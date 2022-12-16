Read full article on original website
Fulton-Montgomery Community College assistant professor to appear on 'Jeopardy!'
JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. – An assistant professor at Fulton-Montgomery Community College in Johnstown will appear on “Jeopardy!” Tuesday night. Jason Radalin is the assistant professor of entertainment technology at the college. “I am excited to finally fulfill my dream of being a contestant on Jeopardy. It was an...
Assemblywoman Buttenschon works with local sports teams for winter accessory drive
UTICA, N.Y. -- Assemblywoman, Marianne Buttenschon teamed up with the Utica Comets and Utica City Football Club to help keep those in need, warm this winter. An announcement was made Tuesday, about the fifth annual hat and mitten drive being a huge success. "The Comets were here for us as...
Bradley Elementary student wins Oneida County Conservation 2022 poster contest
ORISKANY, N.Y. -- Sixth grader, Matteo Viti was announced by the Oneida County Conservation Education Days Committee as their Grand Prize Winner of the 2022 Poster Contest. Viti is a student from Mrs. Fornino’s class at Bradley Elementary School in New Hartford. The award was presented to him at the school on Dec. 1. His prize was a fishing package, given by the Federated Sportsmen's Club of Oneida County, as well as a framed wildlife print by artist, Tom Yacovella.
MVCC students design logos for Utica Youth Bureau
UTICA, N.Y. – Four students in Mohawk Valley Community College’s graphic design program have designed new logos for the Utica Youth Bureau. The City of Utica commissioned two logos from the graphic design students, one for the youth bureau and one for the Utica Proud initiative. “Our program...
Clay sculpting classes available in Rome
ROME, N.Y. -- If your New Year's Resolution is to start a new hobby, you're in luck -- registration is open for clay sculpting classes in Rome. The class will teach basic to advanced fundamentals of clay sculpting. The class will run for one month, one day a week. You...
Winners chosen for Anita Stevens Swan Christmas Raffle
UTICA, N.Y. -- The winners have been chosen for the Anita Stevens Swan Humane Society's, annual Christmas Raffle. The shelter is full and in need of adopters. They are also always in need of wet and canned cat food, treats for dogs, blankets, sheets and towels. All the money donated...
Ice skating with Santa at Nexus Center Friday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Nexus center will be hosting a public ice skating event with Santa on Friday. The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the center which is located at 400 Oriskany Street West. Its a fun way to start off the holiday weekend while making some great family memories as well.
Holiday party at 'The Other Side' Friday
UTICA, N.Y. -- If you're looking for a way to kick off the holiday weekend, on Friday, Dec. 23, there will be a holiday party at 'The Other Side' in Utica. The event will take place from 7-10 p.m. for a music-filled evening, complete with food and drinks. A donation...
Syracuse airport launches online parking status tool
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Hancock International Airport has a new online tool travelers can use to see how much parking is available before they get to the airport. The website will show if there are spaces available in the parking garage as well as the open lot. People...
Utica's Jewish community celebrates Hanukah
UTICA, NY – Tuesday was the third night of Hanukah, and members of the local Jewish community gathered in downtown Utica to light a giant Menorah. They were joined by Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri and other officials in Utica’s Liberty Bell Park for the ceremony. The event included music, latkes, donuts, chocolate gelts, and crafts for the kids.
Mohawk Valley unemployment rates up slightly for November
Unemployment rates in the Mohawk Valley were up slightly from October to November, according to the New York State Department of Labor. Data from the labor department shows unemployment is down 1% overall from November 2021 to November 2022.
Utica Roadrunners hosting blood drive on Dec. 30
UTICA, N.Y. -- During the holiday season we all try and find ways to give back and the Utica Roadrunners are sponsoring a blood drive on Dec. 30 in Utica, making it even easier to give and for a good cause too. The event will be held from 12-5 p.m....
A Christmas classic comes to life at the Stanley Theatre
UTICA, NY – A Christmas classic, and a favorite of both young and old alike, came to life Tuesday on the Stanley Theatre stage. “A Charlie Brown Christmas, Live on Stage” was welcomed by a packed house to Utica. That’s right – Snoopy, Woodstock, even old wishy-washy...
4 local projects receive total of $9M through Restore New York Communities Initiative
The state has awarded a total of $9 million to four different development projects in the Mohawk Valley as part of the first round of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. In Utica, $4 million will support renovations at the Mayro Building at 239 Genesee St. and another $1 million...
Zookeepers get first glimpse of baby wallaby at Utica Zoo
UTICA, N.Y. – A baby Bennett’s wallaby at the Utica Zoo finally took a peek at the outside world after spending nine months in its mother’s pouch. Zookeepers got a first glimpse of the joey on Tuesday. Wallabies are members of the kangaroo family and like other...
Last day to make submissions for Rome decorating contest
ROME, N.Y. -- A second decorating contest in Rome began on Dec. 1 in an effort to spread holiday spirit this season and the deadline is Wednesday. The outside of homes will be judged on a zero to five scale. Categories include Most Festive, Most Creative, Classiest and Best Overall. There will also be a People's Choice Award, meaning the public can vote for their chosen winner online.
Armed robber allegedly steals cash, cigarettes in East Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A victim was reportedly robbed at knifepoint at an East Utica convenience store Monday morning. Police were called to Bleecker Express on the 900 block of Bleecker Street just after 9 a.m. Officers were told a male in a black mask robbed someone of cash and cigarettes at knifepoint.
Bomb threat investigated at Cooperstown Elementary School
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Authorities were called to Cooperstown Elementary School after dismissal on Monday to investigate a bomb threat. Cooperstown police say around 3:35 p.m., a note was found attached to a tree in Hartwick indicating a bomb threat at the elementary school. Police officers and members of the...
UPD trying to identify suspects in theft at North Utica Walmart
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for four suspects in a theft that happened at the North Utica Walmart on Dec. 3. The suspects were captured on security video and a photo was posted to Facebook to enlist the public’s help in identifying them. Anyone with information...
Local Impacts of the Late Week Storm
If you haven't heard by now, a large portion of the country will see significant impacts from a large storm moving across the country. This area of low pressure will develop Thursday in the Great Plains and track to our northwest on Friday. The storm is expected to rapidly develop and be quite strong, causing damaging winds, rain, snow, and ice across the country.
