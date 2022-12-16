Read full article on original website
NYC Catholic schools superintendent Michael Deegan to retire in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Michael Deegan, superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of New York, has announced he will retire in 2023. Deegan, who has served as superintendent for nearly five years, will retire effective Aug. 31, 2023. He has more than 50 years of service in the Catholic school system as a teacher, principal, associate superintendent, deputy superintendent and superintendent.
Staten Island Academy names Eileen Corigliano as next head of school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dr. Eileen F. Corigliano has been named head of Staten Island Academy, effective July 1, 2023. The board of trustees at the private pre-K-12 school in Todt Hill recently announced the appointment to members of the community, based on the unanimous recommendation of the Head of School Search Committee.
2 Staten Island teens nominated for prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two Staten Island high school seniors have been nominated for the prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The New York State Education Department (NYSED) nominated 25 high school seniors for the program, Commissioner Betty A. Rosa recently announced. The recognition is one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students who represent excellence in education and the promise of greatness in young people.
Her father loved Christmas. Now Staten Island woman keeps his spirit alive.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When Danielle Messina’s father, Samuel Arbeeny, died after a bout with COVID-19 in a Staten Island nursing home in the spring of 2020, she vowed to keep his spirit alive. For the third straight year, she came through on her promise. Messina and volunteers...
Top 10 new Staten Island restaurants for 2022, and 3 Honorable Mentions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This year’s fresh restaurants are a mixed bag of full-blown, sit down establishments and an overwhelming number of casual counterparts. The accompanying list pays mind to this varied range of genres we’ve seeing in 2022. Honorable mention goes to three concepts. The first...
Inspiring adoption journey brings orphaned children home to Huguenot | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
Number of chain stores on Staten Island declined in 2022, study says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The number of Staten Island chain stores declined by 0.4% in 2022 during a year that was characterized by economic uncertainty and marked inflation, according to a new study. And while that number is not astonishing, it is a noticeable difference from the 4.5% increase in chain store locations that the borough experienced in 2021.
NBC New York
Second Migrant Dies by Suicide in NYC Shelter System, Sources Say
A second migrant has died by suicide in New York City's shelter system, law enforcement sources and sources in the city's aid community said Monday. The 26-year-old man died in a Queens shelter Wednesday of last week, the sources said. Aid sources familiar with the family's situation indicated the young man was here with a child and the child's mother.
Yuletide gatherings: Members of the South Beach Civic Association party for the holidays
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With the holiday countdown underway, and yuletide gatherings all over town, Staten Islanders are spreading the spirit of the season from shore to shore. And the South Beach Civic Association is no exception. Members gathered for their 21st annual Holiday Party in the Crystal Room...
Staten Island woman accused of bilking 4 different government programs during the pandemic
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities claim that a woman, 42, illegally received payments from the federal Paycheck Protection Program and other government assistance plans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharise Martin of Norwood Avenue in Clifton was arrested on Nov. 28 for the alleged scams where she received thousands in...
Eric Adams warns of NYC service cuts to prioritize migrants as Title 42 expires: 'This can't continue'
Mayor Eric Adams issued a statement before Title 42 expires, saying New York City expects an additional 1,000 migrants per week and is in "urgent need" to avoid cutting services.
O’Henry’s Publick House ‘reimagining and relocating’ its British comfort food concept
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- O’Henry’s Publick House, a restaurant that has been serving traditional British fare in Tompkinsville since 2020, will close its Minthorne Street location by year’s end, “reimagining and relocating” its comfort food concept. “People are more fixated on businesses closing and less...
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 Chinese restaurants chosen by readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a week of contentious voting, we have our winners. Earlier this month, the Advance/SILive.com asked readers to tell us their favorite Chinese restaurant on Staten Island for this final Best of Staten Island 2022 category. They told us about a whopping 62 places that...
NYC prepares for latest wave of migrant arrivals as Title 42 comes to an end Wednesday
CITY HALL — Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials are preparing for the latest mass influx of migrants into the five boroughs as a federal coronavirus (COVID-19) rule comes to an end Wednesday. On Sunday, Adams made his latest call for help from the federal government, as the...
Local entrepreneur honored for his dedication to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Sam Angiuli has been surrounded by entrepreneurship his entire life. Angiuli was born into a family of small business owners. His paternal grandfather, after whom he was named, emigrated from Italy and successfully started a well-known car dealership on Staten Island.
‘Mask up, get tested, get treated’: NYC officials issue COVID guidance ahead of holiday weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers are at their best in three years this holiday season, but concerns about its impact and a pair of other viruses led to New York City health officials issuing guidance on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams joined city Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan...
Cusick secures $2.7 million to replace dangerous, dilapidated doors in Mariner’s Harbor Houses
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Mid Island) is making good on his promise to replace all of the building entrance doors in the Mariner’s Harbor Houses, increasing safety in the complex. Cusick announced on Tuesday that his office secured $2.7 million through the State and Municipal...
Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Ellen Rose Fabiani, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, died at 72 on Nov. 22, 2022. The retired chef was a Staten Island native who lived in Greensboro, Vermont for over 30 years. She recently settled in Fort Myers, Florida. Ellen leaves behind her adoring husband of 53 years, Frank Fabiani. They were high school sweethearts who met at the Fox movie theater in Staten Island where they both worked as teenagers “still smitten with each other to her very last day,” said family. “Ellen also was an altruistic friend and cherished cousin to many,” reads her obituary. “She listened without judgment, gave without expectation, and helped because it was the right thing to do, and loved us all with a zealous heart.” Her family said she was a young breast cancer survivor, and despite many challenges she faced, “she stood up to each one with grit and determination.”
Native Staten Islander, 15, was fatally shot walking home from school. Now, his mom is on a quest for a mural in his memory.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Former Staten Islander Juan Carlos Robles-Corona Jr. was only 15 years old when he was fatally shot steps from his home in Philadelphia and his mother is on a mission to have a mural created in her son’s honor on our borough. Robles-Corona, whose...
Steven Molinaro released on $5M bond; new details revealed in S.I. shooting incident
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Facing a three-count indictment stemming from a shooting inside his Fort Wadsworth home, Steven Molinaro, grandson of former borough president James Molinaro, made bail Tuesday and was released from federal custody. U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis granted a $5 million bond in Brooklyn Federal Court...
