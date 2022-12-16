Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Praise for Worcestershire warm hub in plummeting temperatures
A community warm space in a Worcestershire church is proving vital to residents during the current cold snap, users say. Christ Church in Lower Broadheath opened in October as a place for people to find shelter from the cold amid rising energy prices. Staff said they offered hot drinks, biscuits...
BBC
UK weather: Cold Weather Payments triggered in Wales
People are being urged to look out for vulnerable friends and relatives as we face a "winter like no other", a charity has said. Ben Saltmarsh from National Energy Action said: "It's going to get worse, especially as it gets colder." The warning comes as cold weather payments were triggered...
UK pubs feel Christmas pressure as inflation bites
Inside the Mad Hatter pub in central London's South Bank district, everything is ready: the big tree, the bright lights, the fun Christmas signage. Back at the Mad Hatter, John Paul Caffery, the owner of a technology consulting company, noted this year's Christmas party "is definitely more expensive than last year".
BBC
Coldest night of 2022 as Scots struggle with energy bills
Temperatures have sunk to the lowest level of the year in Scotland as many cut back on spending to stay warm. Forecasters recorded -9.2C at Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway on Friday night. Snow and ice weather warnings have been extended to most parts of the country this weekend. It...
BBC
Stannington: Homes without gas as cold as Iceland, say residents
After nearly 2,000 homes in Stannington, in Sheffield, were left without gas when a burst water main flooded the network six days ago, the BBC has been out to speak to some of those affected. As Josh tucked his four-year-old son into bed on Tuesday night, he wrapped him in...
BBC
Two-hour ambulance wait for Lincolnshire woman suffering stroke
A Lincolnshire woman said she feared she would be left paralysed after being told she faced a two-hour wait for an ambulance after she suffered a stroke. Catherine Fahey said her husband, Kyle, resorted to carrying her to their car and driving her to hospital. She said she arrived just...
Australia Post releases its Christmas deadlines for mail to arrive in time for the big day - and you'd better be quick
Christmas shoppers have been warned they are running out of time to send cards and gifts across the country as Australia Post releases its festive season deadlines. The national service has issued dates that parcels and letters must be sent by in order to guarantee they will arrive at their destination in time for Christmas Day.
BBC
Royal Navy digs out world's most remote post office from Antarctic snow
The Royal Navy has come to the aid of four UK women working at an isolated Antarctic scientific base after its buildings were buried in heavy snow. Sailors and Royal Marines from HMS Protector spent two days digging out the Port Lockroy site. The damaged roof of Bransfield Hut -...
Britain's Morrisons in 220 million stg logistics sale and leaseback deal
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Morrisons has completed a 220 million pounds ($269 million) sale and leaseback deal for seven logistics properties with asset manager ICG, the British supermarket group said on Friday.
NHS waiting list hits record high of 7.2m people
The NHS waiting list has hit a record high, while A&E departments experienced their worst performance on record against a four-hour target, new figures show.Data from NHS England shows 7.2m people were waiting to start routine treatment at the end of October, up from 7.1 million in September and the highest number since records began in August 2007.Meanwhile, in emergency departments, just 68.9% of patients in England were seen within four hours last month, down from 69.3% in October and the worst performance on record.The target is for at least 95% of patients attending A&E to be admitted, transferred or...
The Christmas food to order for all your festive feasts, from Aldi to M&S and Morrisons
In the words of Love Actually’s Billy Mack: “I feel it in my fingers, I feel it in my toes, Christmas is all around me, and so the feeling grows.” Before you know it, the big day will be here.If you’re yet to get excited, advent calendars are the perfect place to start – from beauty to wine-filled. But if, like us, your Christmas is all about indulging in the best festive food and drink, planning your menu is sure to ramp up the anticipation, big time. Judging by the festive food and drink offerings from supermarkets, they are clearly...
BBC
Gateshead couple hit by Jamaica Tui flight cancellation
A couple who are due to get married in Jamaica have criticised Tui for cancelling their flight and cutting short their honeymoon by three days. Jarvis Henry and Megan Brown, from Gateshead, paid £5,400 to the firm for their flights and a 17-night stay at a five-star hotel. But...
Major disruption at Britain’s biggest airports as staff to strike for eight days over Christmas
Britons face further travel chaos over the festive period after staff at UK’s largest airports voted for eight days of strikes over Christmas and the new year.Border Force staff will walk out in a row over pay, pensions and jobs from 23 to 26 December and again between 28 and 31 December at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff.It comes amid a raft of strikes set to hit festive travel, with industrial action organised by train, bus and road workers over Christmas.The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) said around 1,000 officials at passport control would walk out...
Royal Mail workers begin wave of pre-Christmas strikes
Thousands of striking staff head to Westminster for protest outside parliament over conditions and pay
BBC
Isle of Wight scarlet fever cases quadruple in fortnight
The number of cases of scarlet fever on the Isle of Wight has quadrupled in a fortnight, according to the government. The Island has recorded 32 cases, the highest number in England and Wales, figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) show. There have been no confirmed cases...
BBC
Big rise in numbers dying after West Midlands ambulance delays
The number of people in the West Midlands who died after an ambulance delay has risen significantly. Figures uncovered by a freedom of information request from BBC Newsnight showed yearly numbers rose from one in 2020 to 37 up until September 2022. Patients and campaigners have called for urgent improvements...
Scotland’s first snowfall of the year causes school closures
Scotland’s first snowfall of the year has caused disruption with many school closures and delayed opening times.A number of schools in Aberdeenshire were closed or had their start times delayed because of the wintry weather with Highland Council confirming some closures and delayed starts there, too.An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “Our gritting fleet has been treating all our primary routes this afternoon and will be out again tomorrow morning, as we are expecting wintry showers to continue overnight, with road temperatures falling below zero.“While there have been no significant impacts today, the snow and ice has led to the closure...
Water firm defends response after burst leaves homes without gas in cold snap
A water company blamed for leaving thousands of people without gas in freezing temperatures has defended its response, saying its priority is the huge effort to restore supplies.Yorkshire Water’s director of water, Neil Dewis, was confronted by an angry resident as he joined other agencies’ representatives for a press conference in the Stannington area of Sheffield on Thursday afternoon.Lyndsey Hudson said she found her house flooding at the weekend after a main burst, forcing huge amounts of water into the gas network.Since the weekend, more than 200 engineers from distribution company Cadent have been working to restore gas to almost...
BBC
Dorset's rough sleepers targeted by cold weather helpers
Rough sleepers are being targeted by an army of helpers as temperatures plummet to below zero. Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council (BCP) activated its SWEP, or severe weather emergency protocol, after freezing conditions were predicted for three consecutive nights. Council staff and volunteers from St Mungo's homeless shelter will offer...
BBC
Mould has spread to my kids' toothbrushes - Salford mother
A mother said the mould is so bad in her rented flat it has spread to her children's beds, toys and toothbrushes. Kym Austin said her landlord Clarion Housing had treated her Salford flat three times but it "keeps coming back". She said she had to store their possessions in...
Comments / 0