ROME, N.Y. -- A second decorating contest in Rome began on Dec. 1 in an effort to spread holiday spirit this season and the deadline is Wednesday. The outside of homes will be judged on a zero to five scale. Categories include Most Festive, Most Creative, Classiest and Best Overall. There will also be a People's Choice Award, meaning the public can vote for their chosen winner online.

ROME, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO