Binance caught funneling tokens to shore up ‘independent’ Binance.US
The Binance digital asset exchange has some explaining to do after blockchain data showed it financially rescuing its supposedly ‘independent’ Binance.US offshoot. Monday morning saw bankrupt digital asset lender Voyager Digital announce that it had accepted a $1.02 billion bid from BAM Trading Services (aka Binance.US) for Voyager’s remaining assets. Binance.US plans to return assets still on the Voyager platform to customers “in kind, in accordance with court-approved disbursements and platform capabilities.”
Japan: Lawmaker slams regulators for approving FTT listing on local exchanges
Akihisa Shiozaki, a lawmaker with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has expressed disappointment with regulators for approving the listing of FTX’s native token, FTT, on exchanges in the country. Shiozaki noted that the failure to conduct due diligence led to losses of thousands of Japanese investors as the token’s...
Coins.ph secures EPFS license from Philippines central bank
Philippines-based digital asset exchange Coins.ph has obtained an Advanced Electronic Payment and Financial Services (EPFS) license as it transitions towards mainstream financial offerings. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the Philippines central bank, granted Coins.ph the license after the firm satisfied the requirements. Apart from certifying its foray into traditional financial...
Stefan Matthews: Philippines has the chance to leapfrog developed nations through blockchain
The Philippines may have lagged behind the West in adopting some of today’s most defining technologies. However, it can turn this into its strength, and through blockchain adoption, it can leapfrog other developed nations, Stefan Matthews believes. Speaking on the sidelines of the Global Blockchain Summit in Bataan, Matthews...
BSV is decoupling from other digital currencies, Joshua Henslee says
In a previous video, Joshua Henslee said that users should closely watch BSV in the next seven days. One thing he referred to was what he called ‘the decoupling’ of BSV from the wider digital currency industry that now appears to be happening. An uptick in usage on...
Dutch central bank warning targets KuCoin over unregistered services offering
De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) has warned the public that MEK Global Limited (MGL), serving in the Netherlands as KuCoin, has been operating without approval from the central bank. The DNB disclosed on December 15, alleging that the firm is not in compliance with the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing Act....
Coinbase’s asset recovery system shows clear need for users to regain access to lost coins
Major exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) has finally acknowledged a significant problem in the blockchain world: it’s still too easy to lose access to assets you legally own. The company is about to launch its ERC-20 self-service asset recovery tool, designed to help users regain assets they may have lost in mistaken transactions to Coinbase wallets.
Germany’s financial regulator calls for global-scale digital asset regulation
Germany’s top financial industry regulator is calling for global regulations of digital assets to protect consumers and curb crime amid the collapse of FTX and the arrest of its founder Sam Bankman-Fried. “We’ve seen the self-regulated world. It will not work,” Mark Branson told journalists this week. He believes...
Bitcoin vs. USDC: The first showdown?
Recently, BSV-driven wallet provider HandCash has been working on implementing USDC into their app. Users will be able to send and receive USDC in the same way as with BSV. Furthermore, swapping USDC for BSV and vice versa will be enabled. Why is that interesting? Plenty of wallets offer such...
Power Users of BSV – Grant
This is the latest article in a series where we interview actual users of BSV applications to understand which applications they use, what the pain points are and what is needed moving forward to scale and reach mass adoption. The intention of this series is to learn the thoughts of those with “boots on the ground” instead of just the entrepreneurs and developers.
Bitcoin futures surge despite FTX collapse
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. Forbes report: Despite FTX Collapse Bitcoin Futures Surge. This only highlights the problem in ‘crypto.’. In any economy, there are always producers and traders, and they...
DNA of BSV—Christen Ager-Hanssen joins the special CoinGeek Livestream with Kurt Wuckert Jr.
After an epic CoinGeek Weekly Livestream episode with Peter Schiff, Kurt Wuckert Jr. was back in the saddle to interview nChain’s new CEO, Christen Ager-Hanssen. Ager-Hanssen has already been on the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream three times this year, making him one of Wuckert’s most frequent and popular guests. He begins by asking him what it’s like at nChain and what changes the Ager-Hanssen era will entail?
2023 blockchain forecast
This post originally appeared on The BSV Blockchain Gazette on LinkedIn, and we republished with permission from the author. Global Public Policy Director Bryan Daugherty is coming to you from the U.S. with his forecast of the blockchain industry in 2023. 1. The rise of problem-specific bespoke web3 solutions. For...
