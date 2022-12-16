New York City is continuing to struggle with the migrant crisis, a helpful window for liberals into the reality that border communities have been facing for years. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has now warned residents that the city may be making cuts to services in order to prioritize the coming influx of illegal immigrants once the Title 42 immigration restrictions expire. New York City has received more than 31,000 immigrants this year and opened up 60 emergency centers to account for the surge. Now, the city is going to have to prioritize illegal immigrants over its own residents.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO