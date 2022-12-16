ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Catholic schools superintendent Michael Deegan to retire in 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Michael Deegan, superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of New York, has announced he will retire in 2023. Deegan, who has served as superintendent for nearly five years, will retire effective Aug. 31, 2023. He has more than 50 years of service in the Catholic school system as a teacher, principal, associate superintendent, deputy superintendent and superintendent.
The Staten Island Advance

2 Staten Island teens nominated for prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two Staten Island high school seniors have been nominated for the prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The New York State Education Department (NYSED) nominated 25 high school seniors for the program, Commissioner Betty A. Rosa recently announced. The recognition is one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students who represent excellence in education and the promise of greatness in young people.
NBC New York

Second Migrant Dies by Suicide in NYC Shelter System, Sources Say

A second migrant has died by suicide in New York City's shelter system, law enforcement sources and sources in the city's aid community said Monday. The 26-year-old man died in a Queens shelter Wednesday of last week, the sources said. Aid sources familiar with the family's situation indicated the young man was here with a child and the child's mother.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Ellen Rose Fabiani, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, died at 72 on Nov. 22, 2022. The retired chef was a Staten Island native who lived in Greensboro, Vermont for over 30 years. She recently settled in Fort Myers, Florida. Ellen leaves behind her adoring husband of 53 years, Frank Fabiani. They were high school sweethearts who met at the Fox movie theater in Staten Island where they both worked as teenagers “still smitten with each other to her very last day,” said family. “Ellen also was an altruistic friend and cherished cousin to many,” reads her obituary. “She listened without judgment, gave without expectation, and helped because it was the right thing to do, and loved us all with a zealous heart.” Her family said she was a young breast cancer survivor, and despite many challenges she faced, “she stood up to each one with grit and determination.”
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

