ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

No to Biden's green energy colonialism

The people of many African countries are accustomed to frequent electricity blackouts. But President Joe Biden was here to remind them last week that it could be worse. In fact, he intends to make it so and proposes bribing them to let blackouts become a permanent feature of their lives.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Another Democrat wonders why her Democratic-run city is so terrible

The most embarrassing thing about Democratic-run cities is that every Democrat who becomes mayor perpetuates the cycle of terrible governance that the next Democratic mayor always runs against. The latest example of this is Karen Bass, the newly elected Democratic mayor of Los Angeles. Bass took to Twitter to tell...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

Trump's taxes released: Four key takeaways after obsessed-over info finally made public

The House Ways and Means Committee voted on Tuesday to release a trove of documents detailing Donald Trump’s tax returns, giving public access to long-awaited information related to the former president’s financial records. The panel voted 24-16 to release six years' worth of Trump's tax returns to the...
WSB Radio

Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — Migrants along the U.S. border with Mexico sought shelter from the cold early Wednesday as they waited for the Supreme Court to rule on whether and when restrictions that prevented many from seeking asylum in the U.S. would lift. Pandemic-era limits on...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

America is not 'an extraordinarily racist country'

“Obviously, America’s an extraordinarily racist country.” So says Gary Lineker, a successful soccer player in the 1980s who went on to become a $2 million-per-year BBC sports presenter. That’s not a bad wage when you consider that the BBC is taxpayer-funded. He made his remarks in the context of saying that, whatever Qatar’s human rights record, the United States as the next World Cup host had problems of its own.
Washington Examiner

Daily on Energy: Treasury buys itself time in trade tensions over IRA

Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. TRADING PARTNERS GET MORE TIME: Trading partners will have a bit more time to lobby their...
NEVADA STATE
Washington Examiner

New York City gives liberals a window into what the border crisis looks like

New York City is continuing to struggle with the migrant crisis, a helpful window for liberals into the reality that border communities have been facing for years. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has now warned residents that the city may be making cuts to services in order to prioritize the coming influx of illegal immigrants once the Title 42 immigration restrictions expire. New York City has received more than 31,000 immigrants this year and opened up 60 emergency centers to account for the surge. Now, the city is going to have to prioritize illegal immigrants over its own residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Big Tech is at the forefront of the nation's epistemological poisoning

In 2017, my colleague Dr. Robert Denton and I explained that the political public sphere of the United States was being substantially damaged by a circumstance best characterized as “epistemological poisoning.”. Epistemology is the manner by which individuals and/or society know that something is true. In the most mundane...
Washington Examiner

Tesla to implement hiring freeze and conduct layoffs: Report

Tesla is reportedly implementing a hiring freeze and will be conducting another round of layoffs next quarter. The electric vehicle company has already told some employees about the hiring freeze, although it isn’t yet clear how expansive that freeze will be considering Tesla’s planned expansion at some manufacturing locations, according to Electrek.
Variety

Bugzie the Don, Rapper Who Posed for Album Cover During Capitol Riot, Sentenced to Five Months in Prison

A Virginia rapper whose album cover features a photo of himself at the Capitol riot was sentenced to five months in prison by a federal judge on Monday, according to WUSA9 in Washington, D.C. Bugzie the Don — real name: Antionne Brodnax — used a photo of himself smoking a blunt while sitting atop an SUV, apparently during the January 6 Capitol riot, as the cover of his 2021 album, inaccurately spelled “The Capital.” Brodnax, who pleaded guilty in October 2021 to four misdemeanor counts after rejecting a plea deal. entered the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 and Prosecutors argued he should spend 21...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden poised to lean into election denial attacks even if reforms pass

Congress is poised to pass changes to the Electoral Count Act, proposed in reaction to former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election. But the White House, which has routinely ripped Republicans as election deniers while remaining relatively quiet regarding the bill's text, is unlikely to tinker with its message related to concerns about democracy.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

US can’t afford another decade without new free trade agreements

As 2022 winds down, it is worth noting that it has now been 10 years since the United States entered into a free trade agreement (FTA) with new trading partners. Despite claims that the United States is a “hyperglobalist,” the reality is much different. In fact, as Adam Posen of the Peterson Institute for international economics noted in his excellent Foreign Affairs essay last year, the United States has been withdrawing from international economic integration for about 20 years. The consequences of a stagnant trade agenda will become more apparent and pronounced as time passes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy