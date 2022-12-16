Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
No to Biden's green energy colonialism
The people of many African countries are accustomed to frequent electricity blackouts. But President Joe Biden was here to remind them last week that it could be worse. In fact, he intends to make it so and proposes bribing them to let blackouts become a permanent feature of their lives.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Washington Examiner
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
Another Democrat wonders why her Democratic-run city is so terrible
The most embarrassing thing about Democratic-run cities is that every Democrat who becomes mayor perpetuates the cycle of terrible governance that the next Democratic mayor always runs against. The latest example of this is Karen Bass, the newly elected Democratic mayor of Los Angeles. Bass took to Twitter to tell...
Washington Examiner
Border battalion: Military forms blockade on US side of Rio Grande as clock ticks on Title 42
EL PASO, Texas — Military and state police have surged into the city in the past 24 hours and formed a line along the banks of the Rio Grande as a show of force hours ahead of when pandemic policy Title 42 could end and lead to increased migration over the border.
Washington Examiner
Trump's taxes released: Four key takeaways after obsessed-over info finally made public
The House Ways and Means Committee voted on Tuesday to release a trove of documents detailing Donald Trump’s tax returns, giving public access to long-awaited information related to the former president’s financial records. The panel voted 24-16 to release six years' worth of Trump's tax returns to the...
WSB Radio
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — Migrants along the U.S. border with Mexico sought shelter from the cold early Wednesday as they waited for the Supreme Court to rule on whether and when restrictions that prevented many from seeking asylum in the U.S. would lift. Pandemic-era limits on...
Washington Examiner
America is not 'an extraordinarily racist country'
“Obviously, America’s an extraordinarily racist country.” So says Gary Lineker, a successful soccer player in the 1980s who went on to become a $2 million-per-year BBC sports presenter. That’s not a bad wage when you consider that the BBC is taxpayer-funded. He made his remarks in the context of saying that, whatever Qatar’s human rights record, the United States as the next World Cup host had problems of its own.
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: Treasury buys itself time in trade tensions over IRA
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. TRADING PARTNERS GET MORE TIME: Trading partners will have a bit more time to lobby their...
Washington Examiner
New York City gives liberals a window into what the border crisis looks like
New York City is continuing to struggle with the migrant crisis, a helpful window for liberals into the reality that border communities have been facing for years. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has now warned residents that the city may be making cuts to services in order to prioritize the coming influx of illegal immigrants once the Title 42 immigration restrictions expire. New York City has received more than 31,000 immigrants this year and opened up 60 emergency centers to account for the surge. Now, the city is going to have to prioritize illegal immigrants over its own residents.
Washington Examiner
Big Tech is at the forefront of the nation's epistemological poisoning
In 2017, my colleague Dr. Robert Denton and I explained that the political public sphere of the United States was being substantially damaged by a circumstance best characterized as “epistemological poisoning.”. Epistemology is the manner by which individuals and/or society know that something is true. In the most mundane...
Washington Examiner
Tesla to implement hiring freeze and conduct layoffs: Report
Tesla is reportedly implementing a hiring freeze and will be conducting another round of layoffs next quarter. The electric vehicle company has already told some employees about the hiring freeze, although it isn’t yet clear how expansive that freeze will be considering Tesla’s planned expansion at some manufacturing locations, according to Electrek.
Bugzie the Don, Rapper Who Posed for Album Cover During Capitol Riot, Sentenced to Five Months in Prison
A Virginia rapper whose album cover features a photo of himself at the Capitol riot was sentenced to five months in prison by a federal judge on Monday, according to WUSA9 in Washington, D.C. Bugzie the Don — real name: Antionne Brodnax — used a photo of himself smoking a blunt while sitting atop an SUV, apparently during the January 6 Capitol riot, as the cover of his 2021 album, inaccurately spelled “The Capital.” Brodnax, who pleaded guilty in October 2021 to four misdemeanor counts after rejecting a plea deal. entered the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 and Prosecutors argued he should spend 21...
Washington Examiner
Biden poised to lean into election denial attacks even if reforms pass
Congress is poised to pass changes to the Electoral Count Act, proposed in reaction to former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election. But the White House, which has routinely ripped Republicans as election deniers while remaining relatively quiet regarding the bill's text, is unlikely to tinker with its message related to concerns about democracy.
Washington Examiner
US can’t afford another decade without new free trade agreements
As 2022 winds down, it is worth noting that it has now been 10 years since the United States entered into a free trade agreement (FTA) with new trading partners. Despite claims that the United States is a “hyperglobalist,” the reality is much different. In fact, as Adam Posen of the Peterson Institute for international economics noted in his excellent Foreign Affairs essay last year, the United States has been withdrawing from international economic integration for about 20 years. The consequences of a stagnant trade agenda will become more apparent and pronounced as time passes.
Hybrid wheat hitting U.S. fields as war, climate threaten global food supplies
CHICAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Global seed maker Syngenta will release a new type of wheat developed with complex cross-breeding techniques in the United States next year, beating out rival companies that are also trying to develop higher yielding wheat at a time of diminishing global grain supplies.
