator...
TechRadar
Google Meet just got much better captions
Google Meet has expanded its real-time translated captions feature of the video conferencing software to include some additional, and commonly requested languages. Announcing the expansion in a post (opens in new tab) on the Google Workspace updates blog, the company said that English calls can now be translated into Japanese, simplified Mandarin and Swedish. French, German, Portuguese and Spanish calls, meanwhile, are now able to be translated into English.
TechRadar
Google's data center water usage is revealed - and it's a lot
Google used over four billion gallons of water in its data centers around the world in 2021, with 3.3 billion of those being in the US and 971 million the rest of the world, new figures have revealed. The figures came to light after media outlet The Oregonian challenged the...
TechRadar
This new Adobe audio tool could make your home office sound like a studio
Adobe’s latest web-based audio editor tool is ready-made for users looking to boost the sound quality of audio recordings. Enhance Speech promises to clean up audio recordings through the magic of AI. The tool started life as part of Project Shasta, which has since become Adobe Podcast - an...
TechRadar
Microsoft 365 wants to bring all your notifications together in one place
Microsoft is implementing a centralized notification feed for its Microsoft 365 suite of office software that it says will provide a “mix of relevant content” for the content users have access to, or that gets shared with them. Quietly announced (opens in new tab) as part of the...
TechRadar
Apple M1 Macs and Studio Display now benefit from DIY repairs
Apple has expanded its self-repair program to include more devices, opening it up to encompass some M1-powered Macs and the Apple Studio Display. The Self Service Repair scheme allows owners of devices to make their own repairs, providing the relevant parts, instructions, and tools to do so. You’ll need to be very confident around tinkering with gadgets, though, to accomplish these repairs in the main.
TechRadar
Linux...on a tablet? It might just work
Linux device manufacturer Pine64, the company behind the PineTab, a tablet running a custom Linux distribution as alternatives to Apple or Android devices, has announced a new “complete” revision for 2023. Aimed at hardware prosumers, the next-generation PineTab will be powered by the RK3566 system-on-a-chip (SoC), which the...
TechRadar
Looking for a cheap smartphone? Don't miss the Google Pixel 6a for just $299
Those on the hunt for a decently priced smartphone ahead of Christmas this year should check out the Google Pixel 6a for just $299 (was $449) (opens in new tab) at Amazon today. This listing is a hold-over from Black Friday and a match for the lowest-ever price on this...
Millions of iPhone owners warned to use new ‘stalker check’ tool – it could save your life
APPLE has detailed the extra safety features included in recent updates to its AirTag product amid concerns about stalking. The AirTag is meant to be a useful tool for keeping track of your things. But since launching in April 2021 there have been several reports of them being misused by...
TechRadar
I like scribbling with my Kindle Scribe but there's a better writing tablet
For the past month, I’ve been doing something I haven’t done in decades. I’ve been using a pen. Not just to sign forms or scribble a Post-It note, but regularly, to write the things I would usually write on my laptop keyboard. I’ve been trying out the Amazon Kindle Scribe and the reMarkable 2, and if you’re interested in writing digitally, I’ll tell you if one of these tablets is right for you.
TechRadar
Gmail launches a big security update, but you might not get it yet
Google has become the latest company to roll out an encryption upgrade, revealing it Gmail email service is set to get full end-to-end encryption (E2EE) support, but not all users will be able to get it. In an update on Google Workspace blog (opens in new tab), the company explained...
CNET
iOS 16.2 on Your iPhone: Every New Feature, Tool and More
If you haven't downloaded Apple's iOS 16.2, there are several reasons you'll want to do so. The latest iPhone update arrived Tuesday and brings a new Apple productivity tool, a karaoke mode for Apple Music and other new features to your iPhone. The update was released alongside iPadOS 16.2, Watch iOS 9.2 and MacOS Ventura 13.1, according to an Apple support page.
TechRadar
Need a reliable password manager? Keeper is a massive bargain at 50% off right now
Passwords are something most people could live without, let’s face it. While we might be very well aware of the necessity to protect all our online accounts with a username plus password combo – and perhaps more besides, like two-factor authentication – we don’t enjoy having to think up new and different passwords for everything.
Apple Insider
iOS 16.2 causes problems, Eve Matter update rolls out, and more smart home news
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's release of iOS 16.2 has caused issues for some HomeKit users. We break down what's going on, as well as talk about Eve's Matter rollout, new products, and more on this episode of theHomekit Insider podcast.
CNET
Best Buy Launches 48-Hour Weekend Sale Full of Last-Minute Gift Ideas
Christmas Day is fast approaching and there's not a lot of time left to snag any remaining gifts. But shopping last minute doesn't mean that you have to pay over the odds. In fact, with Best Buy's latest sale you might even benefit from one of the best prices of the year.
TechRadar
There could be a long wait for an iPhone SE 4 – if it even launches at all
If you’re holding out for an iPhone SE 4 then we have some bad news for you, as a reputable source suggests this phone might either get delayed or canceled. Ming-Chi Kuo – an analyst with a good track record for Apple information – claims in a.
TechRadar
HP EliteBook 865 G9 Laptop review
The HP EliteBook 865 G9 is a high-quality laptop that excels in performance, durability, and security. Its sleek design and premium build make it an excellent choice for businesses and power users. The HP EliteBook 865 G9 is a top-of-the-line laptop featuring top-notch performance, durability, and security features, making it...
The Windows Club
How to create a printable QR code for your Wi-Fi password
We often find ourselves in a situation where we have to share the credentials of our Wi-Fi network with other people. Generally, the owner of the Wi-Fi router has to give out the password, which others then type into their computer. Typing a password is always a tedious ordeal. A much more efficient way to give out your Wi-Fi password is to turn it into a printable QR code that anyone can just scan on their devices and use to connect with your Wi-Fi. In this article, we will see how you can create a Printable Wi-Fi Login & Password QR Code.
TechRadar
Free PDF editors vs Paid PDF editors: What's the difference?
When it comes to PDF editing software, one of your first choices is deciding between premium PDF editors and free PDF editors. Even if you’re on a budget, this might not be as simple a decision as you might expect. We’ll be looking at the differences between the two approaches, to help you decide which could be best for you.
