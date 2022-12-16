ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Wrangler, Montana Silversmiths Create 75th Anniversary Buckle

By Jean E. Palmieri
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4F64_0jkWhEMJ00

Wrangler is celebrating its 75 th anniversary in 2022 and has been marking the milestone throughout the year with various special projects.

The most recent is a one-of-a-kind belt buckle handcrafted by Montana Silversmiths. The buckle, which is valued at more than $40,000, is being auctioned this month, with 100 percent of the proceeds being donated to the Western Sports Foundation and Lead Changes, two nonprofit organizations dedicated to preserving and promoting the Western way of life.

More from WWD

Bidding opened at $7,500 for the 6.34-carat buckle, which features 75 diamonds, yellow gold, blue topaz and sterling silver accents. The digital auction is being conducted by WSMAuctioneers.com and the final sale price will be split evenly between the charities.

Wrangler has drawn inspiration from the code of the West since its inception in 1947, and we couldn’t be more excited to honor our roots by working to preserve the culture and heritage of the great American cowboy,” said Allen Montgomery, vice president of Western and workwear for Wrangler. “We couldn’t think of a better finale to our 75th anniversary than working with two incredible organizations that are dedicated to empowering youth through embracing the power of the cowboy spirit.”

As part of the promotion of the auction, a Hands of Wrangler photo series will be featured on the brand’s social channels showing the buckle making a tour across the U.S. to meet brand ambassadors from yesterday and today, including Cody Johnson, JB Mauney, Leon Bridges and others.

The auction will be live through Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. EST and the winner will be revealed in January.

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana Sapphires Amaze, But Are They Truly Rare?

Montana has every right to be proud of the sapphires that can be found here. Why are these sapphires so special and are they actually rare? Yes, and we learned all the 'dirt' about these incredibly popular gemstones. Montana is the ONLY source of sapphires that are mined in the...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Prost! This Is Montana’s Best German Restaurant

Sometimes you want to eat a meal you don't get to have every day, and this sounds like a place to check out. When it comes to specialty restaurants, Montana can be slightly lacking in that department. Only in Montana's most populous cities will you see a variety of Indian, Italian, Asian, or other restaurants that offer something different from American cuisine. One type of restaurant is rare in Montana, but we might have found the best.
MONTANA STATE
MIX 106

More Crazy Montana Laws You Need to See to Believe [PICS!]

Before we dive into Montana laws that are one sandwich short of a picnic, let's express what Idaho adores about our neighbor southwest of us!. One of America's Great Plains and Rocky Mountain states, Montana's sparse populous is known far and wide. According to theFactFile, 46 out of Montana's 56 counties average just six residents per square mile. This makes the 'Treasure State' one of the most rural states in the nation.
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

Montana DOC Awards Equity Grants to 24 Native-Owned Small Businesses

HELENA – The Montana Department of Commerce today announced $320,000 in grant funding through the Montana Indian Equity Fund (IEF) Small Business Grant has been awarded to 24 new and expanding Native-owned small businesses. Tribal leaders noted the impact the IEF grants have on creating and sustaining economic opportunities...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic

If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

15 Important Items For Your Montana Winter Emergency Travel Kit

Montana winters can be extremely harsh, and it's essential to be prepared for the unexpected. Here are a few important items to include in your Montana winter emergency travel kit. Temperatures in Montana can drop well below zero during the winter, and blowing can drastically affect visibility. December 21 is...
MONTANA STATE
kxloradio.com

New Amazon Facility to Create More than 100 Montana Jobs

HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte announced Amazon’s first facility in Montana is currently under construction in Missoula. Representing Amazon’s first major investment in Montana, the new facility will create more than 100 new jobs. The site, located at 9121 Cartage Road, will be a 72,000 square...
MONTANA STATE
Distinctly Montana

Rails to Trails

Rails to Trails Abandoned lines have been having a bit of a renaissance—not as thoroughfares for trains, but as multi-use trails for pedestrians, cyclists, equestrians, and cross-country skiers.  ...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades

The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Record-breaking cold expected across Montana on Wednesday, Thursday

Record-breaking cold temperatures not seen in Montana in more than 30 years are expected statewide Wednesday night and Thursday morning as an Arctic air mass drops down from Canada.  “We’re expecting the possibility for cold on historic proportions this Thursday — temperatures quite possibly colder than anything we’ve seen in 40 years,” said C. Corby […] The post Record-breaking cold expected across Montana on Wednesday, Thursday appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Centers serving unhoused Montanans preparing to exceed capacity during bitter cold

With the coldest temperatures in 30 to 40 years set to hit Montana this week, organizations that serve Montana’s population experiencing homelessness are preparing to be well over capacity, and some are looking to overflow sites to protect people from freezing to death.  Low temperatures are expected to reach -30 to -40 degrees across the […] The post Centers serving unhoused Montanans preparing to exceed capacity during bitter cold appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Navajo company sues BNSF Railway over coal transportation

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — One of the largest coal producers in the United States has sued a major freight railroad, alleging it breached a contract to transport coal from Montana for use overseas. The Navajo Transitional Energy Co. alleges that major shortcomings in BNSF Railway service cost it $150...
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Under Appeal: Montana High School Football Co-Op to be Dissolved

Small-town Montana high school football rivalries can get pretty intense. And not just among players. Then the towns and school enrollments get smaller. And smaller. And eventually neighboring schools, while not always neighborly and not always that neighboring, need to merge and coexist if they want to have a football program at all.
MONTANA STATE
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy